Poco M8x 5G With Snapdragon 4 Gen 5 SoC, 7,900mAh Battery Launched In India: Price, Specifications
Poco M8x 5G is the fourth handset in the M8 lineup in India. It comes in two RAM and storage configurations and three colour options.
Published : August 21, 2026 at 1:46 PM IST
Hyderabad: Poco has expanded its M8 lineup by launching the M8x 5G in India. It features a 120Hz HD+ LCD display, a Snapdragon 4 Gen 5 chipset, up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, a 50MP dual rear camera setup, and a 7,900mAh battery with 45W wired fast charging support. The phone runs Xiaomi's native operating system (OS) HyperOS 3 based on Android 16 out of the box. Upon launch, the Poco M8x 5G joins other phones in the M8 lineup, including the Poco M8 5G, Poco M8 Pro 5G, and Poco M8 Power 5G in India.
Poco M8x 5G: Price, availability
The Poco M8x 5G comes in two RAM and storage options. The 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 20,999, and the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model costs Rs 22,999. It is offered in Black, Blue, and Leather Green colours.
The Poco M8x 5G will go on sale on August 27, 2026, at 12 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) via Flipkart.
As part of the launch offers, Poco provides an instant bank discount of up to Rs 2,000 to customers.
|Variants
|Price
|First Sale and availability
|4GB + 128GB
|Rs 20,999
First sale: August 27, 2026 | 12 PM (IST)
Available via: Flipkart
|6GB + 128GB
|Rs 22,999
Poco M8x 5G: Specifications
The Poco M8x 5G features a 6.9-inch HD+ (720 X 1600 pixels) LCD display with up to a 120Hz refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection, Wet Touch 2.0 for better touch response when fingers are wet, TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light, Circadian Friendly, and Flicker Free certifications.
It is powered by an octa-core 4nm Snapdragon 4 Gen 5 chipset, paired with up to 6GB LPDDR4x RAM and UFS 2.2 storage. Poco claims that the M8x 5G has scored more than 6,50,000 points on the AnTuTu benchmarking platform. For thermal management, it has a triple cooling solution with a 12,3439 square mm graphite cooling area, a 1,924 square mm copper foil layer, and a 3.5W thermal gel.
Pure drip meets unmatched power!— POCO India (@IndiaPOCO) August 20, 2026
The all-new #POCOM8x packs India’s First Snapdragon® 4 Gen 5 processor, wrapped in a ultra-premium Vegan Leather Finish with an iconic Golden Camera Deco
Looks like a masterpiece… Performs like a beast!
#PowerKaNayaSwag #POCO #POCOIndia pic.twitter.com/GtWQPyzRoR
The device boasts a dual rear camera setup, featuring a 50MP main camera with 2x digital zoom and a 2MP macro camera. It has an 8MP front-facing camera. Notably, the Poco M8x 5G supports video recording up to 1080p.
The handset packs a 7,900mAh battery with 45W fast wired charging. It also supports 22.5 wired reverse charging. Poco states the phone will deliver about 35 hours of social media scrolling, 27 days of messaging, 13 hours of GPS-based navigation, or 64 hours of music playback on a single charge.
The Poco M8x 5G has an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance. It runs HyperOS 3 based on Android 16, which is promised to offer four OS upgrades and six years of security updates.
|Features
|Details
|Display
|120Hz | 6.9-inch HD+ LCD
|Processor
|Snapdragon 4 Gen 5
|RAM + storage
|4GB + 128GB
|6GB + 128GB
|Rear camera
|50MP (main) + 2MP (macro)
|Front camera
|8MP
|Battery
|7,900mAh
|Charging capacity
|45W (wired) | 22.5W (wired reverse)
|IP rating
|IP64
|Operating System (OS)
|HyperOS 3 based on Android 16
|OS update and security patches
OS upgrade: 4 upgrades
Security update: 6 years