ETV Bharat / technology

Poco X8 And Poco X8 Power Launched In India: Price, Specifications, Availability

The Poco X8 5G comes with a 9,000mAh battery, while the Poco X8 Power carries a massive 10,000mAh battery. Both handsets run Xiaomi's native operating system (OS) HyperOS 3 out of the box. The new phones join the recently launched Poco X8 Pro and Poco X8 Pro Max in India.

Hyderabad: Poco has expanded its X lineup in India by launching the X8 5G and X8 Power 5G. Both devices feature a 120Hz AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 6 Gen 5 chipset, up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, and a 50MP dual-camera rear setup.

The Poco X8 comes in three RAM and storage options. The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 29,999, the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage costs Rs 32,999, and the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage is priced at Rs 35,999. It is offered in Black, Fiery Orange, and Frost White colours.

Meanwhile, the Poco X8 Power comes in two RAM and storage configurations. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage is priced at Rs 35,999, and the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model costs Rs 38,999. It comes in Black and yellow colours.

Both handsets will go on sale on September 11, 2026 via Flipkart.

As part of the launch offers, Poco is providing a coupon discount of Rs 2,000 and an additional exchange bonus of Rs 1,000, making the effective starting prices of the Poco X8 and Poco X8 Power Rs 26,999 and Rs 32,499, respectively.

Poco X8 Model Original Price Discounted Price 6GB + 128GB Rs 29,999 Rs 26,999 8GB + 128GB Rs 32,999 Rs 29,999 8GB + 256GB Rs 35,999 Rs 32,999 Poco X8 Power 8GB + 128GB Rs 35,999 Rs 32,999 8GB + 256GB Rs 38,999 Rs 35,999

(This is a developing article.)