PlayStation State Of Play: Everything Announced From Marvel's Wolverine And God Of War Laufey To Tomb Raider Legacy of Atlantis
Sony's PlayStation State of Play for June also delivered a packed lineup of announcements, like Stuntman: Hollywood, ILL, Bancho the Chef, and more.
Published : June 3, 2026 at 6:33 PM IST
Hyderabad: Sony showcased the PlayStation (PS) State of Play, which delivered a range of title announcements. It included Marvel Wolverine’s new gameplay reveal, God of War: Laufey’s first gameplay and story details, Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis’ release date, to name a few. Along with these, many new gameplay reveals, release date confirmations, and several fresh announcements were also showcased at the event for a wide range of titles available for PS5.
Marvel's Wolverine
The showcase opened with an extended gameplay trailer for Marvel's Wolverine from Insomniac Games. Set in an original story, the game follows Logan as he hunts the Reavers — a cybernetically enhanced mercenary group working for industrialist Bolivar Trask — to rescue captured mutants. Jean Grey joins Wolverine in the mission, with Team X also featuring prominently in the narrative.
The footage highlighted brutal combat mechanics, including stealth takedowns, claw-based attacks, and a Rage system that amplifies both offensive power and healing. Marvel's Wolverine launches exclusively on PS5 on September 15, 2026, with pre-orders now live.
God of War: Laufey
Santa Monica Studio unveiled the first gameplay footage and story details for God of War: Laufey, the next mainline entry in the franchise. The game centres on Faye, Kratos' wife, who awakens in the Everywhen — an afterlife realm populated by gods and creatures drawn from multiple mythologies. Companions Phranque and Rue join her, while adversaries include Sekhmet and Begtse.
The gameplay trailer presented a combat system that is faster than previous entries, emphasising mobility, aerial attacks, and soul-based abilities, drawing from both the Greek and Norse eras of the series.
Marvel Token: Fighting Souls
Sony and Arc System Works studios have revealed the fourth team for Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls, called the Knights of Doom. The villain-focused team is led by Doctor Doom, which also includes characters such as Magneto, Green Goblin and Carnage. Alongside the new team, a new nighttime version of Marvel’s New York is also showcased, serving as the team’s home stage. The showcase also introduced the game’s main antagonist, the Champion of the Universe, who kicks off “The Challenge of the Champion” tournament with Earth’s fate on the line. Sony confirmed players can go hands-on with Magneto and the new stage at Evo 2026 later this month.
Stuntman: Hollywood
Stuntman Hollywood is a new arcade driving game for PS5, which has been developed by PowerSnake studio. This title puts players in the role of stunt performers on blockbuster film sets. Inspired by the original Stuntman series, it features movie-themed levels inspired by franchises including Fast & Furious, Back to the Future, Knight Rider, Miami Vice, and Death Race.
Gameplay tasks players with pulling off drifts, smashing through obstacles, and dodging hazards against the clock to earn star ratings. The package also includes challenge missions, stunt arenas, and a Garage mode to track progression.
Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis
Crystal Dynamics announced Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis, a reimagining of the original 1996 game, co-developed with Flying Wild Hog and built on Unreal Engine 5. Set for release on February 12, 2027, the game features redesigned versions of iconic locations, including Peru's Lost Valley and the ruins of Greece, with modernised exploration, combat, and puzzle mechanics. Pre-orders are live in Standard and Deluxe editions.
Until Dawn 2
In the PS State of Play, the first trailer of Until Dawn 2 was officially announced. Available for PS5, the standalone horror sequel follows a group of paranormal content creators who encounter real supernatural threats on an abandoned tropical island. Player choice and branching storylines remain central to the experience, with relationship dynamics influencing outcomes. Peter Stormare returns as Dr Hill.
The Lost Wild
Great Ape Games shared new details on The Lost Wild, its upcoming PS5 survival horror game, and dropped a new trailer confirming a 2027 release window. Players step into the role of Saskia, fighting to survive on an abandoned island where dinosaurs behave like real animals instead of scripted game enemies.
The focus is on stealth, observation, and reading the environment – hiding and using distractions are key to staying alive. The story unfolds through exploration and environmental storytelling as players piece together what happened on the island. The studio cites Alien: Isolation as a key influence.
Kemuri
Tokyo-based studio Unseen announced Kemuri for PS5, releasing in 2027. Set in the supernatural metropolis of Kemuri City, where life and death overlap, the action-adventure sends players through a vertically layered urban landscape teeming with paranormal threats.
The game supports both solo play and online co-op for up to three players. Progression centres on forming bonds with yokai to unlock new abilities and character customisation options.
Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve
Bandai Namco announced Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve for PS5, launching on October 2, 2026. Deluxe Edition owners get early access starting September 28. A new trailer showcased campaign gameplay, returning players to the Strangereal universe.
Set in 2029, the story follows the Federation of Central Usea after an invasion by the Republic of Sotoa. Players lead Joker Squadron in a campaign to reclaim the occupied capital of Theve. The game features aerial dogfights, ground attacks, battles against giant superweapons, over 30 aircraft, and a new Land Battleship boss. Pre-orders are live now.
Bancho the Chef
Mintrocket announced Bancho the Chef, a standalone prequel to Dave the Diver. Set in 2004, it follows Bancho as he travels across Asia, learning culinary techniques on his path to becoming a master chef.
The game blends cooking simulation, RPG, and adventure, with players preparing dishes, managing restaurant reputations, and fulfilling requests from locals. Mintrocket has switched to a fully 3D visual style and confirmed extensive DualSense support. No release date has been announced yet.
Control Resonant
Remedy Entertainment confirmed that Control Resonant, the sequel to Control, will launch globally on September 24 for PS5. The game shifts focus from Jesse Faden to her brother Dylan, who searches for the missing Jesse while facing a growing paranormal threat. A new shape-shifting weapon called the Aberrant features prominently in the gameplay.
Dune: Awakening
Dune: Awakening will be launched on PS5 on September 22, 2026. It is an open-world survival game set in the Dune universe. The PS5 version will feature a new single-player mode, an extra chapter to the story, and multiple gameplay improvements.
Dynasty Warriors 3: Complete Edition Remastered
Dynasty Warriors 3 will include the remastered collection of Dynasty Warriors 3 and Dynasty Warriors 3: Xtreme Legends, which will launch on PS5 on October 1.
Marathon
Bungie Studios has kicked off Season 2 of Marathon, bringing a seasonal reset and new content to the sci-fi extraction shooter. The studio is also running Open Play Week from June 2–9, opening the game to all players without requiring PlayStation Plus.
During the event, players can explore Tau Ceti IV and dive into Marathon’s PvP and PvE extraction gameplay alongside the new season.
ILL
ILL, which will launch in 2027, is a first-person action horror game that shows its dark story, grotesque monsters, realistic physics, and a visceral dismemberment system.
No Rest for the Wicked
Moon Studios, developer of Ori and the Blind Forest and Ori and the Will of the Wisps, has confirmed No Rest for the Wicked will launch on PS5 this October. The action RPG supports solo and co-op play with Souls-like combat in a hand-crafted fantasy world.
The PS5 version adds over 100 hours of content, plus new weapons, bosses, enemies, regions, and a redesigned class system.
Onimusha: Way of the Sword
Capcom has announced Onimusha: Way of the Sword for PS5, launching on September 25. Alongside the release date, the company released a demo with roughly 30 minutes of gameplay from the opening stages. The demo introduces core combat mechanics, including parries, deflections, Issen counters, Oni Armament abilities, and soul absorption.
Phantom Blade Zero
Phantom Blade Zero appeared at the event, with developer S-Game confirming a dedicated State of Play showcase this summer. The presentation will dig deeper into combat, mechanics, and story ahead of the game’s PlayStation 5 launch on October 29.
Rayman Legends Retold
Ubisoft has announced Rayman Legends Retold, a 3D reimagining of the multiplayer platformer for PlayStation 5. Launching October 1, it adds new story elements, fully voiced characters, updated gameplay, and an expanded soundtrack.
Players can revisit returning levels, explore a new realm, tackle four extra music stages, and play local co-op for up to four players.
Silent Hill: Townfall
Konami has confirmed Silent Hill: Townfall for PS5, launching September 24. A new gameplay trailer introduces Zoe, a resident of St. Amelia who contacts protagonist Simon via a CRTV device. The footage also shows off new horror elements, including a creature that stalks Simon through the Otherworld.
PlayStation Plus lineup
Sony also announced several additions to PlayStation Plus. RuneScape: Dragonwilds launches day one on PS5 as a Game Catalog title, with support for solo and multiplayer survival. For PlayStation Plus Premium subscribers, Gitaroo Man arrives later this month, followed by Psi-Ops: The Mindgate Conspiracy in July and Onimusha: Dawn of Dreams in August.