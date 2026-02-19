'India Not Just A Part Of AI Revolution, But Leading It', Says PM Modi As He Inaugurates AI Impact Summit
At the AI Impact Summit, PM Modi said India is building and rapidly adopting AI, stressing its responsible use for welfare, inclusion and present-day solutions.
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said artificial intelligence must be democratised and become a tool for inclusion and empowerment, particularly for the Global South.
Addressing the India AI Impact Summit, Modi said the expo is taking place in India, which represents one-sixth of humanity, a country with the world's largest young population and a hub of the largest tech talent pool.
"Artificial intelligence marks a transformative chapter in human history. India is not just a part of the AI revolution, but is leading and shaping it," he said in the presence of world leaders and CEOs of leading companies at the Summit.
PM Modi said that India is not only building new technology but is also rapidly adapting it to meet emerging global challenges. Highlighting the country's growing digital capabilities, he asserted that India is positioning itself at the forefront of the artificial intelligence revolution.
"Some people have doubts about new technology. But the way the younger generation is embracing AI is unprecedented. There has also been tremendous enthusiasm here regarding the AI Summit exhibition," he said.
"In the course of human history, there have been certain turning points that shaped entire centuries. These turning points set the direction of civilisation and transform the pace of development. Artificial intelligence is one such transformation in history," he said.
PM Modi said that the real debate should not be about what AI can do in future, but about how it can be meaningfully used in the present. He described AI as a transformative force with immense potential, cautioning that if it strays from its intended goals, it could be destructive, but if guided responsibly, it can provide powerful solutions to global problems.
PM Modi also unveiled the 'MANAV Vision' for AI, outlining a framework that encompasses moral and ethical systems, accountable governance and the protection of national sovereignty.
The world leaders attending the summit at the Bharat Mandapm include French President Emmanuel Macron, Brazil President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, Sri Lanka President Anura Kumara Disanayaka, Bhutan Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay, Mauritius Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam, Croatia Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic, Serbia President Aleksandar Vucic, Seychelles Vice President Sebastien Pillay, Estonia President Alar Karis, and Finland Prime Minister Petteri Orpo.