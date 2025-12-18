Part 2: Eyes In Sky, Shields On Ground: Drones Vs Anti-Drone Systems Lock In A Game Of Cat And Mouse
This 4-part drone series looks at the history of drones, their use cases, and how they've transformed modern warfare, reshaping military strategy and countermeasures.
Published : December 18, 2025 at 1:07 PM IST
Hyderabad: From early explosive balloons and radio-controlled aircraft to today’s FPV (first-person view) and artificial intelligence-assisted UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles), drones have come a long way, steadily reshaping the nature of armed conflicts around the world. Recent wars, including Ukraine-Russia, Israel-Iran, and India-Pakistan, demonstrate how UAVs can neutralise expensive military equipment and dominate the battlefield by enabling remote surveillance, precision attacks, and even psychological warfare.
As drones gain prominence on the battlefield, anti-drone systems have followed suit, categorised as either soft-kill or hard-kill, depending on whether they disable or physically destroy the drone.
All counter-drone operations begin with detection, using technologies such as radar, acoustic sensors, and optical or radio frequency (RF) analysers. Hard-kill systems employ physical means to neutralise threats, such as high-energy lasers, directed energy weapons, net guns, and kinetic interceptors. Meanwhile, soft-kill systems rely on electronic warfare (EW) techniques, including signal jamming and GPS spoofing, to disrupt drone operations.
EW is emerging as the most popular system against UAVs, functioning like scissors that sever the invisible tether between drones and their human operators—much like cutting the string of a kite. However, it isn’t the silver bullet you’d imagine it to be, because most EW platforms cover only a limited range of frequencies, drone pilots have adapted by constantly switching channels, sparking a high-stakes digital chess match.
There is also an electronic reconnaissance system that can trace drones’ signals back to pilots, adding another layer of threat. However, signal repeaters act as real-world VPNs, serving as an intermediary station for the connection between craft and pilot, not only obscuring pilot location but also extending the control range.
To effectively neutralise EW systems, drones have started to utilise artificial intelligence (AI), enabling autonomous operation on the battlefield. They can identify threats and engage targets without relying on a human pilot, thus making them immune to signal jamming. AI is also the backbone of the modern swarm attack as it allows seamless coordination among drones instead of relying on pre-programmed routes and actions or individual controls.
“AI-enhanced drones are changing the face of state security and warfare. These have evolved from relatively rudimentary remote-controlled aircraft to highly complex autonomous systems with complex decision-making,” Nambiar says. “Drones can now process and analyse large amounts of battlefield data, identify high-value targets, and conduct complex missions with very little human involvement in real time.”
“Whether it is in Ukraine or the current field-testing of swarm technology in China, drones designed with AI capabilities are shifting the dynamics of tactical preparations, targeting, surveillance, and a plethora of other operations that, if one thinks about it, would have been unimaginable before this experience,” Nambiar adds.
Notably, both EW systems and AI-enabled drones come with inherent operational limitations, escalating the cat-and-mouse game. For instance, high-power EW systems require significant energy, cooling, and infrastructure. At the same time, AI-enabled autonomous drones also need larger onboard computing power, which drains batteries faster. Both systems are often weather-sensitive, where heavy rain, fog, dust, and electromagnetic disturbances can degrade performance.
As the back and forth between drones and anti-drone systems continues, Epirus recently showcased that an AI-powered swarm attack can also be neutralised. It used Leonidas, a high-power microwave weapon that disabled the electronics inside drones, including the control system, sensors, and navigation. Since the microwave attacks the drone’s fundamental electronics, even AI-controlled units are rendered useless. The system can also neutralise an entire swarm, as it showcased its ability to disable 49 drones using a single, low-collateral pulse of high-energy electromagnetic interference.
For every new drone trick, a countermeasure doesn’t take long to emerge. The cat-and-mouse game shows no signs of slowing and may escalate further. As the global shift toward drone-centric warfare, countries that fall behind risk significant strategic disadvantages. The changing landscape is pushing nations to adapt and innovate, keeping pace with advancing technology.
For India, the stakes are particularly high given the tensions on the borders. The country is not only deploying drones but also modernising its military and investing in the institutions, industries, and strategies necessary for long-term autonomy. The country's key developments include regulatory reforms, fleet expansion, indigenous development, and tactical innovation. More on this will follow in part three.
|Part 1 | Sky On Fire: From Venice Balloons To AI-Powered Drone Swarms, The Rise Of Unmanned Warfare
|Part 2 | Eyes In Sky, Shields On Ground: Drones Vs Anti-Drone Systems Lock In A Game Of Cat And Mouse
|Part 3 | India’s Drone Revolution: Catching Up And Leaping Ahead (upcoming)
|Part 4 | Wings of Hope: When India Turned Drones Into Nation-Building Tools (upcoming)