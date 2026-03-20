ETV Bharat / technology

Perplexity's Comet AI Web Browser Now Available On iPhone With Agentic Search and Built-In Assistant

Hyderabad: Perplexity's Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered web browser, Comet, is now available on the Apple App Store for iPhones running iOS 18 or later. The app has been available on Mac, Windows, and Android since its release in November last year. The introduction of the Comet browser on the App Store extends Perplexity's agentic browsing platform to iPhone users for the first time. With the iOS rollout now underway, Comet is available across all major platforms, completing its cross-platform presence less than six months after its initial launch.

What is the Comet browser?

Perplexity describes Comet as a browser built for agentic search. It is designed to handle multi-step tasks with minimal user input. Instead of relying on conventional search queries, Comet uses Perplexity's AI-powered search engine to compile information from across the web and generate direct, consolidated responses.

Agentic search refers to systems that are capable of interpreting user intent, picking up information from multiple sources, and completing chained actions autonomously — without requiring step-by-step instruction from the user. This makes AI-powered browsers more useful compared to traditional web browsers, which largely function as passive tools for page retrieval.