ETV Bharat / technology

Poco M8x 5G With Snapdragon 4 Gen 5 SoC, 7,900mAh Battery Launched In India: Price, Specifications

Hyderabad: Poco has expanded its M8 lineup by launching the M8x 5G in India. It features a 120Hz HD+ LCD display, a Snapdragon 4 Gen 5 chipset, up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, a 50MP dual rear camera setup, and a 7,900mAh battery with 45W wired fast charging support. The phone runs Xiaomi's native operating system (OS) HyperOS 3 based on Android 16 out of the box. Upon launch, the Poco M8x 5G joins other phones in the M8 lineup, including the Poco M8 5G, Poco M8 Pro 5G, and Poco M8 Power 5G in India.

Poco M8x 5G: Price, availability

The Poco M8x 5G comes in two RAM and storage options. The 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 20,999, and the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model costs Rs 22,999. It is offered in Black, Blue, and Leather Green colours.

The Poco M8x 5G will go on sale on August 27, 2026, at 12 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) via Flipkart.

As part of the launch offers, Poco provides an instant bank discount of up to Rs 2,000 to customers.