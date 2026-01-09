ETV Bharat / technology

Panjab University Gets Patent For Its ‘Grass Printer’ That Turns Lawns Into Message Boards

Chandigarh: A green lawn is no longer limited to being something aesthetic. At Panjab University, grass on the lawns now speaks, at times through words, symbols or even designs with precision, creativity, and technology. The Design Innovation Centre (DIC) of Panjab University has developed a unique autonomous robot called the 'Grass Printer', which has recently received a patent from the Government of India.

The innovation has placed the university on the national map of automated landscaping and robotics.

Unlike conventional robotic lawn mowers, the Grass Printer developed at the lab does more than trim grass. It also creates attractive patterns by cutting grass at different heights, producing letters, logos and symbols that are distinctly visible even from a distance. Open fields and lawns can now double up as message boards.

The robot is controlled through a mobile application which is simple to use. All that the users need to do is enter text or upload designs and the Grass Printer automatically does the task with minimal human involvement. “This makes it easy even for people without technical expertise,” said Prof. Naveen Agarwal, Head of the Design Innovation Centre.

The system saves time, manpower and energy, thus making it ideal for large spaces that require regular lawn maintenance along with visual messaging.

The idea was first conceived in 2018 but the COVID-19 pandemic slowed down development. However, the patent application was filed in 2020.