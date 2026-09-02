Philips Launched Its First 5G Phone In India With 120Hz Display, 64MP Main Camera, 5,700mAh Battery
Philips has introduced S7221 smartphone in India with 5G connectivity, the brands first 5G handset in the country. It comes in three colours.
Published : September 2, 2026 at 1:43 PM IST
Hyderabad: Philips has launched its first 5G smartphone, S7221 5G, in India. It features a 120Hz HD+ LCD display, a 5G processor with dual 5G SIM support, up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, a 64MP Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered rear camera, and a 5,700mAh battery with 25W fast wired charging support. The handset runs Android 16 operating system out of the box.
Philips S7221 5G: Price, availability
The Philips S7221 5G comes in two RAM and storage configurations. The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage is priced at Rs 20,499, while the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model costs Rs 22,499. It is offered in Black, Blue, and Grey colours. Customers can purchase the Philips S7221 5G via Amazon.
As launch offers, the Dutch company is providing a 5 per cent cashback for customers with Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card for Prime members and 3 per cent cashback for others. Apart from this Amazon is giving up to 39 bank offers for customers with select credit cards. In addition, a No Cost EMI option is also available for the new phone.
|Model
|Price
|Available via
|6GB + 128GB
|Rs 20,499
|Amazon
|8GB + 128GB
|Rs 22,499
Philips S7221 5G: Specifications
The Philips S7221 5G measures 168 x 78 x 8mm and weighs 200 grams. It features a 6.67-inch LCD HD+ (720 x 1600 resolution) display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The device is powered by an unspecified 5G chipset, paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.
It boasts a dual rear camera, featuring a 64MP AI-powered main camera and an unspecified secondary sensor, along side a flashlight. At the front, the phone has a 16MP camera for taking selfies and video calls.
The handset carries a 5,700mAh battery with 25W fast wired charging support. It has an IP64 rating for protection against dust and water.
The Philips S7221 5G runs Android 16 OS.
|Specifications
|details
|Display
|120Hz | 6.67-inch HD+ LCD
|Processor
|unspecified 5G processor
|RAM + Storage
|6GB+ 128GB
|8GB + 128GB
|Rear Camera
|64MP AI
|Front Camera
|16MP
|Battery and Charging
|5,700mAh
|Charging
|25W
|OS
|Android 16