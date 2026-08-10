Rare Cosmic Quadruple: Planet Parade, Solar Eclipse And Meteor Shower To Align On August 12
Four rare astronomical events — a six-planet parade, total solar eclipse, new moon, and Perseid meteor shower peak — will occur together on August 12.
Published : August 10, 2026 at 8:52 PM IST
Hyderabad: Four major astronomical events will occur within the same 24-hour period on August 12, 2026. This rare coincidence will bring a planet parade, a total solar eclipse, a new moon, and the peak of the Perseid meteor shower together across the world's skies.
While each of these events occurs individually at various points throughout the year, astronomers say it is highly unusual for all four to align on a single day.
First Event: Planetary parade
The day will begin before sunrise with a spectacular array of six planets, including Jupiter, Mercury, Mars, Saturn, Uranus, and Neptune, appearing together in a sky stretching from east to west. Mars and Saturn will be visible to the naked eye, while more distant planets such as Uranus and Neptune will require binoculars or a telescope to spot.
On Aug. 12, you have the chance to experience a total solar eclipse from anywhere in the world.— NASA (@NASA) August 5, 2026
Starting at 1:15pm ET (1715 UTC), we'll stream live as the Moon passes in front of the Sun, bringing the views and the science straight to you.
Get safe viewing tips in this video. pic.twitter.com/AMkUR50Fo7
Andrew Fazekas, communications manager at Astronomers Without Borders, has clarified that "planet parade" is not an official astronomical term, but simply describes all the planets appearing in roughly the same part of the sky at once.
Second Event: Total solar eclipse
Later on the same day, the Moon will pass between the Earth and the Sun, producing a total solar eclipse. Totality will be visible from Greenland, Iceland, parts of Spain and Portugal, and northern Russia, while millions of people across Europe, Africa, and North America will witness a partial eclipse.
The eclipse will not be visible from India. According to Indian Standard Time, the event will take place roughly between 9:45 PM on August 12 and 2:15 AM on August 13. By this time the sun will already be well below the horizon across the country, ruling out any visibility from Indian skies.
Third Event: A new moon
The solar eclipse can only take place when the Moon is in its "new moon" phase, during which the side facing Earth remains completely dark. This results in an unusually dark night sky, with little to no moonlight to interfere with stargazing.
Fourth Event: Perseid meteor shower
This darkness will create ideal conditions for the peak of the Perseid meteor shower, widely regarded as one of the most spectacular meteor showers of the year. With no moonlight to wash out the display this time, stargazers can expect to see up to 100 meteors per hour, including bright fireballs and fainter streaks of light.
According to BBC Sky at Night magazine, the best time to view the meteor shower will be before sunrise on the mornings of August 12, 13, and 14. It is worth noting that the Perseid meteor shower's peak falling on a new Moon night will next occur approximately 19 years later, in 2045. This makes this celestial event much more special.