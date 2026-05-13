ETV Bharat / technology

Cybercriminals Exploit IPL Frenzy With Over 1,000 Fake Websites For Scams, Malware Attacks

New Delhi: Cybercriminals are reportedly exploiting the popularity of the Indian Premier League (IPL) to run online scams and malware attacks. Cybersecurity firm CloudSEK claims to have identified more than 1,000 fake IPL-related domains that are targeting cricket fans during the ongoing Twenty20 (T20) cricket league.

During its investigation, the firm uncovered over 600 fraudulent domains selling counterfeit IPL tickets and more than 400 fake “free streaming” websites, many of which were actively being used to deliver malware.

The report highlighted that cybercriminals are increasingly exploiting the urgency and emotional impulses of cricket fans—particularly those searching for last-minute tickets or free online streams during high-profile matches.

“The fake ticketing backend shows how industrialised these scams have become. Operators are not only selling fake tickets. They are tracking conversions, adjusting prices, verifying payments and collecting victim data that can be reused or sold for future scams,” said Sourajeet Majumder. “IPL brings together scale, emotion and urgency. That is exactly what cybercriminals exploit."