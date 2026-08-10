ETV Bharat / technology

Rare Cosmic Quadruple: Planet Parade, Solar Eclipse And Meteor Shower To Align On August 12

Representational Image ( Image Credit: Getty Images )

Hyderabad: Four major astronomical events will occur within the same 24-hour period on August 12, 2026. This rare coincidence will bring a planet parade, a total solar eclipse, a new moon, and the peak of the Perseid meteor shower together across the world's skies. While each of these events occurs individually at various points throughout the year, astronomers say it is highly unusual for all four to align on a single day. First Event: Planetary parade The day will begin before sunrise with a spectacular array of six planets, including Jupiter, Mercury, Mars, Saturn, Uranus, and Neptune, appearing together in a sky stretching from east to west. Mars and Saturn will be visible to the naked eye, while more distant planets such as Uranus and Neptune will require binoculars or a telescope to spot. Andrew Fazekas, communications manager at Astronomers Without Borders, has clarified that "planet parade" is not an official astronomical term, but simply describes all the planets appearing in roughly the same part of the sky at once. Second Event: Total solar eclipse