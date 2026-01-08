ETV Bharat / technology

Poco M8 5G With 120Hz Curved Display, 50MP Camera Launched In India: Price, Specifications

Hyderabad: Poco has announced the launch of the new Poco M8 5G smartphone in India. Starting at Rs 18,999, the new handset comes equipped with a 120Hz curved display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset, a 50MP sensor-led dual rear camera setup, a 5,520 mAh battery, and IP65 + IP66 ratings for dust and water resistance.

Poco M8 5G Price in India, Availability

The Poco M8 5G costs Rs 18,999 for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, whereas the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant costs Rs 19,999, and the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model costs Rs 21,999.

The new Poco smartphone will go on sale in India via Flipkart on January 13, 2026. It will be available for purchase in Carbon Black, Glacial Blue, and Frost Silver colour options.