Perplexity Introduces Personal Computer For Mac Mini That Works On Users' Behalf
The Perplexity Personal Computer is designed to continuously run on a Mac mini and works 24/7 on the system.
Published : March 13, 2026 at 11:47 AM IST
Hyderabad: Perplexity AI has launched an Artificial Intelligence (AI) agent Personal Computer, just weeks after unveiling Perplexity Computer. The Personal Computer acts as a digital proxy for a user, meaning it works on their behalf and performs tasks like managing emails, conducting research, and handling local files.
The Perplexity Personal Computer is specifically designed to run on a Mac mini. It is always on and works 24/7 on the system. This AI agent keeps a full audit trail of every session and requires user approval for sensitive actions.
It is currently available on a waitlist basis and is limited to Perplexity Max subscribers, costing $200 (around Rs 18,500) for 10,000 monthly compute credits.
Perplexity Personal Computer: Key features
The Personal Computer is an extension of the Perplexity Computer launched last month. The new AI agent aims to make AI more autonomous and useful for users. It helps users to complete tasks such as researching a topic, writing emails, preparing morning briefs, and more. Users can select different large language models (LLMs) like Gemini, Claude, Grok, and others to perform a certain task. They can also assign multiple LLMs simultaneously to complete a single task.
Perplexity’s Personal Computer understand objectives and works on them on its own, compared to traditional operating systems (OS) that only follow instructions. It works together with Comet Assistant — Perplexity’s AI agent assistant, built directly into the Comet browser— to perform various daily tasks.
Users can manage the AI agent from any device, anywhere in the world, with an internet connection. It has a built-in kill switch feature, which can instantly shut everything down if a user needs to do so.
Along with the Personal Computer, Perplexity has also rolled out Computer for Enterprise, Comet Enterprise, and four new Application Programming Interfaces (APIs), which include Search, Agent, Embeddings, and Sandbox.
Announcing Personal Computer.— Perplexity (@perplexity_ai) March 11, 2026
Personal Computer is an always on, local merge with Perplexity Computer that works for you 24/7.
It's personal, secure, and works across your files, apps, and sessions through a continuously running Mac mini. pic.twitter.com/EpvilVX6XZ
The Computer for Enterprise is an autonomous AI agent platform that acts as a digital worker, moving beyond chat to execute complex workflows, research, and data processing across business apps. The Comet Enterprise is a specialised AI-powered web browser, which is designed to boost corporate productivity by automating workflows, researching, and acting as a brainstorming assistant.
The four new APIs are designed to allow developers to build applications using the same technology as the Perplexity Computer. The Search API offers real-time, ranked web search results. The Agent API creates agentic workflows that can delegate tasks, access AI models, and use search tools. The Embeddings API converts text into vector representations, and the Sandbox APU provides a secure environment for code execution generated by AI agents.