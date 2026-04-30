Perplexity's Comet AI Browser Is Now Available On iPad: How Does It Compare With ChatGPT’s Atlas
Perplexity has launched its Comet AI browser for iPad, bringing native iPadOS support, multi-window functionality, and agentic search capabilities to Apple tablet users.
Published : April 30, 2026 at 3:47 PM IST
Hyderabad: Perplexity has released the Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered browser, Comet, for Apple iPad users, which is now available for download from the App Store. The browser has been built to work natively with iPadOS, adding support for multiple windows and split view, allowing users to run Comet alongside other apps simultaneously.
What is the Comet browser?
Comet is designed around Perplexity’s agentic search, which can handle layered, multi-step tasks without requiring detailed instructions from the user. Instead of relying on standard keyword-based queries, Comet works on Perplexity's AI-driven search system to gather information from across the web and deliver consolidated responses.
In other words, Comet browser attempts to understand user intent, collect relevant information from multiple sources, and carry out connected actions autonomously, rather than responding to individual queries one at a time.
Comet Browser: Features and Use Cases
Perplexity mentions that Comet changes the user’s browsing from static page navigation to a more interactive, conversational experience. The browser combines tasks, information, and actions into a single interface, reducing the need to manage multiple tabs or switch between apps. It is also designed to minimise interruptions such as advertisements.
A built-in side-panel assistant can summarise web pages, answer follow-up questions, and perform actions such as booking hotels, sending emails, or completing purchases. An integrated context-aware assistant also provides responses based on whatever content is currently on screen.
The Comet browser offers product comparisons, in-depth research, and complex multi-part queries.
How does it compare to ChatGPT Atlas?
Comet is not the sole AI-powered browser in the AI browser space. OpenAI's ChatGPT Atlas, which was launched last year, is built with ChatGPT at its core.
The Atlas includes an "Ask ChatGPT" sidebar that offers contextual assistance summarising articles, simplifying complex text, or rewriting content directly within the page. It also features an Agent mode, which allows the browser to go beyond suggestions and actively perform tasks. With user permission, it can navigate links, fill forms, compare information across tabs, and manage multi-step workflows such as research compilation or travel planning.
An optional memory layer within Atlas enables ChatGPT to retain details from past browsing sessions, with users able to review, modify, or delete stored information at any time. Clearing browsing data simultaneously removes any associated AI memory.