'India Not Just A Part Of AI Revolution, But Leading It', Says PM Modi As He Inaugurates AI Impact Summit

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said artificial intelligence must be democratised and become a tool for inclusion and empowerment, particularly for the Global South.

Addressing the India AI Impact Summit, Modi said the expo is taking place in India, which represents one-sixth of humanity, a country with the world's largest young population and a hub of the largest tech talent pool.

"Artificial intelligence marks a transformative chapter in human history. India is not just a part of the AI revolution, but is leading and shaping it," he said in the presence of world leaders and CEOs of leading companies at the Summit.

PM Modi said that India is not only building new technology but is also rapidly adapting it to meet emerging global challenges. Highlighting the country's growing digital capabilities, he asserted that India is positioning itself at the forefront of the artificial intelligence revolution.

"Some people have doubts about new technology. But the way the younger generation is embracing AI is unprecedented. There has also been tremendous enthusiasm here regarding the AI Summit exhibition," he said.