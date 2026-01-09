Panjab University Gets Patent For Its ‘Grass Printer’ That Turns Lawns Into Message Boards
Panjab University’s patented grass printer robot can mow lawns into messages that can be read, redefining how open spaces are used for branding and information.
Published : January 9, 2026 at 1:31 PM IST
Chandigarh: A green lawn is no longer limited to being something aesthetic. At Panjab University, grass on the lawns now speaks, at times through words, symbols or even designs with precision, creativity, and technology. The Design Innovation Centre (DIC) of Panjab University has developed a unique autonomous robot called the 'Grass Printer', which has recently received a patent from the Government of India.
The innovation has placed the university on the national map of automated landscaping and robotics.
Unlike conventional robotic lawn mowers, the Grass Printer developed at the lab does more than trim grass. It also creates attractive patterns by cutting grass at different heights, producing letters, logos and symbols that are distinctly visible even from a distance. Open fields and lawns can now double up as message boards.
The robot is controlled through a mobile application which is simple to use. All that the users need to do is enter text or upload designs and the Grass Printer automatically does the task with minimal human involvement. “This makes it easy even for people without technical expertise,” said Prof. Naveen Agarwal, Head of the Design Innovation Centre.
The system saves time, manpower and energy, thus making it ideal for large spaces that require regular lawn maintenance along with visual messaging.
The idea was first conceived in 2018 but the COVID-19 pandemic slowed down development. However, the patent application was filed in 2020.
“This achievement is the result of collective effort in research by the entire team,” Prof. Agarwal said.
One of the unique features of the Grass Printer is its working mode. The robot first scans and maps the area and then autonomously plans its movement. It navigates efficiently, completes the task and returns to its starting point. This smart navigation helps in accuracy while minimising energy consumption.
As per the research team, the Grass Printer can be deployed in airports, sports stadiums, corporate parks, public gardens and university campuses
The instrument can be used for branding, spreading awareness messages and decorative designs particularly in large lawns.
Panjab University Vice Chancellor Prof. Renu Wig described the patent as a proud moment for the institution. “The innovation supports the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat and Make in India which the government has been encouraging. It shows how academic research can transform everyday spaces into smart, creative, and functional environments,” she said.
