Physically Possible To Restore Full Body Functionality With Neuralink: Elon Musk

New Delhi: Billionaire Elon Musk on Saturday said that his brain-computer interface company Neuralink can possibly restore full body functionality.

The breakthrough focuses on the motor cortex, restoring “full body functionality” for people with severed spinal cords.

“I am confident at this point that restoring full body functionality is possible with Neuralink,” the Tesla and SpaceX founder shared in a post on the social media platform X.

“Neuralink can essentially help bridge communications from the cortex, past the point in the neck or spine, where the nerves are damaged. It is possible from a physics standpoint to physically restore full body functionality,” he said in a video post.

The motor cortex technology feature was announced by Musk in 2022, and the testing began in humans in the same year.