ETV Bharat / technology

Poco Launches Two New Budget Smartphones In India With 120Hz HD+ Screens: Prices, Specifications

Hyderabad: Poco has announced the launch of Poco C81 and Poco C81x in India. The two devices feature basic specifications you'd expect from entry-level smartphones, which include a Unisoc chipset, 64GB of storage, and a 13MP primary camera sensor on the back. Notably, both phones support only 4G SIM cards and do not offer 5G connectivity.

While both phones carry an HD+ resolution display, the refresh rate on both devices can go up to 120 Hz. The two phones are almost identical, with only slight differences to justify the pricing difference of Rs 1,000. Let's take a detailed look at the specifications, prices, and availability of the two handsets.

Poco C81, Poco C81x Price in India and Availability

The Poco C81 is priced at Rs 10,999 for the sole 4GB RAM + 64GB storage configuration. Meanwhile, the Poco C81x costs Rs 9,999 for the sole 3GB RAM + 64GB storage model.

Poco C81 and Poco C81x are now officially in India (Poco India)

Both Poco phones will be available to buy via Flipkart. The first sale will commence on April 27 at 12:00 PM.

The Poco C81 arrives in three colour options: Elite Black, Ice Blue, and Sunset Gold. Meanwhile, the Poco C81x comes in only two colour variants, leaving out the Sunset Gold model.