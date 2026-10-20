ETV Bharat / technology

Sony's PlayStation 6 Could Reportedly Cost Over $1,000

Representational Image ( Image Credit: Getty Images )

Hyderabad: Sony's next console, the PlayStation 6 (PS6), could launch at a very high price point, with reports suggesting it may cost more than $1,000. Gamers may need to spend a lot of money to buy it.

One report says Sony wants to launch the console in late 2027. Valve's Steam Machine has also gone on sale starting at $1,049, showing how costs are rising. Reports also suggest the PS6 could go beyond $1,000.

Memory and storage push up costs A prominent leaker, KeplerL2, wrote on the NeoGAF forum that RAM and NAND storage alone cost Sony more than $680. This does not include any other parts. The total cost of making the console is therefore believed to be around $1,000 or higher. Another report puts the building cost at $960. This means that the price could stay above $1,000, and early sales may be lower than those of the PS5. The cost problem has grown because GDDR7 memory was expected to cost about $3 per GB when Sony and Microsoft began chip design. The leaker says it now costs $20 to $23 per GB. This will also affect Microsoft's XBOX Project Helix. Screenshot of leaker KeplerL2's post on the NeoGAF forum (Image Credit: NeoGAF/KeplerL2)