Part 1 | Sky On Fire: From Venice Balloons To AI-Powered Drone Swarms, The Rise Of Unmanned Warfare

Hyderabad: When someone mentions drones, most of us picture a travel content creator hovering a sleek quadcopter above a turquoise coastline or a videographer capturing the bird-eye view of a wedding, concert, or the unequivocal charm of a bustling city (where life-threatening AQI doesn’t hinder the view). The small, battery-powered machines have become so familiar that it’s easy to forget their family tree is soaked in gunpowder. The ancestors of these peaceful flying cameras were wartime machines, and their modern avatars are currently rewriting battlefields around the world.

From the American Armed Forces using a kite with an attached camera for reconnaissance during the Spanish-American War in 1898 to drones being used in the recent conflicts between Ukraine and Russia, as well as Israel and Iran. During Operation Sindoor, India also utilised drones for a variety of critical roles, including intelligence gathering, surveillance, and precision strikes, marking a significant shift in India’s military tactics.

Just like in games such as Call of Duty, where drones are deployed for reconnaissance and targeted strikes, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) have become an integral part of modern warfare, primarily due to their low cost, giving birth to a battlefield that relies on them for surveillance, intelligence, precision strikes, and even swarm attacks.

Though high-end purpose-built military drones with technologies like anti-spoofing GPS, jam-resistant comms, thermal vision, etc, are quite expensive, regular drones are much cheaper and can be customised for military use. Regular drones don't put a dent in the army’s pocket like precision-guided munitions, and the technology has been around so long that you'd see students making quadcopter UAVs with a camera and an FPV (first-person view) control system as part of their college project.

History of unmanned aircraft in wars

The concept of battle drones can be traced back to 1849, when Austria attacked Venice using unmanned balloons filled with explosives. A major milestone in drone design came in 1907, with the development of one of the first quadcopters—a precursor to modern drones. In 1916, amid World War I, British engineer Archibald Low designed an experimental prototype of the first pilotless aircraft guided by radio signals.

After World War I, UAV technology continued to advance. In the 1930s, the US Navy experimented with radio-controlled aircraft, leading to a modified Curtiss N2C-2 achieving the first fully unmanned flight under radio control. In Britain, the de Havilland DH.82B Queen Bee target drone, which first flew successfully in 1935, is credited with popularising the term ‘drone’ for unmanned aircraft. Meanwhile, British actor Reginald Denny’s Radioplane Company (co-founded with Walter Righter and others) developed the OQ-2/OQ-3 series; these became the first mass-produced UAVs in the US, with nearly 15,000 units manufactured during World War II.

One of the most significant drone-related developments during WWII was the German V-1 “buzz bomb” or “doodlebug,” powered by a pulsejet engine and universally recognised as the world’s first operational cruise missile. This technology was later reverse-engineered by the US.

Leaping forward a few more years, the next big step in drone technology occurred during the Vietnam War, which saw the first use of drones with cameras for reconnaissance. Drones also began to be used in a range of new roles, such as acting as decoys in combat, launching missiles against fixed targets, and dropping leaflets for psychological operations.

During the 1960s and 70s, recreational RC (radio-controlled) planes became prominent due to breakthroughs in transistor technology at the time. Radio-controlled components could now be miniaturised enough to be sold to civilian customers at a reasonable cost, setting up a commercial side to the RC technology.

Between 1980 and 1989, military drone technology advanced significantly, but they were often considered unreliable and expensive. However, the global perceptions about their cost-effectiveness and reliability changed with Israel’s highly successful use of IAI Scout and Mastiff UAVs for real-time intelligence and decoy operations during the 1982 Lebanon War. This led to the US and Israel co-developing the medium-sized reconnaissance aircraft RQ-2 Pioneer, which first flew in 1985 and entered service in 1986.

The next frontier in technology came in the mid-1900s, with the General Atomics RQ-1/MQ-1 Predator entering USAF service in 1995–1996. This drone conducted armed missions in the early 2000s and played a key role in Afghanistan and the hunt for Osama bin Laden. During this time, mini- and micro-UAVs also became practical and widespread, with AeroVironment’s RQ-11 Raven (introduced 2003) becoming the most widely fielded small UAV in US military history.