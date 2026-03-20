Perplexity's Comet AI Web Browser Now Available On iPhone With Agentic Search and Built-In Assistant
The Comet AI browser is now available on the App Store for iPhones running iOS 18 or later
Published : March 20, 2026 at 4:17 PM IST
Hyderabad: Perplexity's Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered web browser, Comet, is now available on the Apple App Store for iPhones running iOS 18 or later. The app has been available on Mac, Windows, and Android since its release in November last year. The introduction of the Comet browser on the App Store extends Perplexity's agentic browsing platform to iPhone users for the first time. With the iOS rollout now underway, Comet is available across all major platforms, completing its cross-platform presence less than six months after its initial launch.
What is the Comet browser?
Perplexity describes Comet as a browser built for agentic search. It is designed to handle multi-step tasks with minimal user input. Instead of relying on conventional search queries, Comet uses Perplexity's AI-powered search engine to compile information from across the web and generate direct, consolidated responses.
Agentic search refers to systems that are capable of interpreting user intent, picking up information from multiple sources, and completing chained actions autonomously — without requiring step-by-step instruction from the user. This makes AI-powered browsers more useful compared to traditional web browsers, which largely function as passive tools for page retrieval.
Comet is now available for iOS.— Perplexity (@perplexity_ai) March 18, 2026
Download on the App Store: https://t.co/JCfCIO3Fdw pic.twitter.com/DitCKlmg65
What Can It Do?
Comet is designed to bring all browsing activity into a single, unified interface, reducing the need to switch between multiple tabs or separate applications. It can manage entire browsing sessions end-to-end, assist with task organisation, streamline workflows, and filter out interruptions, including advertisements. This makes browsing on Comet more focused compared to conventional browsers.
The AI browser helps users to do product comparisons, in-depth research tasks, and more complex queries that would typically require them to jump between multiple sources. It has a side-panel assistant that is capable of generating page summaries, answering questions in context, and performing direct actions such as booking hotels, sending emails, or completing online purchases on the user's behalf.
An integrated context-aware assistant also delivers responses based on whatever content is currently displayed on screen, allowing for a more conversational and interactive browsing experience without leaving the page.
Adapts to the User Over Time
Perplexity says Comet goes beyond web browsing by learning an individual’s working habits and preferences over time. This helps users to stay organised and reduce the cognitive load of everyday browsing. The AI company positions Comet not merely as a utility but as a personal assistant and thinking partner — one that evolves with the user's behaviour rather than remaining a static tool.