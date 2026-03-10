Poco C85x 5G With 120Hz Display, 6,300mAh Battery, Unisoc T8300 SoC Launched In India: Price, Specifications
Poco C85x 5G comes in 4GB + 64GB and 4GB + 128GB RAM and storage configurations and is available in Black, Gold, and Blue shades.
Hyderabad: Poco, the sub-brand of Xiaomi, has launched the C85x 5G in India. It features a 120Hz HD+ AdaptiveSync display, a Unisoc T8300 chipset, 4GB RAM and up to 128GB storage, a 32MP dual rear camera setup, and a 6,300mAh battery with 15W wired charging support. It runs HyperOS 3 based on Android 16. The phone comes with an IP rating, TUV Certification for eye protection and Circadian friendliness, and in three colour options.
Poco C85x 5G: Price, availability
The Poco C85x 5G comes in two RAM and storage options. The 4GB RAM + 64GB storage is priced at Rs 10,499, and the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage costs Rs 11,999. It is offered in Black, Gold, and Green colours. The handset will go on sale in India on March 14, 2026, at 12 PM IST via Flipkart.
|Variant
|Price
|Colours
|Availability
|4GB + 64GB
|Rs 10,499
|Black | Gold | Blue
|Flipkart
|4GB + 128GB
|Rs 11,999
Poco C85x 5G: Specifications
The Poco C85x 5G measures 171.56mm in length, 79.47mm in width, and 8.15mm in thickness. It weighs 210 grams. The handset features a 6.9-inch (720 x 1600 resolution) with a 120Hz refresh rate, 800 nits of peak brightness, up to 240Hz of touch sample rate, TUV Low Blue Light and Circadian Friendly, and Flicker-Free certifications.
Battery Ka Khiladi has arrived to change the power game!— POCO India (@IndiaPOCO) March 10, 2026
Meet the POCO C85x 5G, built for those who refuse to slow down.
A massive 6300mAh battery to keep you going longer, paired with blazing 5G speed to keep you ahead.
The wait is over!! Available at lowest price pic.twitter.com/6ZieoQYBEx
It is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T8300 processor with Mali G57 GPU. The CPU has a clock speed of up to 2.2GHz. It is paired with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage, which is expandable up to 2TB using a microSD memory card.
The device boasts a dual rear camera setup featuring a 32MP main camera with up to 10x digital zoom capabilities, and an unspecified secondary camera. It has an 8MP front-facing camera for taking selfies and video calls.
The phone packs a 6,300mAh battery with 15W wired charging and 7.5W wired reverse charging support. For connectivity, it features 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, and others. The device has a 3.5mm audio jack for plugging in wired earphones or headphones and a USB Type-C port.
In terms of sensors, the C85x 5G features a proximity sensor, an accelerometer, an ambient light sensor, an e-compass, and a fingerprint sensor for security.
The handset has an IP52 rating for dust and water resistance. It runs HyperOS 2 based on Android 16.
|Features
|Details
|Display
|120Hz | 6.9-inch display
|Processor
|Unisoc T8300
|RAM + storage
|4GB + 64GB
|4GB + 128GB
|Rear camera
|32MP (main) + unspecified secondary sensor
|Front camera
|8MP
|Battery
|6,300mAh
|Charging capacity
|15W (wired) | 7.5W (wired) reverse
|IP rating
|IP52
|Operating System (OS)
|HyperOS 3 based on Android 16