Planet Parade on 28 February: IIA Says the Viral Hype Is "Highly Exaggerated And Misleading” - Here’s Why?

Hyderabad: The Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA) has debunked the widely circulated social media claims of a rare and spectacular planetary alignment on 28 February, featuring Jupiter, Mercury, Venus, Saturn, Mars, Uranus, and Neptune. The Bengaluru-based institute has described the social media claims as "highly exaggerated and misleading." An X video shared on the institute’s official social media channels offers a detailed, science-backed breakdown of what observers can actually expect to see. In short, the IIA’s video mentions that planetary alignment is unlikely to occur, as Saturn is difficult to see with the naked eye, and Mercury, Venus, and Neptune are extremely difficult to see. Mars sets before the Sun, and Uranus needs a telescope to be spotted. Only Jupiter is the sole planet that is easily visible with the naked eye.

What is a planetary parade?

The term "planet parade" is commonly used online to describe several planets appearing in the same broad region of the sky. Scientists mention that these celestial bodies remain millions of kilometres apart and rarely form anything resembling the neat, coordinated line frequently depicted in trending images.

Jupiter will be the only visible planet

As per IIA’s X video, Jupiter can be easily seen in the evening sky as it will set only around 3:30 AM. The planet's main cloud belts and Galilean moons will be visible through a small telescope or binoculars.

Other planets and their visibility