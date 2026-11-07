ETV Bharat / technology

Pakistani Astronaut To Board Shenzhou 24 And Become First Foreigner On China's Space Station

FILE - The Shenzhou-23 manned mission launches from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in Jiuquan, northwestern China on Sunday, May 24, 2026. ( AP )

Beijing: A Pakistani astronaut will join the crew of China's Shenzhou 24 spacecraft on a mission that would make him the first foreign national to board Beijing's space station, state media reported Saturday.

According to the China Manned Space Agency, the Pakistani astronaut would complete a short on-orbit flight and then return to Earth aboard the Shenzhou 23 spacecraft, China's official news agency Xinhua reported, without specifying the launch date. The mission would mark the first joint flight involving Chinese and foreign astronauts in the history of China's manned space program, it said.

Earlier this year, Xinhua reported that two Pakistani candidates, Muhammad Zeeshan Ali and Khurram Daud, started their training alongside their Chinese counterparts, and the plan was that one of them would be selected as a payload specialist for a short-term spaceflight mission. While the training focused on developing hands-on operational capabilities, it also involved “intensive Chinese language instruction,” it said.