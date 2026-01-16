ETV Bharat / technology

Resident Evil Village, Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth, Six More Games Coming To PlayStation Game Catalog This Month

Check full list of eight new games added to PlayStation Plus Game Catalog for January 2026 ( ETV Bharat via Capcom, Sega, Focus Entertainment )

Hyderabad: PlayStation has announced the PS Plus Game Catalog for January 2026, adding eight new games for PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium/Deluxe subscribers. The new titles will be available to play on January 20, 2026, and include Resident Evil Village, Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, Expeditions: A MudRunner Game, A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead, Darkest Dungeon II, and more.

In India, the PS Plus Essential costs Rs 499 per month and comes with access to three free Monthly Games. The PS Plus Extra tier starts at Rs 749 per month, with access to Monthly Games + Game Catalog. The PS Plus Deluxe tier starts at Rs 849 per month and gives access to Monthly Games + Game Catalog + PlayStation Classics.

PlayStation Plus Game Catalog for January 2026

The highlights of the PS Plus Game Catalog for January 2026 include the following:

Resident Evil Village: Released in 2021 as a sequel to Resident Evil 7: Biohazard and the eighth main instalment in the Resident Evil series, Resident Evil Village is a survival horror game developed and published by Capcom. The game features a new storyline, which begins with Ethan Winters and his wife Mia living peacefully in a new location, free from their past nightmares. However, as they start to build their new life together, tragedy befalls them once again, where the village is a character in its own right, presenting mysteries for the protagonist to uncover and terrors to escape.