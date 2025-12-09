Poco C85 5G With 120Hz Display, MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery, Launched In India: Price, Specifications, Offers
The Poco C85 5G comes in three colour options: Mystic Purple, Spring Green, and Power Black.
Published : December 9, 2025 at 12:39 PM IST
Hyderabad: Poco has launched the C85 5G smartphone in India. It features a 120Hz LCD display, a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, up to 8GB RAM, 128GB storage, a 50MP dual rear camera setup, and a 6,000mAh silicon-carbon battery with 33W wired charging support. The device runs on HyperOS 2.2, based on Android 15 out of the box. It has an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance.
The Poco C85 5G is the successor of the Poco C65 in India, which was launched in December 2023. In India, the C85 5G will compete against the Samsung Galaxy M15, Infinix Hot 50, and iQOO Z9x handsets.
Power with attitude is here.— POCO India (@IndiaPOCO) December 9, 2025
Meet the all-new POCO C85 5G, a 6.9” display that takes over your view, a battery built for non-stop grind, and a dual-tone finish dripping with swagger.
This isn’t just a phone, it’s your everyday flex.
The sale starts on 16th December. pic.twitter.com/SRdtNmLacx
Poco C85 5G: Price, availability, offers
The Poco C85 5G comes in three RAM and storage configurations. The 4GB RAM + 128GB storage is priced at Rs 12,499, the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant costs Rs 13,499, and the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model is priced at Rs 14,499. It is available in three colours: Mystic Purple, Spring Green, and Power Black.
The Poco C85 5G will go on sale on December 16 at 12 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) via Flipkart. As part of the launch offer, Poco provides customers with an instant discount of Rs 500 for the 4GB and 6GB variants, bringing the effective prices down to Rs 11,999 and Rs 12,999, respectively.
