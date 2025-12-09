ETV Bharat / technology

Poco C85 5G With 120Hz Display, MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery, Launched In India: Price, Specifications, Offers

The Poco C85 5G comes in three colour options: Mystic Purple, Spring Green, and Power Black.

Poco C85 5G With 120Hz Display, MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery, Launched In India: Price, Specifications, Offers
The Poco C85 5G will go on sale on December 16 via Flipkart. (Image Credit: Poco India)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : December 9, 2025 at 12:39 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Hyderabad: Poco has launched the C85 5G smartphone in India. It features a 120Hz LCD display, a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, up to 8GB RAM, 128GB storage, a 50MP dual rear camera setup, and a 6,000mAh silicon-carbon battery with 33W wired charging support. The device runs on HyperOS 2.2, based on Android 15 out of the box. It has an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance.

The Poco C85 5G is the successor of the Poco C65 in India, which was launched in December 2023. In India, the C85 5G will compete against the Samsung Galaxy M15, Infinix Hot 50, and iQOO Z9x handsets.

Poco C85 5G: Price, availability, offers

The Poco C85 5G comes in three RAM and storage configurations. The 4GB RAM + 128GB storage is priced at Rs 12,499, the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant costs Rs 13,499, and the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model is priced at Rs 14,499. It is available in three colours: Mystic Purple, Spring Green, and Power Black.

The Poco C85 5G will go on sale on December 16 at 12 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) via Flipkart. As part of the launch offer, Poco provides customers with an instant discount of Rs 500 for the 4GB and 6GB variants, bringing the effective prices down to Rs 11,999 and Rs 12,999, respectively.

(This is a developing story)

Also Read: ByteDance Partners With ZTE To Launch Nubia 153 Prototype, The World’s First Truly Agentic AI Phone

TAGGED:

POCO C85 5G PRICE
POCO C85 5G OFFERS
POCO C85 5G SPECIFICATIONS
POCO
POCO C85 5G

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.