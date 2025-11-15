ETV Bharat / technology

GTA 5, Red Dead Redemption, Moto GP25 Are Coming To PlayStation Game Catalog

The PS Plus Game Catalog for November will be available on November 18, 2025 ( Image Credits: ETV Bharat via PlayStation )

In India, the PlayStation Plus subscription is available in three tiers. The PS Plus Essential costs Rs 499 per month, the PS Plus Extra tier starts at Rs 749 per month, and the PS Plus Deluxe tier starts at Rs 849 per month. The Essential plan offers access to Monthly Games, the Extra tier offers Monthly Games + Games Catalog, and the Deluxe plan offers Monthly Games + Games Catalog + PS Classics.

Additionally, Premium/Deluxe subscribers will also get access to the Tomb Raider: Anniversary Edition as part of the PlayStation Classic offering on PS4 and PS5.

Hyderabad: PlayStation has announced the PS Plus Game Catalog for November 2025, adding eight new games for PS Plus Extra and Premium/Deluxe subscribers. The list includes Red Dead Redemption, Grand Theft Auto V, Pacific Drive, Thank Goodness You’re Here!, MotoGP 25 , and more. While Red Dead Redemption arrives on December 2, when it releases for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and mobile phones, other Catalog titles will be available to play from November 18, 2025.

The highlights of the PS Plus Game Catalog for November 2025 include the following:

Grand Theft Auto 5: Released in 2013, Grand Theft Auto V (or GTA 5) is one of the most popular video games from one of the most beloved franchises. The action-adventure open-world game, developed by Rockstar North and published by Rockstar Games, is the seventh main entry in the GTA series. It follows a young street hustler, a retired bank robber, and a terrifying psychopath who find themselves entangled with the criminal underworld, the US government, and the entertainment industry, and they must pull off a series of dangerous heists to survive.

Red Dead Redemption: Prequel to the 2018's blockbuster Red Dead Redemption 2, the 2010 action-adventure game follows the 2004 Red Dead Revolver. Developed by Rockstar San Diego and published by Rockstar Games, the second instalment in the series is set during the decline of the American frontier in the year 1911. The story follows former outlaw John Marston, who is forced to hunt down the gang of criminals he once called friends.

Moto GP25: Released in April 2025, Moto GP25 is a racing sports video game where players join the official Championship and step into the boots of their favourite riders on the most iconic bikes and tracks of the season. The game lets players upgrade their bike, choose their own career Turning Points during the season, and develop social relationships off track.

The complete list of PS Plus Game Catalog for June 2025 is as follows: