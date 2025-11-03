ETV Bharat / technology

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Inaugurates ESTIC 2025, Launches 1 Lakh Crore RDI Fund

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated the 2025 Emerging Science and Technology Innovation Conclave (ESTIC) at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. Running from November 3 to November 5, the conclave brings together more than 3,000 participants from academia, research institutions, industry and government, along with Nobel Laureates, eminent scientists, innovators and policymakers.

"India is no longer just a consumer of technology. It has become a pioneer of transformation through technology," he said at the event. "Today, India has the world's most successful digital public infrastructure."

He added that India is shaping the global framework for ethical and human-centric AI. "When science reaches a massive scale, when innovation embraces everyone, and when technology powers real change, the groundwork for historic achievements is firmly set," he further said.

The ESTIC 2025 will also feature talks by leading scientists, panel discussions, presentations, and technology showcases. It will provide a platform for collaboration among researchers, industry, and young innovators to strengthen India's science and technology ecosystem.

Discussions centre on 11 thematic areas, which include: