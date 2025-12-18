ETV Bharat / technology

Part 2: Eyes In Sky, Shields On Ground: Drones Vs Anti-Drone Systems Lock In A Game Of Cat And Mouse

Hyderabad: From early explosive balloons and radio-controlled aircraft to today’s FPV (first-person view) and artificial intelligence-assisted UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles), drones have come a long way, steadily reshaping the nature of armed conflicts around the world. Recent wars, including Ukraine-Russia, Israel-Iran, and India-Pakistan, demonstrate how UAVs can neutralise expensive military equipment and dominate the battlefield by enabling remote surveillance, precision attacks, and even psychological warfare.

As drones gain prominence on the battlefield, anti-drone systems have followed suit, categorised as either soft-kill or hard-kill, depending on whether they disable or physically destroy the drone.

All counter-drone operations begin with detection, using technologies such as radar, acoustic sensors, and optical or radio frequency (RF) analysers. Hard-kill systems employ physical means to neutralise threats, such as high-energy lasers, directed energy weapons, net guns, and kinetic interceptors. Meanwhile, soft-kill systems rely on electronic warfare (EW) techniques, including signal jamming and GPS spoofing, to disrupt drone operations.

India's Counter Drone System (D4), developed by DRDO and productionised by BEL (Image Credits: Bharat Electronics Limited)

EW is emerging as the most popular system against UAVs, functioning like scissors that sever the invisible tether between drones and their human operators—much like cutting the string of a kite. However, it isn’t the silver bullet you’d imagine it to be, because most EW platforms cover only a limited range of frequencies, drone pilots have adapted by constantly switching channels, sparking a high-stakes digital chess match.

There is also an electronic reconnaissance system that can trace drones’ signals back to pilots, adding another layer of threat. However, signal repeaters act as real-world VPNs, serving as an intermediary station for the connection between craft and pilot, not only obscuring pilot location but also extending the control range.