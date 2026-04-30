ETV Bharat / technology

Perplexity's Comet AI Browser Is Now Available On iPad: How Does It Compare With ChatGPT’s Atlas

Hyderabad: Perplexity has released the Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered browser, Comet, for Apple iPad users, which is now available for download from the App Store. The browser has been built to work natively with iPadOS, adding support for multiple windows and split view, allowing users to run Comet alongside other apps simultaneously.

What is the Comet browser?

Comet is designed around Perplexity’s agentic search, which can handle layered, multi-step tasks without requiring detailed instructions from the user. Instead of relying on standard keyword-based queries, Comet works on Perplexity's AI-driven search system to gather information from across the web and deliver consolidated responses.

In other words, Comet browser attempts to understand user intent, collect relevant information from multiple sources, and carry out connected actions autonomously, rather than responding to individual queries one at a time.

Comet Browser: Features and Use Cases

Perplexity mentions that Comet changes the user’s browsing from static page navigation to a more interactive, conversational experience. The browser combines tasks, information, and actions into a single interface, reducing the need to manage multiple tabs or switch between apps. It is also designed to minimise interruptions such as advertisements.