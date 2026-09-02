ETV Bharat / technology

Philips Launched Its First 5G Phone In India With 120Hz Display, 64MP Main Camera, 5,700mAh Battery

Hyderabad: Philips has launched its first 5G smartphone, S7221 5G, in India. It features a 120Hz HD+ LCD display, a 5G processor with dual 5G SIM support, up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, a 64MP Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered rear camera, and a 5,700mAh battery with 25W fast wired charging support. The handset runs Android 16 operating system out of the box.

Philips S7221 5G: Price, availability

The Philips S7221 5G comes in two RAM and storage configurations. The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage is priced at Rs 20,499, while the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model costs Rs 22,499. It is offered in Black, Blue, and Grey colours. Customers can purchase the Philips S7221 5G via Amazon.

As launch offers, the Dutch company is providing a 5 per cent cashback for customers with Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card for Prime members and 3 per cent cashback for others. Apart from this Amazon is giving up to 39 bank offers for customers with select credit cards. In addition, a No Cost EMI option is also available for the new phone.