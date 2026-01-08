Poco M8 5G With 120Hz Curved Display, 50MP Camera Launched In India: Price, Specifications
The Poco M8 5G will go on sale in India via Flipkart on January 13, 2025, for a starting price of Rs 18,999.
Published : January 8, 2026 at 1:10 PM IST
Hyderabad: Poco has announced the launch of the new Poco M8 5G smartphone in India. Starting at Rs 18,999, the new handset comes equipped with a 120Hz curved display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset, a 50MP sensor-led dual rear camera setup, a 5,520 mAh battery, and IP65 + IP66 ratings for dust and water resistance.
Poco M8 5G Price in India, Availability
The Poco M8 5G costs Rs 18,999 for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, whereas the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant costs Rs 19,999, and the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model costs Rs 21,999.
The new Poco smartphone will go on sale in India via Flipkart on January 13, 2026. It will be available for purchase in Carbon Black, Glacial Blue, and Frost Silver colour options.
POCO M8 5G | #DesignedToSlay ⚔️ ft. EPR & Gopika— POCO India (@IndiaPOCO) January 8, 2026
7.35mm slim. 178g light.
Curved AMOLED. Snapdragon 6 Gen 3.
IP66 + MIL-STD-810H tough.
🚀 Sale: 13 Jan | 12 PM
💰 ₹15,999 (12-hr launch price)*#POCOM85G #DesignedToSlay pic.twitter.com/svR6uyBvzy
During the first twelve hours of the sale, buyers will be able to get an additional discount of Rs 1,000 in addition to bank offers worth Rs 2,000, effectively making the starting price of the device Rs 15,999.
Poco M8 5G Specifications, Features
The Poco M8 5G features a 6.77-inch 3D curved display with support for Full HD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 3,200 nits of peak brightness, 240Hz touch sampling rate, 100 per cent DCI-P3 colour gamut, and Wet Touch 2.0.
The phone draws power from a 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset, paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage. The new Poco smartphone runs Android 15-based HyperOS 2.0 and promises four years of OS upgrades and six years of security updates.
POCO M8 5G | #DesignedToSlay— POCO India (@IndiaPOCO) January 8, 2026
7.35mm slim | 178g light
6.77” curved 3D display | 3200 nits
Snapdragon 6 Gen 3
5520mAh EV-grade Si-C battery
Starting at ₹15,999*
⏱️ 12-hr Special launch price#POCOM85G pic.twitter.com/31qCVklZTE
On the back, the Poco M8 5G sports a dual rear camera setup, which includes a 50MP primary shooter and a 2MP secondary shooter. It sports a 20MP selfie camera on the front.
Backed by a 5,520 mAh battery, the device supports 45W wired fast charging and 18W wired reverse charging. It sports IP65 and IP66 certification for dust and water resistance. The device is 7.35mm in thickness and weighs only 178 grams.
|Poco M8 5G Specifications
|Operating System
|HyperOS 2.0, based on Android 15
|OS & Security Updates
|4 years of OS upgrades, 6 years of security updates
|Display
|6.77-inch 3D Curved Full HD+ Display - 120Hz refresh rate
|Processor
|4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3
|RAM
|Up to 8GB LPDDR4x
|Storage
|Up to 256GB UFS 2.2
|Ingress Protection
|IP65 + IP66 dust and water resistance
|Rear Cameras
|50MP + 2MP
|Front Camera
|20MP
|Video Recording
|Up to 4K resolution
|Security
|In-display fingerprint sensor
|Battery
|5,520 mAh
|Charging
|45W wired charging, 18W wired reverse charging
|Weight
|178 grams
Also read: CMF Is Now An Indian Brand, Registers As An Independent Entity In India