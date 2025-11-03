Prime Minister Narendra Modi Inaugurates ESTIC 2025, Launches 1 Lakh Crore RDI Fund
The Rs 1 crore Research Development and Innovation (RDI) Scheme Fund aims to promote a private sector-driven R&D ecosystem in the country.
Published : November 3, 2025 at 11:09 AM IST
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated the 2025 Emerging Science and Technology Innovation Conclave (ESTIC) at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. Running from November 3 to November 5, the conclave brings together more than 3,000 participants from academia, research institutions, industry and government, along with Nobel Laureates, eminent scientists, innovators and policymakers.
"India is no longer just a consumer of technology. It has become a pioneer of transformation through technology," he said at the event. "Today, India has the world's most successful digital public infrastructure."
He added that India is shaping the global framework for ethical and human-centric AI. "When science reaches a massive scale, when innovation embraces everyone, and when technology powers real change, the groundwork for historic achievements is firmly set," he further said.
The ESTIC 2025 will also feature talks by leading scientists, panel discussions, presentations, and technology showcases. It will provide a platform for collaboration among researchers, industry, and young innovators to strengthen India's science and technology ecosystem.
Discussions centre on 11 thematic areas, which include:
- Advanced Materials and Manufacturing,
- Artificial Intelligence,
- Bio-Manufacturing,
- Blue Economy,
- Digital Communications,
- Electronics and Semiconductor Manufacturing,
- Emerging Agriculture Technologies,
- Energy,
- Environment and Climate,
- Health and Medical Technologies,
- Quantum Science and Technology
- Space Technologies
At the event, PM Modi also announced the Rs 1 lakh crore Research Development and Innovation (RDI) Scheme Fund. The scheme aims to promote a private sector–driven research and development ecosystem in the country.
According to the Ministry of Science and Technology, the scheme had a total outlay of Rs 1 lakh crore spread over six years, with Rs 20,000 crore earmarked for FY 2025-26 and drawn entirely from the Consolidated Fund of India. The statement added that the scheme offered long-term loans at zero or minimal interest, equity investments, and contributions to Deep-Tech Fund of Funds, while clarifying that no grants or short-term loans were provided under the programme.
Speaking at the venue, Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh declared, “Today the world has begun to view us with respect and honour. I believe that one day historians will also analyse why we had to wait 70 years after independence for this joyous experience. Because this country never lacked talent.”
He added that Indian scientists had always shown ability, hard work, dreams and ambition, but lacked resources and ecosystem. "Our scientists and researchers possessed talent and capability, and the will to work hard. They had dreams in their eyes and aspirations in their hearts, but perhaps lacked resources and a capable ecosystem. Remember the images of Vikram Sarabhai carrying some of his belongings on a bicycle…," he said.
The Minister credited the Prime Minister for prioritising science and innovation, making citizens realise that 21st-century progress depends solely on scientific milestones.
