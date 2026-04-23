Poco Launches Two New Budget Smartphones In India With 120Hz HD+ Screens: Prices, Specifications
The Poco C81 sports 4GB RAM and costs Rs 10,999, whereas the Poco C81x comes with 3GB RAM and costs Rs 9,999.
Published : April 23, 2026 at 6:24 PM IST
Hyderabad: Poco has announced the launch of Poco C81 and Poco C81x in India. The two devices feature basic specifications you'd expect from entry-level smartphones, which include a Unisoc chipset, 64GB of storage, and a 13MP primary camera sensor on the back. Notably, both phones support only 4G SIM cards and do not offer 5G connectivity.
While both phones carry an HD+ resolution display, the refresh rate on both devices can go up to 120 Hz. The two phones are almost identical, with only slight differences to justify the pricing difference of Rs 1,000. Let's take a detailed look at the specifications, prices, and availability of the two handsets.
Poco C81, Poco C81x Price in India and Availability
The Poco C81 is priced at Rs 10,999 for the sole 4GB RAM + 64GB storage configuration. Meanwhile, the Poco C81x costs Rs 9,999 for the sole 3GB RAM + 64GB storage model.
Both Poco phones will be available to buy via Flipkart. The first sale will commence on April 27 at 12:00 PM.
The Poco C81 arrives in three colour options: Elite Black, Ice Blue, and Sunset Gold. Meanwhile, the Poco C81x comes in only two colour variants, leaving out the Sunset Gold model.
|Poco C81
|Poco C81x
|Price
|Rs 10,999
|Rs 9,999
|RAM + Storage
|4GB + 64GB
|3GB + 64GB
|Color Options
|Elite Black, Ice Blue, Sunset Gold
|Elite Black, Ice Blue
Poco C81 vs Poco C81x: Specifications
The Poco C81 features a 6.9-inch HD+ display with support for 120Hz refresh, 240Hz touch sampling rate, and up to 800 nits peak brightness. The Poco C81x sports a 6.88-inch panel with support for 650 nits of peak brightness. The screens on both phones support TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light, Flicker-Free, and Circadian-Friendly certifications.
The new Poco phones draw power from the octa-core Unisoc T7250 chipset, clocked at 1.8 GHz and paired with an ARM Mali-G57 GPU and LPDDR4x RAM. While the onboard storage on the two devices is limited to 64GB, it is expandable by up to 2TB via a MicroSD card.
Both devices feature a 13MP primary camera on the back. However, the Poco C81 features an additional unspecified secondary sensor on the back. Both phones are equipped with an 8MP selfie camera on the front.
Some phones are good at one thing. This one does it all. From long-lasting battery to smooth performance and a premium design, POCO C81 is India ka all-rounder.— POCO India (@IndiaPOCO) April 23, 2026
Sale starts 27th April, 12 PM.#POCOC81 #POCOIndia #AllRounder #IndiaKaAllRounder #NewLaunch pic.twitter.com/I3HvWAtAxz
The Poco C81 sports a 6,500 mAh battery, whereas the Poco C81x sports a slightly smaller 5,200mAh battery. Both devices support 15W wired charging and 7.5W wired reverse charging.
The most noticeable difference between the two phones is that the C81 runs Android 16-based HyperOS 3, whereas the C81x ships with Android 15. Even though both devices carry the same chipset, Poco promises four years of OS updates for the Poco C81 and only two years of OS updates for the Poco C81x. Both phones will receive security updates for six years.
Both handsets are equipped with side-mounted fingerprint sensors and have IP52 certification for dust and splash resistance.
|Specifications
|Poco C81
|Poco C81x
|Display
|6.9‑inch HD+ 120Hz
|6.88‑inch HD+ 120Hz
|Peak Brightness
|800 nits
|650 nits
|Chipset
|Unisoc T7250 (octa‑core, 1.8 GHz)
|GPU
|ARM Mali‑G57
|RAM
|4GB LPDDR4x
|3GB LPDDR4x
|Storage
|64GB (expandable up to 2TB via MicroSD)
|Rear Camera
|13MP primary + secondary sensor (unspecified)
|13MP primary
|Front Camera
|8MP
|Battery
|6,500 mAh
|5,200 mAh
|Charging
|15W wired, 7.5W reverse wired
|OS
|Android 16‑based HyperOS
|Android 15-based HyperOS
|OS Updates
|4 years
|2 years
|Security Updates
|6 years
|Fingerprint Sensor
|Side‑mounted
|IP Rating
|IP52 dust & splash resistance