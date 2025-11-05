ETV Bharat / technology

Over 1000 Bhp: YASA Makes A Tiny Electric Motor That Is As Powerful As 4 Tesla Motors

Hyderabad: YASA, a UK-based electric motor and motor controllers manufacturer, has broken its own record for creating the most powerful electric motor that can produce as much power as four Tesla motors. This has been achieved by their new axial flux motor, which is more compact, scalable, and does not need any rare or exotic materials for its production.

It is a significant breakthrough in the automotive sector, especially in the “ultra-high-performance” electric vehicles (EVs). The new axial flux motor’s exceptional power density and efficiency could make EVs go faster, farther, and more efficiently. It is worth noting that YASA is a subsidiary of Mercedes-Benz and was acquired by the automaker in 2021. The company is expected to use the new axial flux motor in its upcoming EVs, including the AMG GT XX and other high-performance electric vehicles.

What is an axial flux motor?

The axial flux motor is an electric motor that has a unique ”pancake” like design where the magnetic flux flows parallel to the shaft. Unlike traditional radial flux motors, it flows radially. The configuration allows for compact, lightweight, and high-torque-density motors, which are suited for EVs, electric aircraft, and renewable energy systems. The flat shape allows for flexible integration in constrained spaces and offers high efficiency and a strong power-to-weight ratio.