ETV Bharat / technology

PlayStation State Of Play: Everything Announced From Marvel's Wolverine And God Of War Laufey To Tomb Raider Legacy of Atlantis

Hyderabad: Sony showcased the PlayStation (PS) State of Play, which delivered a range of title announcements. It included Marvel Wolverine’s new gameplay reveal, God of War: Laufey’s first gameplay and story details, Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis’ release date, to name a few. Along with these, many new gameplay reveals, release date confirmations, and several fresh announcements were also showcased at the event for a wide range of titles available for PS5.

Marvel's Wolverine

The showcase opened with an extended gameplay trailer for Marvel's Wolverine from Insomniac Games. Set in an original story, the game follows Logan as he hunts the Reavers — a cybernetically enhanced mercenary group working for industrialist Bolivar Trask — to rescue captured mutants. Jean Grey joins Wolverine in the mission, with Team X also featuring prominently in the narrative.

The footage highlighted brutal combat mechanics, including stealth takedowns, claw-based attacks, and a Rage system that amplifies both offensive power and healing. Marvel's Wolverine launches exclusively on PS5 on September 15, 2026, with pre-orders now live.

God of War: Laufey

Santa Monica Studio unveiled the first gameplay footage and story details for God of War: Laufey, the next mainline entry in the franchise. The game centres on Faye, Kratos' wife, who awakens in the Everywhen — an afterlife realm populated by gods and creatures drawn from multiple mythologies. Companions Phranque and Rue join her, while adversaries include Sekhmet and Begtse.

The gameplay trailer presented a combat system that is faster than previous entries, emphasising mobility, aerial attacks, and soul-based abilities, drawing from both the Greek and Norse eras of the series.

Marvel Token: Fighting Souls

Sony and Arc System Works studios have revealed the fourth team for Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls, called the Knights of Doom. The villain-focused team is led by Doctor Doom, which also includes characters such as Magneto, Green Goblin and Carnage. Alongside the new team, a new nighttime version of Marvel’s New York is also showcased, serving as the team’s home stage. The showcase also introduced the game’s main antagonist, the Champion of the Universe, who kicks off “The Challenge of the Champion” tournament with Earth’s fate on the line. Sony confirmed players can go hands-on with Magneto and the new stage at Evo 2026 later this month.

Stuntman: Hollywood

Stuntman Hollywood is a new arcade driving game for PS5, which has been developed by PowerSnake studio. This title puts players in the role of stunt performers on blockbuster film sets. Inspired by the original Stuntman series, it features movie-themed levels inspired by franchises including Fast & Furious, Back to the Future, Knight Rider, Miami Vice, and Death Race.

Gameplay tasks players with pulling off drifts, smashing through obstacles, and dodging hazards against the clock to earn star ratings. The package also includes challenge missions, stunt arenas, and a Garage mode to track progression.

Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis

Crystal Dynamics announced Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis, a reimagining of the original 1996 game, co-developed with Flying Wild Hog and built on Unreal Engine 5. Set for release on February 12, 2027, the game features redesigned versions of iconic locations, including Peru's Lost Valley and the ruins of Greece, with modernised exploration, combat, and puzzle mechanics. Pre-orders are live in Standard and Deluxe editions.

Until Dawn 2

In the PS State of Play, the first trailer of Until Dawn 2 was officially announced. Available for PS5, the standalone horror sequel follows a group of paranormal content creators who encounter real supernatural threats on an abandoned tropical island. Player choice and branching storylines remain central to the experience, with relationship dynamics influencing outcomes. Peter Stormare returns as Dr Hill.

The Lost Wild

Great Ape Games shared new details on The Lost Wild, its upcoming PS5 survival horror game, and dropped a new trailer confirming a 2027 release window. Players step into the role of Saskia, fighting to survive on an abandoned island where dinosaurs behave like real animals instead of scripted game enemies.

The focus is on stealth, observation, and reading the environment – hiding and using distractions are key to staying alive. The story unfolds through exploration and environmental storytelling as players piece together what happened on the island. The studio cites Alien: Isolation as a key influence.

Kemuri