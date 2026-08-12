ETV Bharat / technology

PFAS: IITR Lucknow Develops Technology To Detect, Remove Cancer-Linked ‘Forever Chemicals’

Lucknow: Amid growing concerns over the presence and exposure of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), often called “forever chemicals” in food, scientists at the Indian Institute of Toxicology Research (IITR) Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh have developed technology that can detect 45 types of PFAS and remove up to 90 per cent of the chemicals from contaminated water.

PFAS is an extremely hazardous, large group of man-made chemicals that is gradually entering the human body through food packaging materials, water, and other sources. Some PFAS persist in the environment for a long time, with a lifecycle estimated to exceed 100 years.

Once released into the environment, these chemicals persistently pollute water, soil, and other natural resources for decades. Over time, they leach into food and water sources, eventually entering the human body.

“PFAS has been widely used in various industrial products for the past 40 to 50 years. Currently, these chemicals have permeated food-contact materials, drinking water, and even the soil, and their adverse effects are now becoming clearly evident,” said Dr. DK Patel, Senior Scientist, IITR.

Research has found that these chemicals affect the human immune system and can cause several serious illnesses, including breast cancer, prostate cancer, testicular cancer, and kidney cancer. Furthermore, it is also harming children's health.

PFAS: IITR Lucknow Develops Technology To Detect, Remove Cancer-Linked ‘Forever Chemicals’ (ETV Bharat)

PFAS and global concerns

PFAS, or PFAS-containing coatings, have been used in fast-food wrappers, burger and sandwich wrappers, pizza boxes, french fry cartons, microwave popcorn bags, paper cups, paper plates, takeaway food containers, bakery packaging, and certain types of beverage packaging.

However, PFAS are not present in all brands or packaging. Many manufacturers are moving toward PFAS-free alternatives.

“PFAS is not a standard consumer product sold individually; rather, it is a group of chemicals used during the packaging manufacturing process. Consequently, there is no single fixed market price for it. Its cost is determined by factors such as the type of chemical, quality, quantity, and the manufacturer. Typically, this cost represents a fraction of the total manufacturing cost of the packaging and is not itemized separately,” said Dr. Patel.

Several countries around the world are studying the potential health and environmental effects of long-term exposure to certain PFAS. They have introduced restrictions on some PFAS and are encouraging industries to develop safer and eco-friendly alternatives.