ETV Bharat / technology

Indian Scientists Detect Possible Subsurface Ice In 'Doubly Shadowed Craters' On Moon Using Chandrayaan-2 Radar Data

This 1972 image shows Apollo 17 astronaut Harrison H. Schmitt sampling a boulder at the base of North Massif in the Taurus-Littrow valley on the Moon. ( NASA/JSC/ASU )

Hyderabad: Scientists from Ahmedabad-based Physical Research Laboratory (PRL) have detected signs of potential subsurface ice deposits on the Moon, buried beneath the floors of four "doubly shadowed craters" in the lunar South Polar Region.

The findings were made using observations from the ISRO's Dual Frequency Synthetic Aperture Radar (DFSAR) onboard the Chandrayaan-2 orbiter. The equipment is a microwave imaging instrument in L- and S-band frequencies and the first fully-polarimetric SAR to study the Moon.

The doubly shadowed craters are special craters located inside permanently shadowed regions (PSRs) of the Moon. Since these regions are continuously shielded from sunlight and thermal radiation, they remain extremely cold (around 25K) and are considered ideal sites for preserving water ice over long geological timescales.

Left panel: Shadowcam image mosaic of the Faustini crater permanently shadow region in the South Polar Region of the Moon, adapted from Williams et al. 2024 (Planet. Sci. J. 5, 209). Right panel: ShadowCam image of a 1.1 km diameter doubly shadowed crater characterised by lobate-rim morphology and a combination of high Circular Polarization Ratio (CPR > 1) and low Degree of Polarization (DOP < 0.13). (PRL via ISRO)

The study, published in the Nature portfolio journal njp Space Exploration, proposes a refined radar-based criterion for identifying subsurface ice. It combines Circular Polarisation Ratio (CPR) and Degree of Polarisation (DOP) to better separate true ice signals from those caused by rough, rocky terrain.

It suggests that CPR values greater than 1 and DOP values lower than 0.13 indicate volumetric scattering, which is potentially an indication of subsurface ice.