ETV Bharat / technology

Free Games For April: PlayStation Plus Adds Tomb Raider I-III Remastered, Lords Of The Fallen, Sword Art Online FD

Hyderabad: PlayStation has announced Monthly Games for April 2026, giving PlayStation Plus subscribers access to three new titles. The new free games include Lords of the Fallen, remastered versions of the first three Tomb Raider titles, and Sword Art Online Fractured Daydream.

All three games go live on April 7, 2026, and will be available to download until May 4, 2026.

PlayStation Plus Monthly Games for April 2026

Lords of the Fallen

Released in October 2023, Lords of the Fallen is an action role-playing game (RPG) developed by Hexworks and published by CI Games. The title succeeds a 2014 game of the same name. Players can create and customise their own player avatar and choose from one of nine character classes. The game supports both melee weapons and magic. In addition to a story set in an interconnected world of Axiom and Umbral, the game also supports player-versus-player multiplayer mode. The campaign mode features boss battles and lets you develop your own playstyle based on the class and weapons you choose.