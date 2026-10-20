Sony's PlayStation 6 Could Reportedly Cost Over $1,000
Sony's next console, the PlayStation 6 (PS6), may cost over $1,000 as rising memory and storage prices push up its making costs.
Published : October 20, 2026 at 11:42 AM IST
Hyderabad: Sony's next console, the PlayStation 6 (PS6), could launch at a very high price point, with reports suggesting it may cost more than $1,000. Gamers may need to spend a lot of money to buy it.
One report says Sony wants to launch the console in late 2027. Valve's Steam Machine has also gone on sale starting at $1,049, showing how costs are rising. Reports also suggest the PS6 could go beyond $1,000.
Memory and storage push up costs
A prominent leaker, KeplerL2, wrote on the NeoGAF forum that RAM and NAND storage alone cost Sony more than $680. This does not include any other parts. The total cost of making the console is therefore believed to be around $1,000 or higher. Another report puts the building cost at $960.
This means that the price could stay above $1,000, and early sales may be lower than those of the PS5.
The cost problem has grown because GDDR7 memory was expected to cost about $3 per GB when Sony and Microsoft began chip design. The leaker says it now costs $20 to $23 per GB. This will also affect Microsoft's XBOX Project Helix.
How much RAM and storage?
The figures give a clue about what the new console may offer. If Sony goes for a 3TB or 4TB SSD, the RAM would be at least 24GB, but this is unlikely. A setup with 32GB RAM and a 2TB SSD is the most expected. It would handle 4K gaming and games larger than 100GB. An older option of 40GB RAM and 1TB storage is also possible.
The console is expected to be digital-only, as Sony will stop making discs for new games from January 2028.
KeplerL2's information suggests that delaying the launch to keep the price low would cost Sony more than launching at a high price. So, the company may release the console in late 2027 or early 2028.
However, Hiroki Totoki, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Sony, has said no date has been fixed. Many gamers may skip the console at first because of the high price. This could make the period the longest ever when games arrive on both the PS5 and the new console.