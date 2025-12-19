ETV Bharat / technology

Drones, Swarms, And Lasers: Inside India's Unmanned Warfare Push

The Drone Story - Part 3: India has made impressive strides towards achieving self-reliance in defence technologies, and it is now adapting to the changing warfare landscape where non-contact technologies are deciding the outcome. India is not only deploying drones but also modernising its military and investing in the institutions, industries, and strategies necessary for long-term autonomy.

“Future wars will increasingly be non-contact and stand-off conflicts,” says Vijay Kumar Saraswat, former Director General of DRDO and current member of NITI Aayog.

While highlighting India’s defence self-reliance where the country shifted from 70 per cent import dependence to 60 per cent indigenous production in just a decade, he says that the next frontier of self-reliance lies in advanced, non-contact technologies, including not only long-range air-to-air missiles and laser systems (Directed Energy Weapons) but also high-altitude, long-endurance UAVs and large-scale deployment of drones capable of operating in swarms—hundreds at a time—to saturate enemy airspace.

Army soldiers operate various drones used in warfare during a demonstration at the Assam Rifles ground in Agartala (File Photo: IANS)

The global shift toward drone-driven warfare (as seen in Ukraine vs Russia, Armenia vs Azerbaijan, and Israel vs Iran) has made one thing clear—the countries leading the future of unmanned systems are those that can innovate fast, build sustainably, and adapt their military strategies with the evolving technology. For India, the stakes are especially high as active conflict zones and persistent border tensions surround the country.

Military drone ecosystem in India

India’s drone sector has rapidly evolved following the introduction of the Drone Rules 2021, which streamlined regulations to foster innovation and deployment. Meanwhile, the Drone Shakti Mission, announced in the Union Budget on February 1, 2022, is promoting drone startups, encouraging Drone-as-a-Service (DrAAS) models, and fostering growth in the drone ecosystem by supporting incubators and public-private partnerships across sectors, including defence.

According to Stimson, by mid-2024, India inducted approximately 2,000 to 2,500 drones into its fleet, with total spending estimated between $361.45 million and $421.69 million. The fleet is largely composed of Israeli-made reconnaissance UAVs like the IAI Searcher and Heron, as well as loitering munitions such as the Harpy and Harop. India signed a deal for around $3.5 billion with the US in October 2024 to acquire 31 MQ-9B Predator drones, which are high-altitude, long-endurance (HALE) UAVs.

MQ-9B Predator Drone: At a glance (ETV Bharat Creative)

Alongside imports, India has developed several indigenous platforms, including the Nagastra-1 suicide drone, Rustom-2 medium-altitude long-endurance UAV, and the Archer-NG armed tactical drone—all of which have demonstrated operational capabilities.

According to SP Aviation, India is home to 270 drone startups, and the sector could grow into a ₹5,000 crore industry by 2026, positioning the country as a global drone hub by 2030. However, only a few of these startups currently possess the advanced technologies and ruggedised equipment needed to meet military requirements.

Speaking at the Bengaluru Tech Summit, Yeshwanth Reddy, co-founder and CEO of Unmanned, said that the biggest weak point in the drone industry is the supply chain, where they have to depend on imports even for basic components such as batteries, sensors, motors, and silicon chips. While acknowledging that India’s aerospace ecosystem has begun to take shape, he emphasised the importance of initiating subsystem-level innovation within the country. He further noted that developing these foundational capabilities domestically is crucial for the future of aerospace and would provide significant long-term benefits for the nation’s interests.

Drone ecosystem in India (ETV Bharat Creative)

Deputy Chief of Army Staff (Capability Development & Sustenance) Lt Gen Rahul R Singh also acknowledged these challenges and said, “Many critical drone parts, especially flight controllers, are being imported. There's always a threat of malware or backdoors in such components, which is why a secure and self-reliant drone ecosystem is non-negotiable,” he said.

Lt Gen Singh confirmed that the Army, in consultation with the Ministry of Defence, is finalising a comprehensive Drone Framework, which will focus on incentivising domestic production, removing systemic vulnerabilities, and easing testing protocols.

Meanwhile, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is actively developing loitering munitions, also known as Kamikaze drones, to bolster indigenous defence capabilities. Earlier this year, DRDO carried out flight trials of UAV Launched Precision Guided Missile (ULPGM)-V3 in the National Open Area Range (NOAR), a test range in Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh.