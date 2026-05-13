Cybercriminals Exploit IPL Frenzy With Over 1,000 Fake Websites For Scams, Malware Attacks
CloudSEK identified more than 600 fraudulent domains selling fake IPL tickets and over 400 fake “free streaming” websites, many of which were infested with malware.
Published : May 13, 2026 at 1:15 PM IST
New Delhi: Cybercriminals are reportedly exploiting the popularity of the Indian Premier League (IPL) to run online scams and malware attacks. Cybersecurity firm CloudSEK claims to have identified more than 1,000 fake IPL-related domains that are targeting cricket fans during the ongoing Twenty20 (T20) cricket league.
During its investigation, the firm uncovered over 600 fraudulent domains selling counterfeit IPL tickets and more than 400 fake “free streaming” websites, many of which were actively being used to deliver malware.
The report highlighted that cybercriminals are increasingly exploiting the urgency and emotional impulses of cricket fans—particularly those searching for last-minute tickets or free online streams during high-profile matches.
“The fake ticketing backend shows how industrialised these scams have become. Operators are not only selling fake tickets. They are tracking conversions, adjusting prices, verifying payments and collecting victim data that can be reused or sold for future scams,” said Sourajeet Majumder. “IPL brings together scale, emotion and urgency. That is exactly what cybercriminals exploit."
The report highlighted the intricacies of these fake websites, alerting users to stay vigilant from fake ticketing websites as well as fake streaming websites, which acted as gateways for malware infections, suspicious redirects, credential theft attacks, and financial scams.
Fake Ticketing Websites
- Scammers copy the look and feel of trusted ticketing platforms, using familiar logos and layouts.
- Fans are asked to pick seats, enter personal details, and pay via UPI, cards, QR codes, or payment gateways.
- After payment, victims often receive fake PDF tickets with booking IDs and QR codes. The fraud is only exposed when they’re denied entry at stadium gates.
- Some sites even use Meta Pixel tracking to monitor clicks, form submissions, and payments—just like real e-commerce businesses—so they can refine their scams.
Fake Streaming Websites
- Fraudulent sites are designed to appear in searches like “IPL free live stream” or match-specific queries.
- These sites don’t just fail to deliver streams—they often spread malware, redirect users to suspicious pages, or steal login credentials.