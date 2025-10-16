ETV Bharat / technology

Portable Power: Ola Electric Launches Ola Shakti, Enters Energy Storage Market

The Ola Shakti device arrives in four configurations: 1.5 kWh, 3 kWh, 5.2 kWh, and 9.1 kWh, and starts at Rs 29,999. Pre-bookings of the device have already started for Rs 999, and deliveries will begin by Makar Sankranti 2026. For the first 10,000 units, the prices of each variant will be as follows:

"We didn't name the company Ola Auto; we named it Ola Electric, and our vision has always been to bring the whole energy storage supply chain into the market. Today, we're launching Ola Shakthi, which is the last-mile grid-complementing solution. We will offer power backup, solar storage, voltage stability and power portability,” Ola Electric CMD Bhavesh Aggarwal said.

Hyderabad: Ola Electric on Wednesday launched 'Ola Shakti', a portable device that can power homes, business establishments, and farm equipment. With this, the Bengaluru-based electric vehicle maker has forayed beyond mobility and entered into the Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS), a Rs 1 lakh crore sector projected to surpass Rs 3 lakh crore in value by 2030.

According to Ola Electric, Ola Shakti can power devices like air conditioners, refrigerators, induction cookers, farm pumps, and communication equipment, with charging times as fast as 2 hours and a backup capacity of up to 1.5 hours on full load. The device is said to come equipped with instant power changeover, weatherproof IP67-rated batteries, and real-time monitoring through a connected app.

Addressing the media at the launch, Aggarwal described the device as a portable, on-demand resource tailored for modern Indian households, farms, and businesses. He said that Ola Shakti represents a fundamental shift in how Indians access, control, and consume energy. "India doesn't face an energy shortage; what it faces is an energy storage issue. There is a huge gap between energy production and demand, solar can only fill half of the story, while battery (storage) will complete it,' he said.

Adding further, Bhavesh said that the company is trying to turn this gap into an opportunity to attain energy independence. According to Aggarwal, the company expects its annual Gigafactory consumption for the BESS market to scale up to 5GWh and exceed its automotive consumption in the next couple of years.

The company plans to leverage its existing gigafactory, 4680 cell technology, and nationwide store network to scale in the BESS market without additional capital expenditure. "Our existing service centres and networks will be utilised for these energy storage solutions as well. Our network centres are constantly growing,” Aggarwal said, adding that the new product is aimed at the business-to-consumer (B2C) segment while a business-to-business (B2B) product is also in the making and will launch later.