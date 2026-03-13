ETV Bharat / technology

Perplexity Introduces Personal Computer For Mac Mini That Works On Users' Behalf

Hyderabad: Perplexity AI has launched an Artificial Intelligence (AI) agent Personal Computer, just weeks after unveiling Perplexity Computer. The Personal Computer acts as a digital proxy for a user, meaning it works on their behalf and performs tasks like managing emails, conducting research, and handling local files.

The Perplexity Personal Computer is specifically designed to run on a Mac mini. It is always on and works 24/7 on the system. This AI agent keeps a full audit trail of every session and requires user approval for sensitive actions.

It is currently available on a waitlist basis and is limited to Perplexity Max subscribers, costing $200 (around Rs 18,500) for 10,000 monthly compute credits.

Perplexity Personal Computer: Key features

The Personal Computer is an extension of the Perplexity Computer launched last month. The new AI agent aims to make AI more autonomous and useful for users. It helps users to complete tasks such as researching a topic, writing emails, preparing morning briefs, and more. Users can select different large language models (LLMs) like Gemini, Claude, Grok, and others to perform a certain task. They can also assign multiple LLMs simultaneously to complete a single task.