6G, AI Take Centre Stage At India Mobile Congress 2026 As PM Modi Draws Digital India Vision
India has recorded a sharp rise in mobile data consumption alongside a steep decline in data costs over the past decade.
Published : October 8, 2026 at 12:01 PM IST|
Updated : October 8, 2026 at 12:08 PM IST
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said India's next phase of digital growth will focus on 5G, 6G, Artificial Intelligence (AI), semiconductors and other emerging technologies, as he spoke of the Digital India vision and democratisation of technology.
Inaugurating the 10th India Mobile Congress (IMC) at Yashobhoomi in New Delhi on Thursday (October 8), the Prime Minister said the Digital India initiative aimed to reduce the digital divide and make technology accessible to every section of society.
"Through the Digital India initiative, we resolved to change this situation, with the mobile phone at the centre of this transformation. This has been a major effort towards the democratisation of technology," PM Modi said.
Addressing the India Mobile Congress. It is encouraging to see India's telecom sector steadily moving towards greater self-reliance. https://t.co/tIuohkURIE— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 8, 2026
5G Reaches Every District
PM Modi said 5G connectivity had now reached every district, with more than 5.5 lakh 5G base stations operating across India. He said mobile internet speeds have increased tenfold since 2022. Recalling the country's 5G journey, the Prime Minister noted that the technology was launched from the India Mobile Congress platform in 2022. He said, "In 2023, I spoke about India's transition from 5G rollout to 5G reach-out."
He also said telecom reforms and infrastructure expansion had helped put mobile phones at the centre of India's digital transformation.
"Over the past 10-12 years, the mobile phone has emerged not only as a means of modern communication, but also as an important tool for good governance. It has remained at the core of our Digital India vision," PM Modi said.
The Prime Minister said India had also focused on manufacturing mobile phones and telecom hardware domestically.
PM On Digital Security
PM Modi highlighted that mobile phones have revolutionised content creation in India, but emphasised that user security must keep pace with this growth.
"Phone and network security are our top priorities," he said. "An average citizen does not think in the language of technical protocols. When they receive a call, they should know who is calling. When they make a digital payment, they must feel assured that their money is safe and their personal data is secure."
PM Modi stressed that cyber fraud does not respect national boundaries. "Cybercriminals do not recognise borders. A person sitting in one country can commit a crime in a third country, using resources from a second country. To tackle this, it is absolutely essential that we work together to establish a global framework for cybersecurity," he urged.
एक दशक पहले तक भारत में digital divide बहुत बड़ी चुनौती थी। आधुनिक technology एक privilege बनती जा रही थी। यानि जिसके पास साधन है, वही आधुनिक technology का लाभ ले सकता था... भारत में यही स्थिति बनती जा रही थी। Digital India अभियान से हमने इस स्थिति को बदलने की ठानी... और इसके centre में mobile phone को लेकर आए। ये technology के democratisation का बहुत बड़ा प्रयास था: PM @narendramodi— PMO India (@PMOIndia) October 8, 2026
IMC 2026 Brings Wider Technology Focus
IMC 2026 is built around four pillars: Srishti: Building the Future; Samvardhan: Fueling Growth; Sashakt: Expanding Opportunities; and Suraksha: Strengthening Trust.
The event's nine established sectors include 5G and 6G, next-generation AI networks, semiconductors, non-terrestrial networks, cybersecurity, quantum communication, enterprise transformation, circular economy and ESG, and electronics manufacturing.
Four new areas have also been added: smart mobility, stadium experiences, industrial robotics and transport technology.
PM Modi Pays Tribute To Nana Patekar
During his address, Prime Minister Modi paid tribute to veteran actor Nana Patekar, who passed away early Thursday. "He was an exceptional artist who won the hearts of audiences through the diverse characters he portrayed," PM Modi said.
The Prime Minister also recalled Patekar's contribution beyond entertainment, particularly his work highlighting social issues through cinema.
"Through his films, he powerfully challenged the injustices and shortcomings prevalent in society. He was a revolutionary in his own way, who worked against social evils," PM Modi said.
He expressed his condolences to Patekar's family, friends and admirers. "I pay my heartfelt tribute to Nana Patekar ji and express my deepest condolences to his family members, friends and countless admirers," he added.
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