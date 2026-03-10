ETV Bharat / technology

Poco C85x 5G With 120Hz Display, 6,300mAh Battery, Unisoc T8300 SoC Launched In India: Price, Specifications

Poco C85x 5G will be live for sale on March 14, 2026 via Flipkart. ( Image Credit: Poco )

The Poco C85x 5G comes in two RAM and storage options. The 4GB RAM + 64GB storage is priced at Rs 10,499, and the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage costs Rs 11,999. It is offered in Black, Gold, and Green colours. The handset will go on sale in India on March 14, 2026, at 12 PM IST via Flipkart.

Hyderabad: Poco, the sub-brand of Xiaomi, has launched the C85x 5G in India. It features a 120Hz HD+ AdaptiveSync display, a Unisoc T8300 chipset, 4GB RAM and up to 128GB storage, a 32MP dual rear camera setup, and a 6,300mAh battery with 15W wired charging support. It runs HyperOS 3 based on Android 16. The phone comes with an IP rating, TUV Certification for eye protection and Circadian friendliness, and in three colour options.

The Poco C85x 5G measures 171.56mm in length, 79.47mm in width, and 8.15mm in thickness. It weighs 210 grams. The handset features a 6.9-inch (720 x 1600 resolution) with a 120Hz refresh rate, 800 nits of peak brightness, up to 240Hz of touch sample rate, TUV Low Blue Light and Circadian Friendly, and Flicker-Free certifications.

It is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T8300 processor with Mali G57 GPU. The CPU has a clock speed of up to 2.2GHz. It is paired with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage, which is expandable up to 2TB using a microSD memory card.

The device boasts a dual rear camera setup featuring a 32MP main camera with up to 10x digital zoom capabilities, and an unspecified secondary camera. It has an 8MP front-facing camera for taking selfies and video calls.

The phone packs a 6,300mAh battery with 15W wired charging and 7.5W wired reverse charging support. For connectivity, it features 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, and others. The device has a 3.5mm audio jack for plugging in wired earphones or headphones and a USB Type-C port.

In terms of sensors, the C85x 5G features a proximity sensor, an accelerometer, an ambient light sensor, an e-compass, and a fingerprint sensor for security.

The handset has an IP52 rating for dust and water resistance. It runs HyperOS 2 based on Android 16.