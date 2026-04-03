Free Games For April: PlayStation Plus Adds Tomb Raider I-III Remastered, Lords Of The Fallen, Sword Art Online FD
The Monthly Free Games for April 2026 are available for all three tiers of PlayStation Plus subscription, including Essential, Extra, and Deluxe tiers.
Published : April 3, 2026 at 3:00 PM IST
Hyderabad: PlayStation has announced Monthly Games for April 2026, giving PlayStation Plus subscribers access to three new titles. The new free games include Lords of the Fallen, remastered versions of the first three Tomb Raider titles, and Sword Art Online Fractured Daydream.
All three games go live on April 7, 2026, and will be available to download until May 4, 2026.
|PlayStation Plus Monthly Games for April 2026
Lords of the Fallen
Released in October 2023, Lords of the Fallen is an action role-playing game (RPG) developed by Hexworks and published by CI Games. The title succeeds a 2014 game of the same name. Players can create and customise their own player avatar and choose from one of nine character classes. The game supports both melee weapons and magic. In addition to a story set in an interconnected world of Axiom and Umbral, the game also supports player-versus-player multiplayer mode. The campaign mode features boss battles and lets you develop your own playstyle based on the class and weapons you choose.
Tomb Raider I-III Remastered
Tomb Raider I-III Remastered is a collection of the remastered versions of the very first games of the franchise, developed by Core Design—Tomb Raider, Tomb Raider II, and Tomb Raider III. Published by Aspyr, the collection was released in 2024. Each game features the franchise's protagonist and one of the most iconic characters, Lara Croft. The archaeologist-adventurer, equipped with two pistols, travels through a series of ancient ruins and tombs in search of ancient artefacts. Following the third-person perspective, the remastered versions also include new features and the option to choose between enhanced and original graphics.
Sword Art Online Fractured Daydream
Based on the popular Sword Art Online novels, manga, and anime adaptation, Sword Art Online Fractured Daydream is a co-op raid battle game. Released in 2024, the game features 20 characters from the Sword Art Online universe and allows players to team up and battle against large mobs and boss enemies. In the game's story, a new system called Galaxia has been added to ALfheim Online, allowing players to relive the past. However, it spins out of control and causes players from all over time and space to be displaced. The protagonist Kirito, who inspired the looks of dozens of other protagonists in modern anime titles, works to set the timeline back on track.
Last month, PlayStation added PGA Tour 2K25, Monster Hunter Rise, Slime Rancher 2, and The Elder Scrolls Online Collection: Gold Road to their Monthly Games for March 2026 offerings. The subscribers can still add these titles to their game library until April 6, 2026.
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