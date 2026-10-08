ETV Bharat / technology

6G, AI Take Centre Stage At India Mobile Congress 2026 As PM Modi Draws Digital India Vision

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the 10th edition of India Mobile Congress at Yashobhoomi in New Delhi on Thursday. ( IANS )

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said India's next phase of digital growth will focus on 5G, 6G, Artificial Intelligence (AI), semiconductors and other emerging technologies, as he spoke of the Digital India vision and democratisation of technology.

Inaugurating the 10th India Mobile Congress (IMC) at Yashobhoomi in New Delhi on Thursday (October 8), the Prime Minister said the Digital India initiative aimed to reduce the digital divide and make technology accessible to every section of society.

"Through the Digital India initiative, we resolved to change this situation, with the mobile phone at the centre of this transformation. This has been a major effort towards the democratisation of technology," PM Modi said.

5G Reaches Every District

PM Modi said 5G connectivity had now reached every district, with more than 5.5 lakh 5G base stations operating across India. He said mobile internet speeds have increased tenfold since 2022. Recalling the country's 5G journey, the Prime Minister noted that the technology was launched from the India Mobile Congress platform in 2022. He said, "In 2023, I spoke about India's transition from 5G rollout to 5G reach-out."

He also said telecom reforms and infrastructure expansion had helped put mobile phones at the centre of India's digital transformation.

"Over the past 10-12 years, the mobile phone has emerged not only as a means of modern communication, but also as an important tool for good governance. It has remained at the core of our Digital India vision," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister said India had also focused on manufacturing mobile phones and telecom hardware domestically.

PM On Digital Security

PM Modi highlighted that mobile phones have revolutionised content creation in India, but emphasised that user security must keep pace with this growth.