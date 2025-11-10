ETV Bharat / technology

Parenting Teens In The Digital Age: Experts Call For Balance, Empathy, And Open Dialogue

By Anubha Jain

Bengaluru: Parenting teenagers in the digital age comes with a new set of challenges. As Generation Alpha (those born between 2010 and 2024) grows up immersed in a world dominated by screens, social media, and constant connectivity, parents are often left wondering how to foster meaningful dialogue and genuine connection with their tech-savvy teens. At Manotsava 2025, a session on “Resilient teen parenting in the digital age” brought together experts to explore the shifting mindsets of today’s youth, the double-edged nature of digital engagement (especially through video games), and practical strategies for building stronger, more resilient parent-child relationships in an age defined by rapid technological change. The panel featured Sujata Kelkar Shetty, author, scientist, and resilience coach; Professor Deepti Navaratna from the National Institute of Advanced Studies; Angad Singh Malik of the Eight Goals One Foundation (8one); and moderator Chitra Iyer, co-founder and CEO of Space2Grow. Panel for the session Resilient Teen Parenting in the Digital Age (ETV Bharat) Parenting teens in a screen-filled world Chitra Iyer noted that studies show urban children with shared devices spend an average of 2–5 hours per day on their phones, whereas in rural areas, usage is typically 1–2 hours per day. She added that there is no significant gender or location bias in how teenagers use mobile phones. Angad Singh Malik emphasised that the world of video games spans a vast spectrum. Taking the example of Celeste, a simple rock-climbing game with ambient music, he explained how it can help players cope with anxiety and stress. While the game doesn’t “fix” these problems, it illustrates how video games can provide safe spaces for emotional exploration. Malik stressed that the only way to truly understand this spectrum is to engage with it personally, set aside stereotypes, and approach it with an open mind. He said that when parents watch or play games of shared interest with their children, it can lead to long hours of productive interaction and help strengthen parent-child bonds. Chitra Iyer notes that urban children with shared devices spend an average of 2–5 hours per day on their phones (Getty Images) Parenting is the hardest job in the world that nobody trained us for, said Sujata Kelkar Shetty. Responding to a question, she said that the quality of sleep matters. If a teenager hasn’t had sufficient rest during the night, they cannot make up for lost learning and memory by sleeping in on the weekends. While sleep may be less critical for adults, it is extremely important for teenagers. Maintaining good sleep hygiene should be taken seriously to support their cognitive development and overall well-being. Professor Deepti Navratna noted that the key imperative of the session was resilience on the part of parents; that they should not lose themselves in the process of parenting. Parents must maintain their own sense of balance and live fulfilling lives, so that their children, in turn, can grow up to live happily and meaningfully. Resilience begins at home: Sleep, balance, and emotional health On the sidelines of the event, Professor Deepti Navaratna and Chitra Iyer discussed the topic in detail with ETV Bharat. When asked what resilience looks like for today’s teenagers who are growing up online, Navaratna explained that, from a cognitive perspective, resilience means being aware and mindful of one’s actions. Using gaming as an example, she noted that resilience involves recognising the potential pitfalls of excessive gaming and maintaining balance in one’s activities. It’s about building a lifestyle that promotes balance and coherence. For instance, if someone spends long periods looking at a flat screen while gaming, they can offset this by occasionally looking at a landscape or surroundings that provide visual depth. In picture: Left - Chitra Iyer | Right - Professor Deepti Navratna (ETV Bharat)