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Poco Launches Two New Budget Smartphones In India With 120Hz HD+ Screens: Prices, Specifications

The Poco C81 sports 4GB RAM and costs Rs 10,999, whereas the Poco C81x comes with 3GB RAM and costs Rs 9,999.

Poco C81 and Poco C81x are now officially in India
Poco C81 and Poco C81x are now officially in India (Etv BharatPoco India)
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By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : April 23, 2026 at 6:24 PM IST

3 Min Read
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Hyderabad: Poco has announced the launch of Poco C81 and Poco C81x in India. The two devices feature basic specifications you'd expect from entry-level smartphones, which include a Unisoc chipset, 64GB of storage, and a 13MP primary camera sensor on the back. Notably, both phones support only 4G SIM cards and do not offer 5G connectivity.

While both phones carry an HD+ resolution display, the refresh rate on both devices can go up to 120 Hz. The two phones are almost identical, with only slight differences to justify the pricing difference of Rs 1,000. Let's take a detailed look at the specifications, prices, and availability of the two handsets.

Poco C81, Poco C81x Price in India and Availability

The Poco C81 is priced at Rs 10,999 for the sole 4GB RAM + 64GB storage configuration. Meanwhile, the Poco C81x costs Rs 9,999 for the sole 3GB RAM + 64GB storage model.

Poco C81 and Poco C81x are now officially in India
Poco C81 and Poco C81x are now officially in India (Poco India)

Both Poco phones will be available to buy via Flipkart. The first sale will commence on April 27 at 12:00 PM.

The Poco C81 arrives in three colour options: Elite Black, Ice Blue, and Sunset Gold. Meanwhile, the Poco C81x comes in only two colour variants, leaving out the Sunset Gold model.

Poco C81Poco C81x
PriceRs 10,999Rs 9,999
RAM + Storage4GB + 64GB3GB + 64GB
Color OptionsElite Black, Ice Blue, Sunset GoldElite Black, Ice Blue

Poco C81 vs Poco C81x: Specifications

The Poco C81 features a 6.9-inch HD+ display with support for 120Hz refresh, 240Hz touch sampling rate, and up to 800 nits peak brightness. The Poco C81x sports a 6.88-inch panel with support for 650 nits of peak brightness. The screens on both phones support TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light, Flicker-Free, and Circadian-Friendly certifications.

The new Poco phones draw power from the octa-core Unisoc T7250 chipset, clocked at 1.8 GHz and paired with an ARM Mali-G57 GPU and LPDDR4x RAM. While the onboard storage on the two devices is limited to 64GB, it is expandable by up to 2TB via a MicroSD card.

Both devices feature a 13MP primary camera on the back. However, the Poco C81 features an additional unspecified secondary sensor on the back. Both phones are equipped with an 8MP selfie camera on the front.

The Poco C81 sports a 6,500 mAh battery, whereas the Poco C81x sports a slightly smaller 5,200mAh battery. Both devices support 15W wired charging and 7.5W wired reverse charging.

The most noticeable difference between the two phones is that the C81 runs Android 16-based HyperOS 3, whereas the C81x ships with Android 15. Even though both devices carry the same chipset, Poco promises four years of OS updates for the Poco C81 and only two years of OS updates for the Poco C81x. Both phones will receive security updates for six years.

Both handsets are equipped with side-mounted fingerprint sensors and have IP52 certification for dust and splash resistance.

SpecificationsPoco C81Poco C81x
Display6.9‑inch HD+ 120Hz6.88‑inch HD+ 120Hz
Peak Brightness800 nits650 nits
ChipsetUnisoc T7250 (octa‑core, 1.8 GHz)
GPUARM Mali‑G57
RAM4GB LPDDR4x3GB LPDDR4x
Storage64GB (expandable up to 2TB via MicroSD)
Rear Camera13MP primary + secondary sensor (unspecified)13MP primary
Front Camera8MP
Battery6,500 mAh5,200 mAh
Charging15W wired, 7.5W reverse wired
OSAndroid 16‑based HyperOSAndroid 15-based HyperOS
OS Updates4 years2 years
Security Updates6 years
Fingerprint SensorSide‑mounted
IP RatingIP52 dust & splash resistance

TAGGED:

POCO
PHONE UNDER 10000
POCO C81
POCO C81X
POCO BUDGET PHONE

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