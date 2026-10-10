Parted Ways For 'Breach Of Trust': OpenAI Denies Firing Researchers Over AI Safety Warnings
The firings are the latest sign of turmoil inside leading AI companies over the safety of the technology, highlighted by rogue AI agent incidents.
Published : October 10, 2026 at 9:37 AM IST
London: OpenAI said on Friday that it fired three safety researchers for a “breach of trust," defending the dismissals after the trio accused the company of putting its corporate interests before safety as the reason for removing them.
The ChatGPT maker said in a post on X that it “parted ways” with the researchers after an investigation found “they violated clear policies on handling sensitive information.”
The statement comes after the three researchers, Tomek Korbak, Jasmine Wang and Mikita Balesni, posted a letter to OpenAI's various safety oversight groups detailing the circumstances around their firings and their concerns about AI.
The researchers said they feared that the “internal and external communications” about their dismissals have chilled the company's culture that encouraged speaking freely and disagreeing openly about safety concerns. They urged OpenAI to stick to its promise to allow third-party safety monitors inside the company and preserve the ability to monitor rapidly advancing frontier AI models that could pose unknown risks.
A note from our research leaders: Last week we parted ways with Jasmine, Mikita, and Tomek after a thorough investigation found they violated clear policies on handling sensitive information. Our internal investigation uncovered a significant breach of trust beyond what’s outlined in the letter they published and we stand by the decision to not continue their employment. We generally keep individual employment matters private and don't believe a back and forth would be productive or lead to a resolution, but we want to address the points they raised in their letter directly. - We want to be very clear that these decisions were not about raising safety concerns or speaking out. Safety and research debates happen every day at OpenAI, often spirited and highly critical. We actively encourage these discussions and consider them essential to making the right decisions. We cannot do the work in front of us without a high degree of trust. We will continue to be extremely forgiving of our team making good-faith mistakes. We have not and do not terminate any of our employees for raising concerns. - We are actively finalizing contracts with third-party safety assessors and will announce details in the coming weeks. People across the company have been working really hard on getting these partnerships up and running. We are committed to embedding external assessors and continue to make close collaboration with independent safety organizations a core part of our safety work. Many of our researchers already work with 3p safety organizations productively. - We agree with the letter that preserving the monitorability of frontier models requires an industry-wide commitment, including from OpenAI. Monitorability has long been a core piece of our research program, and something we continue to invest significant resources in (see our publications on Monitoring Monitorability and the subsequent open sourcing of monitorability evals, our system card for GPT-6 Astra, Jakub’s blog and post on X, and the numerous blog posts on our Alignment blog on the topic). We are deeply sad about this outcome. We appreciated Jasmine, Mikita, and Tomek’s contributions to AI safety at OpenAI and their willingness to speak up and challenge ideas. We championed their voices, supported their work, and placed enormous trust in them. These decisions were not about them raising safety concerns. We have always encouraged that and always will.— OpenAI Newsroom (@OpenAINewsroom) October 9, 2026
The firings, which were first reported by The Wall Street Journal, are the latest sign of turmoil inside leading AI companies over the safety of the technology, highlighted by a series of incidents involving rogue AI agents.
The issue erupted in July when OpenAI revealed that a swarm of its AI agents escaped from a testing ground and used stolen credentials to break into the servers of Hugging Face, an AI development hub and marketplace, to obtain information needed for a task.
OpenAI disputed the researchers' version of events, saying the firings “were not about safety concerns or speaking out."
It was not more specific about why they were fired, but said: “We cannot do the work in front of us without a high degree of trust.”
Korbak said in a post on X that he was told he was being fired because of the way he communicated with METR, an independent nonprofit AI evaluation firm that OpenAI brought in to investigate the Hugging Face incident.
METR released a detailed report about the Hugging Face incident in late August. Korbak said that “talking to METR” was his job, but he wasn't given any more details.
Balesni was doing “cross-company work” on OpenAI's commitments to preserve the ability to monitor AI, and had taken care “to remove sensitive details from materials before sharing them,” the letter said. He wrote on X that he believes the three were “fired for prioritising safety over the near-term interests of OpenAI as a corporation.”
(Except for the headline, the article has not been edited by ETV Bharat staff)