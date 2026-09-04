Poco X8 And Poco X8 Power Launched In India: Price, Specifications, Availability
Poco launches the X8 and X8 Power smartphones in India. The headliners for both devices are their batteries: 9,000 mAh and 10,000 mAh, respectively.
Published : September 4, 2026 at 2:41 PM IST
Hyderabad: Poco has expanded its X lineup in India by launching the X8 5G and X8 Power 5G. Both devices feature a 120Hz AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 6 Gen 5 chipset, up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, and a 50MP dual-camera rear setup.
The Poco X8 5G comes with a 9,000mAh battery, while the Poco X8 Power carries a massive 10,000mAh battery. Both handsets run Xiaomi's native operating system (OS) HyperOS 3 out of the box. The new phones join the recently launched Poco X8 Pro and Poco X8 Pro Max in India.
10,000mAh. 100W. Snapdragon. IP69K.— POCO India (@IndiaPOCO) September 4, 2026
All this for… ₹32,999.
We know. You’re checking the price twice. 👀
Specs maxxxed. Price? Not so much.
Now THAT’S Power Maxxxing.#POCO #POCOIndia #POCOX8Power #PowerMaxxing pic.twitter.com/3T9K4OBRfV
Poco X8 and Poco X8 Power: Price, availability
The Poco X8 comes in three RAM and storage options. The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 29,999, the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage costs Rs 32,999, and the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage is priced at Rs 35,999. It is offered in Black, Fiery Orange, and Frost White colours.
Meanwhile, the Poco X8 Power comes in two RAM and storage configurations. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage is priced at Rs 35,999, and the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model costs Rs 38,999. It comes in Black and yellow colours.
9,000mAh. 67W. Snapdragon. IP69K.— POCO India (@IndiaPOCO) September 4, 2026
And all of that for just ₹26,999. 🔥
Big battery. Big performance. Built tough.
The POCO X8 doesn’t just bring power.
It brings MAXX power. Sale starts 11th Sept.#POCO #POCOX8 #POCOIndia #PowerMaxxing pic.twitter.com/CKbLnFdosU
Both handsets will go on sale on September 11, 2026 via Flipkart.
As part of the launch offers, Poco is providing a coupon discount of Rs 2,000 and an additional exchange bonus of Rs 1,000, making the effective starting prices of the Poco X8 and Poco X8 Power Rs 26,999 and Rs 32,499, respectively.
|Poco X8
|Model
|Original Price
|Discounted Price
|6GB + 128GB
|Rs 29,999
|Rs 26,999
|8GB + 128GB
|Rs 32,999
|Rs 29,999
|8GB + 256GB
|Rs 35,999
|Rs 32,999
|Poco X8 Power
|8GB + 128GB
|Rs 35,999
|Rs 32,999
|8GB + 256GB
|Rs 38,999
|Rs 35,999
(This is a developing article.)