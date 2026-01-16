Resident Evil Village, Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth, Six More Games Coming To PlayStation Game Catalog This Month
All eight PlayStation Plus Game Catalog titles are accessible to both PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium/Deluxe subscribers.
Published : January 16, 2026 at 12:15 PM IST
Hyderabad: PlayStation has announced the PS Plus Game Catalog for January 2026, adding eight new games for PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium/Deluxe subscribers. The new titles will be available to play on January 20, 2026, and include Resident Evil Village, Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, Expeditions: A MudRunner Game, A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead, Darkest Dungeon II, and more.
In India, the PS Plus Essential costs Rs 499 per month and comes with access to three free Monthly Games. The PS Plus Extra tier starts at Rs 749 per month, with access to Monthly Games + Game Catalog. The PS Plus Deluxe tier starts at Rs 849 per month and gives access to Monthly Games + Game Catalog + PlayStation Classics.
PlayStation Plus Game Catalog for January 2026
The highlights of the PS Plus Game Catalog for January 2026 include the following:
Resident Evil Village: Released in 2021 as a sequel to Resident Evil 7: Biohazard and the eighth main instalment in the Resident Evil series, Resident Evil Village is a survival horror game developed and published by Capcom. The game features a new storyline, which begins with Ethan Winters and his wife Mia living peacefully in a new location, free from their past nightmares. However, as they start to build their new life together, tragedy befalls them once again, where the village is a character in its own right, presenting mysteries for the protagonist to uncover and terrors to escape.
Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth: Released in 2024, Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth is a role-playing game (RPG) developed by Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio and published by Sega. The title from the Yakuza series brings together two heroic ‘dragons’ to a brand new location in the heart of the Pacific Ocean. Ichiban Kaasuga is lured to Honolulu City with the promise of finding his birth mother, where he finds betrayal until Kazuma Kiryu lends him a helping hand. The game lets players explore the tropical Hawaiian capital and the streets of Tokyo’s Kamurocho district, battle rivals from local gangs in enhanced hybrid RPG-style battles, and enjoy side activities.
Expeditions: A MudRunner Game: Released in 2024 as a spin-off game in the MudRunner series, Expeditions: A MudRunner Game is a vehicle simulation game developed by Saber Interactive and published by Focus Entertainment. The game lets players embark on rewarding scientific expeditions, unravel the mysteries of uncharted lands, and venture into arid deserts, rugged forests, steep mountains, and more. The game features a variety of all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) and lets players use high-tech tools to navigate the wilderness.
The complete list of PS Plus Game Catalog for January 2026 is as follows:
- Resident Evil Village | PS5, PS4
- Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth | PS5, PS4
- Expeditions: A MudRunner Game | PS5, PS4
- A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead | PS5
- Darkest Dungeon II | PS5, PS4
- The Exit 8 | PS5, PS4
- Art of Rally | PS5, PS4
- A Little to the Left | PS5, PS4
Additionally, Ridge Racer (PS4, PS5) comes as part of the PlayStation Classic offerings for January 2026 for Premium/Deluxe subscribers. This game was originally released in arcades for the Namco System 22 hardware, and later ported to the PlayStation one year later as a launch title. The PS4 and PS5 versions of the game have been enhanced with up-rendering, rewind, quick save, and custom video filters.