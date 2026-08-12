PFAS: IITR Lucknow Develops Technology To Detect, Remove Cancer-Linked ‘Forever Chemicals’
IITR Lucknow developed technology detecting 45 PFAS types, removing 90% from water. The harmful “forever chemicals” contaminate food and water, reports Khurshid Ahmed
Published : August 12, 2026 at 2:35 PM IST
Lucknow: Amid growing concerns over the presence and exposure of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), often called “forever chemicals” in food, scientists at the Indian Institute of Toxicology Research (IITR) Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh have developed technology that can detect 45 types of PFAS and remove up to 90 per cent of the chemicals from contaminated water.
PFAS is an extremely hazardous, large group of man-made chemicals that is gradually entering the human body through food packaging materials, water, and other sources. Some PFAS persist in the environment for a long time, with a lifecycle estimated to exceed 100 years.
Once released into the environment, these chemicals persistently pollute water, soil, and other natural resources for decades. Over time, they leach into food and water sources, eventually entering the human body.
“PFAS has been widely used in various industrial products for the past 40 to 50 years. Currently, these chemicals have permeated food-contact materials, drinking water, and even the soil, and their adverse effects are now becoming clearly evident,” said Dr. DK Patel, Senior Scientist, IITR.
Research has found that these chemicals affect the human immune system and can cause several serious illnesses, including breast cancer, prostate cancer, testicular cancer, and kidney cancer. Furthermore, it is also harming children's health.
PFAS and global concerns
PFAS, or PFAS-containing coatings, have been used in fast-food wrappers, burger and sandwich wrappers, pizza boxes, french fry cartons, microwave popcorn bags, paper cups, paper plates, takeaway food containers, bakery packaging, and certain types of beverage packaging.
However, PFAS are not present in all brands or packaging. Many manufacturers are moving toward PFAS-free alternatives.
“PFAS is not a standard consumer product sold individually; rather, it is a group of chemicals used during the packaging manufacturing process. Consequently, there is no single fixed market price for it. Its cost is determined by factors such as the type of chemical, quality, quantity, and the manufacturer. Typically, this cost represents a fraction of the total manufacturing cost of the packaging and is not itemized separately,” said Dr. Patel.
Several countries around the world are studying the potential health and environmental effects of long-term exposure to certain PFAS. They have introduced restrictions on some PFAS and are encouraging industries to develop safer and eco-friendly alternatives.
“Unfortunately, there is still insufficient awareness about PFAS among the public in India, whereas strict regulatory measures have already been implemented in the US and Europe. It is essential to avoid the excessive use of non-stick cookware and food packaging materials containing PFAS,” said Anshu Tiwari, Research Fellow, IITR.
Lucknow Lab's ‘POP Guard’
The IITR in Lucknow has developed a new technology for identifying and testing PFAS, capable of detecting 45 different types of PFAS molecules. The institute has named this technology ‘POP Guard’ (Persistent Organic Pollutants Guard).
“The institute has developed a metal oxide-based nanocomposite material capable of adsorbing PFAS (persistent organic pollutants) from water and making it potable,” Tiwari said.
According to IITR researchers, tests that previously took days can now detect trace levels of 45 types of PFAS in food, water, and consumer products in less than 10 minutes.
The nanocomposite can remove up to 90% of PFAS from water within 10 minutes, with an effective contact time of about five to 10 minutes. Researchers said the material has also been tested at different pH levels, including 6, 8, and 10.
PFAS detected in Lucknow groundwater
IITR surveyed groundwater in densely populated areas of Lucknow, such as Aminabad and Kaiserbagh, and found PFAS levels ranging from 5–10 nanograms per liter to 200–300 nanograms per liter, with some locations reaching as high as 500 nanograms per liter.
Concentrations were recorded as relatively higher in areas like Aminabad and Kaiserbagh. Our team is conducting research on cancer biology, and PFAS is emerging as a serious environmental and health challenge for India.
This chemical is present in the environment, water, and food products and is gradually entering the human body; it has been linked to breast cancer, kidney cancer, lung cancer, and certain cancers of the digestive system.
“Definitive, large-scale studies on humans are currently underway, whereas numerous studies conducted on animals have revealed serious adverse effects,” said Dr. Jyotika Rajawat Shah, Scientist at King George's Medical University (KGMU).
Emphasis on awareness
The health effects of individual PFAS vary, and research into their long-term effects is continuing. The World Health Organization's cancer research agency, the International Agency for Research on Cancer, has classified PFOA, a specific PFAS, as carcinogenic to humans and PFOS as possibly carcinogenic to humans.
Experts say greater public awareness, monitoring of drinking water and food-contact materials, and appropriate regulation are needed to reduce exposure.
The IITR technology could offer a new tool for detecting and treating PFAS contamination. Researchers say further work and wider application will be important in addressing the growing concern over these persistent chemicals.
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