Perplexity Computer Explained: How Perplexity AI's New Multi-Model Platform Works

Hyderabad: Perplexity AI launched a new Artificial Intelligence (AI) powered research and task management platform, named Perplexity Computer, which allows multiple AI models to collaborate on the same workflow. It uses multiple specialised AI models working together to handle complex, multi-step tasks from start to finish.

How Does Perplexity Computer Work?

Perplexity Computer functions as a cloud-based digital worker that automates entire projects by coordinating a network of specialised AI models. Instead of simply answering a question, it executes multi-step workflows autonomously from start to finish.

The process begins with decomposition. A user describes a desired outcome — for example, "Research these five competitors and build a comparison spreadsheet" — and the system's orchestration layer breaks that goal down into a series of logical subtasks.

Each subtask is then assigned to the most capable model from a pool of 19 specialised AI systems.

Claude Opus 4.6 (Anthropic’s AI model) handles high-level reasoning and planning, Google Gemini manages web research and data extraction, and GPT-5.2 is used for search and long-context recall. Specialist models are also available for image and video generation wherever required.

Once assigned, those tasks are executed asynchronously, meaning the system runs multiple processes simultaneously in the background. It can browse the web, access uploaded files, and connect to external applications such as Gmail, Slack, and GitHub through hundreds of app integrations.