ETV Bharat / technology

Philips Set To Launch A New 5G Smartphone In India With 120Hz And 64MP Camera

Hyderabad: Philips, a popular Dutch company that makes domestic appliances and medical technology products, is now entering the Indian smartphone market. The company will launch its first 5G phone in the country. According to a dedicated microsite on Amazon, Philips will introduce the handset tomorrow, Wednesday, September 2, 2026. The listing also shows a glimpse of the phone's design and key specifications, such as RAM, storage, speakers, cameras, and IP rating. An official name is yet to be confirmed; however, reports indicate that the upcoming Philips device will be called Philips S7221.

Philips 5G phone: Design and colour

Amazon's microsite shows that the device will be launched in three colours: Black, Grey, and White. However, their official names are yet to be confirmed. On the left side of the rear panel, the phone has a raised camera module with two lenses placed at the top and bottom, along with a flashlight. The module features a 64MP marking.

It has a rectangular design with rounded corners, and the Philips branding is visible at the bottom. At the front, it features a punch-hole display with thin bezels around the screen. However, once looked closely, the bottom bezels are thicker than the top. This pattern is common in budget smartphones.