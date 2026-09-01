Philips Set To Launch A New 5G Smartphone In India With 120Hz And 64MP Camera
Philips is planning to launch its first 5G handset in India, which will come in three colours, dual rear camera, dual stereo speakers and more.
Published : September 1, 2026 at 6:52 PM IST
Hyderabad: Philips, a popular Dutch company that makes domestic appliances and medical technology products, is now entering the Indian smartphone market. The company will launch its first 5G phone in the country. According to a dedicated microsite on Amazon, Philips will introduce the handset tomorrow, Wednesday, September 2, 2026. The listing also shows a glimpse of the phone's design and key specifications, such as RAM, storage, speakers, cameras, and IP rating. An official name is yet to be confirmed; however, reports indicate that the upcoming Philips device will be called Philips S7221.
Philips 5G phone: Design and colour
Amazon's microsite shows that the device will be launched in three colours: Black, Grey, and White. However, their official names are yet to be confirmed. On the left side of the rear panel, the phone has a raised camera module with two lenses placed at the top and bottom, along with a flashlight. The module features a 64MP marking.
It has a rectangular design with rounded corners, and the Philips branding is visible at the bottom. At the front, it features a punch-hole display with thin bezels around the screen. However, once looked closely, the bottom bezels are thicker than the top. This pattern is common in budget smartphones.
Philips 5G phone: Key specifications
The microsite shows that the upcoming smartphone will come with a "120Hz Smooth Display," which would make scrolling and gaming smoother. It is still unclear what processor Philips will use in its new phone. The device will come in two RAM options: 6GB and 8GB, paired with 128GB and 256GB storage options. It will have a 64MP Artificial Intelligence (AI) main rear sensor and a 16MP front-facing camera for taking selfies and video calls.
It will have "Awesome Sound", as the device will feature dual stereo speakers with Ultra Max audio. Philips is known to deliver quality audio products and speakers, so a set of good speakers is expected in the upcoming handset.
The new Philips phone will have an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance. It will have built-in 5G connectivity.
Details about the battery, charging, display size, operating system (OS), and price are yet to be revealed.