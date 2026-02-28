Planet Parade on 28 February: IIA Says the Viral Hype Is "Highly Exaggerated And Misleading” - Here’s Why?
IIA has dismissed viral claims of a spectacular planetary alignment on 28 February 2026, including planets Jupiter, Mercury, Venus, Saturn, Mars, Uranus, and Neptune.
Published : February 28, 2026 at 2:25 PM IST
Hyderabad: The Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA) has debunked the widely circulated social media claims of a rare and spectacular planetary alignment on 28 February, featuring Jupiter, Mercury, Venus, Saturn, Mars, Uranus, and Neptune. The Bengaluru-based institute has described the social media claims as "highly exaggerated and misleading." An X video shared on the institute’s official social media channels offers a detailed, science-backed breakdown of what observers can actually expect to see. In short, the IIA’s video mentions that planetary alignment is unlikely to occur, as Saturn is difficult to see with the naked eye, and Mercury, Venus, and Neptune are extremely difficult to see. Mars sets before the Sun, and Uranus needs a telescope to be spotted. Only Jupiter is the sole planet that is easily visible with the naked eye.
What is a planetary parade?
The term "planet parade" is commonly used online to describe several planets appearing in the same broad region of the sky. Scientists mention that these celestial bodies remain millions of kilometres apart and rarely form anything resembling the neat, coordinated line frequently depicted in trending images.
Can we see a parade of planets on 28th February 2026?— IIAstrophysics (@IIABengaluru) February 27, 2026
What are the facts and what is the hype⁉️
We bring you a short video to explain ... @IndiaDST @karandi65 @fiddlingstars @doot_iia @CosmosMysuru @kodaiastronomy @astronomy_pack @asipoec pic.twitter.com/FUc6u0qt9n
Jupiter will be the only visible planet
As per IIA’s X video, Jupiter can be easily seen in the evening sky as it will set only around 3:30 AM. The planet's main cloud belts and Galilean moons will be visible through a small telescope or binoculars.
Other planets and their visibility
Mercury and Venus will be very close to the Sun in the sky, according to the video. They will be set about 45 minutes after sunset and will be 10-12 degrees above the horizon during the sunset. It will be extremely difficult to spot these planets.
Saturn will also be close to the Sun in the sky. It will set around 1.5 hours after sunset, and will be only 10-15 degrees above the horizon during twilight. The institute says that it would be difficult to spot it.
Mars will set before the Sun, as it will be too close to the Sun and will be visible in the morning. Uranus will be visible in the evening sky, but would require a telescope to spot it. Meanwhile, Neptune will be close to Saturn, and it will be extremely difficult to spot with the naked eye.
Alongside this, IIA’s X video shows the visibility of Jupiter, Venus, Mars, Saturn, and Mercury from March until April 2026 in India.
Jupiter will set early in the evening sky, and Venus will be visible for longer periods in the western evening sky. Planets such as Mars, Saturn, and Mercury will be visible together in the eastern sky before sunrise.
|Planet
|Visibility
|Jupiter
|Easy to see
|Mercury and Venus
|Extremely difficult
|Saturn
|Difficult
|Mars
|Sets before the Sun
|Uranus
|Needs telescope
|Neptune
|Extremely difficult
Safety warnings
The IIA mentioned several warnings to view the planets safely. In the X video, the institute mentioned that skywatchers must not point telescopes, binoculars, or the unaided eye towards Mercury, Venus, or Saturn before sunset, as accidental exposure to direct sunlight through optical instruments can cause severe and permanent eye damage. Uranus and Neptune require a telescope to observe, with Neptune particularly difficult to locate due to its proximity to Saturn in the sky.