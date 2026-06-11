ETV Bharat / technology

Pova 8 Launched In India Starting At Rs 29,999 With 144Hz Display, MediaTek Dimensity 7100 SoC, 8,000mAh Battery

The Pova 8 comes in two RAM and storage configurations. The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 29,999, while the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model costs Rs 31,999. It is offered in Plasma Orange and Terminal Green colour options. The first sale of the handset will start on June 18, 2026, at 12 PM IST, in India via e-commerce giant Flipkart.

Hyderabad: Tecno’s sub-brand, Pova, has launched a budget gaming phone, Pova 8, in India. It features an FHD+ IPS LCD display, a MediaTek Dimensity 7100 chipset, up to 8GB RAM, 128GB storage, a 50MP Sony LYT-600 backed rear camera, and an 8,000mAh battery with 45W fast wired charging support. The handset runs on Tecno’s custom operating system (OS) HiOS 16 based on Android 16. It is worth noting that the Pova 8 is the successor of the Pova 7 launched last year in India.

The Pova 8 measures 165.66mm in length, 78.46mm in width, and 8.8mm in thickness. It weighs 225 grams. The device features a 6.76-inch Full HD+ (1,080 X 2,344 pixels) IPS LCD display with a 144Hz refresh rate, up to 950 nits of peak brightness, 91.29 per cent screen-to-body ratio, 381 ppi density, and more.

It is powered by an octa-core 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 7100 processor mated with a Mali-G610 MC2 GPU. The CPU is paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage. It also features a dedicated G1 and SE1 signal chipsets.

As it is a gaming phone, Pova has offered a 14,689 mm square cooling system for thermals

The phone has a 50MP Sony LYT-600 primary sensor at the rear, paired with a light sensor. It has a 13MP front-facing camera.

The handset packs an 8,000mAh battery with 45W fast wired charging support. It has an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance and MIL-STD-810H certification. Moreover, the Pova 8 has an Alive Matrix Display on the rear panel.

It runs on HiOS 16 based on Android 16.