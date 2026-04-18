Planetary Parade 2026 | Four Planets To Align In Twilight Sky This April: How To Watch
A mini planetary parade, including four planets Mercury, Mars, Saturn, and Neptune, will gather on the pre-dawn sky between April 16 and 21, 2026.
Published : April 18, 2026 at 1:04 PM IST
Hyderabad: Indian skywatchers can witness a rare astronomical event this month as four planets — Mercury, Mars, Saturn, and Neptune — align in the eastern sky just before sunrise in a mini planetary parade (or planetary alignment). The celestial event, which began around April 12, will be at its most spectacular between April 16 and 21, 2026, with the nights of April 18, 19, and 20 offering the closest grouping of the four planets.
During the peak viewing window, all four planets will appear within approximately two to three degrees of one another. Around April 20, Mercury, Mars, and Saturn will be visible to the naked eye in a tight formation, while Neptune will require binoculars or a small telescope to observe.
Where and When to watch this mini planetary parade
The mini planetary alignment will be seen in India, especially across the Central and Southern regions, as the viewing conditions are better compared to the Northern part of the country. Observers should look towards the east between 5:00 AM and 5:45 AM, roughly 30 to 45 minutes before sunrise, when the sky remains sufficiently dark to spot the planets low on the horizon.
To view the planetary parade, a clear, unobstructed eastern horizon is necessary. Viewers are advised to go to open fields, rooftops, or coastal areas facing east to get the best view of this astronomical event. Areas with trees, buildings, and fog can significantly hinder visibility, especially for Mercury, as it sits closest to the horizon and fades quickly as daylight increases.
According to National Geographic, Saturn, Mars, and Mercury will be close enough to fit within the same field of view using binoculars. Mars can be identified by its faint reddish hue, while Saturn presents a steadier, more golden glow. Although Neptune is invisible to the naked eye, skywatchers can see the planet using binoculars or a telescope.
Tips for the best viewing experience
Observers are encouraged to attempt viewing the planetary alignment on multiple mornings, especially April 19 and 20. This is because the arrangement of the planets shifts slightly each day. It is advised that viewers arrive at least 45 minutes before sunrise, especially to watch Mercury, as it washes out with increasing sunlight.
Free stargazing applications such as Star Walk 2 or Sky Tonight can help skywatchers to identify each planet on screen in real time, proving useful for those unfamiliar with reading the night sky. To spot Neptune, observers should carry a reliable pair of binoculars or a compact telescope. This mini planetary parade requires no special equipment, as three of the four planets (Mercury, Saturn, and Mars) can be seen with the naked eye. This makes it an accessible spectacle for casual observers and enthusiasts alike.