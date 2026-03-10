ETV Bharat / technology

Poco C85x 5G With 120Hz Display, 6,300mAh Battery, Unisoc T8300 SoC Launched In India: Price, Specifications

Poco C85x 5G comes in 4GB + 64GB and 4GB + 128GB RAM and storage configurations and is available in Black, Gold, and Blue shades.

Poco C85x 5G With 120Hz Display, 6,300mAh Battery, Unisoc T8300 SoC Launched In India: Price, Specifications
Poco C85x 5G will be live for sale on March 14, 2026 via Flipkart. (Image Credit: Poco)
author img

By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : March 10, 2026 at 5:01 PM IST

2 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Hyderabad: Poco, the sub-brand of Xiaomi, has launched the C85x 5G in India. It features a 120Hz HD+ AdaptiveSync display, a Unisoc T8300 chipset, 4GB RAM and up to 128GB storage, a 32MP dual rear camera setup, and a 6,300mAh battery with 15W wired charging support. It runs HyperOS 3 based on Android 16. The phone comes with an IP rating, TUV Certification for eye protection and Circadian friendliness, and in three colour options.

Poco C85x 5G: Price, availability

The Poco C85x 5G comes in two RAM and storage options. The 4GB RAM + 64GB storage is priced at Rs 10,499, and the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage costs Rs 11,999. It is offered in Black, Gold, and Green colours. The handset will go on sale in India on March 14, 2026, at 12 PM IST via Flipkart.

VariantPriceColoursAvailability
4GB + 64GBRs 10,499Black | Gold | BlueFlipkart
4GB + 128GBRs 11,999

Poco C85x 5G: Specifications

The Poco C85x 5G measures 171.56mm in length, 79.47mm in width, and 8.15mm in thickness. It weighs 210 grams. The handset features a 6.9-inch (720 x 1600 resolution) with a 120Hz refresh rate, 800 nits of peak brightness, up to 240Hz of touch sample rate, TUV Low Blue Light and Circadian Friendly, and Flicker-Free certifications.

It is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T8300 processor with Mali G57 GPU. The CPU has a clock speed of up to 2.2GHz. It is paired with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage, which is expandable up to 2TB using a microSD memory card.

The device boasts a dual rear camera setup featuring a 32MP main camera with up to 10x digital zoom capabilities, and an unspecified secondary camera. It has an 8MP front-facing camera for taking selfies and video calls.

The phone packs a 6,300mAh battery with 15W wired charging and 7.5W wired reverse charging support. For connectivity, it features 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, and others. The device has a 3.5mm audio jack for plugging in wired earphones or headphones and a USB Type-C port.

In terms of sensors, the C85x 5G features a proximity sensor, an accelerometer, an ambient light sensor, an e-compass, and a fingerprint sensor for security.

The handset has an IP52 rating for dust and water resistance. It runs HyperOS 2 based on Android 16.

FeaturesDetails
Display120Hz | 6.9-inch display
ProcessorUnisoc T8300
RAM + storage4GB + 64GB
4GB + 128GB
Rear camera32MP (main) + unspecified secondary sensor
Front camera8MP
Battery6,300mAh
Charging capacity15W (wired) | 7.5W (wired) reverse
IP rating IP52
Operating System (OS)HyperOS 3 based on Android 16
Also Read: Xiaomi Pad 8 With 144Hz Display, Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC Launched In India: Price, Specifications, Offers

TAGGED:

POCO C85X 5G PRICE
POCO C85X 5G AVAILABILITY
POCO C85X 5G SPECIFICATIONS
POCO
POCO C85X 5G

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.