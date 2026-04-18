ETV Bharat / technology

Planetary Parade 2026 | Four Planets To Align In Twilight Sky This April: How To Watch

Hyderabad: Indian skywatchers can witness a rare astronomical event this month as four planets — Mercury, Mars, Saturn, and Neptune — align in the eastern sky just before sunrise in a mini planetary parade (or planetary alignment). The celestial event, which began around April 12, will be at its most spectacular between April 16 and 21, 2026, with the nights of April 18, 19, and 20 offering the closest grouping of the four planets.

During the peak viewing window, all four planets will appear within approximately two to three degrees of one another. Around April 20, Mercury, Mars, and Saturn will be visible to the naked eye in a tight formation, while Neptune will require binoculars or a small telescope to observe.

Where and When to watch this mini planetary parade

The mini planetary alignment will be seen in India, especially across the Central and Southern regions, as the viewing conditions are better compared to the Northern part of the country. Observers should look towards the east between 5:00 AM and 5:45 AM, roughly 30 to 45 minutes before sunrise, when the sky remains sufficiently dark to spot the planets low on the horizon.

To view the planetary parade, a clear, unobstructed eastern horizon is necessary. Viewers are advised to go to open fields, rooftops, or coastal areas facing east to get the best view of this astronomical event. Areas with trees, buildings, and fog can significantly hinder visibility, especially for Mercury, as it sits closest to the horizon and fades quickly as daylight increases.