Poco C85 5G With 120Hz Display, MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery, Launched In India: Price, Specifications, Offers

The Poco C85 5G will go on sale on December 16 via Flipkart. ( Image Credit: Poco India )

Hyderabad: Poco has launched the C85 5G smartphone in India. It features a 120Hz LCD display, a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, up to 8GB RAM, 128GB storage, a 50MP dual rear camera setup, and a 6,000mAh silicon-carbon battery with 33W wired charging support. The device runs on HyperOS 2.2, based on Android 15 out of the box. It has an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance.

The Poco C85 5G is the successor of the Poco C65 in India, which was launched in December 2023. In India, the C85 5G will compete against the Samsung Galaxy M15, Infinix Hot 50, and iQOO Z9x handsets.