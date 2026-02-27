Perplexity Computer Explained: How Perplexity AI's New Multi-Model Platform Works
Perplexity Computer is a new platform that uses multiple AI models to handle complex research tasks more efficiently than traditional chatbots.
Published : February 27, 2026 at 5:34 PM IST
Hyderabad: Perplexity AI launched a new Artificial Intelligence (AI) powered research and task management platform, named Perplexity Computer, which allows multiple AI models to collaborate on the same workflow. It uses multiple specialised AI models working together to handle complex, multi-step tasks from start to finish.
How Does Perplexity Computer Work?
Perplexity Computer functions as a cloud-based digital worker that automates entire projects by coordinating a network of specialised AI models. Instead of simply answering a question, it executes multi-step workflows autonomously from start to finish.
The process begins with decomposition. A user describes a desired outcome — for example, "Research these five competitors and build a comparison spreadsheet" — and the system's orchestration layer breaks that goal down into a series of logical subtasks.
Each subtask is then assigned to the most capable model from a pool of 19 specialised AI systems.
Claude Opus 4.6 (Anthropic’s AI model) handles high-level reasoning and planning, Google Gemini manages web research and data extraction, and GPT-5.2 is used for search and long-context recall. Specialist models are also available for image and video generation wherever required.
Introducing Perplexity Computer.— Perplexity (@perplexity_ai) February 25, 2026
Computer unifies every current AI capability into one system.
It can research, design, code, deploy, and manage any project end-to-end. pic.twitter.com/dZUybl6VkY
Once assigned, those tasks are executed asynchronously, meaning the system runs multiple processes simultaneously in the background. It can browse the web, access uploaded files, and connect to external applications such as Gmail, Slack, and GitHub through hundreds of app integrations.
When all sub-agents have completed their work, an orchestrator assembles the outputs into a single, coherent deliverable — whether that is a report, a database, or a fully built application.
Key infrastructure features of Perplexity Computer
Each project runs within a secure, isolated cloud environment equipped with a real filesystem and browser, ensuring the user's local machine is never at risk.
The platform also retains persistent memory across sessions, storing past work, preferences, and project context, so users do not need to repeat themselves.
Finally, usage is governed by a credit-based system, giving users the flexibility to allocate premium models to high-priority tasks or opt for less resource-intensive options when conserving credits.
Who is it available to, and what does it cost?
Perplexity Computer is currently available to subscribers on the Perplexity Max plan, accessible via the web. Max plan users receive 10,000 credits per month to use the platform. At launch, Perplexity is also offering 20,000 bonus credits, though these expire within 30 days. The company has indicated that the feature will be rolled out to Pro and Enterprise plan subscribers in the near future.
Perplexity Computer represents a meaningful shift in how AI research tools are designed. By coordinating multiple models rather than depending on one, the platform aims to deliver more accurate, thorough, and well-structured results — particularly for users who require more than a quick answer and need a reliable tool for in-depth research and analysis.