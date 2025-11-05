Over 1000 Bhp: YASA Makes A Tiny Electric Motor That Is As Powerful As 4 Tesla Motors
The company’s new axial flux motor produces exceptional power density, which is 40 per cent more enhanced than its predecessor showcased earlier this year.
Published : November 5, 2025 at 5:40 PM IST
Hyderabad: YASA, a UK-based electric motor and motor controllers manufacturer, has broken its own record for creating the most powerful electric motor that can produce as much power as four Tesla motors. This has been achieved by their new axial flux motor, which is more compact, scalable, and does not need any rare or exotic materials for its production.
It is a significant breakthrough in the automotive sector, especially in the “ultra-high-performance” electric vehicles (EVs). The new axial flux motor’s exceptional power density and efficiency could make EVs go faster, farther, and more efficiently. It is worth noting that YASA is a subsidiary of Mercedes-Benz and was acquired by the automaker in 2021. The company is expected to use the new axial flux motor in its upcoming EVs, including the AMG GT XX and other high-performance electric vehicles.
What is an axial flux motor?
The axial flux motor is an electric motor that has a unique ”pancake” like design where the magnetic flux flows parallel to the shaft. Unlike traditional radial flux motors, it flows radially. The configuration allows for compact, lightweight, and high-torque-density motors, which are suited for EVs, electric aircraft, and renewable energy systems. The flat shape allows for flexible integration in constrained spaces and offers high efficiency and a strong power-to-weight ratio.
The new axial flux motor
Earlier this year, YASA’s 13.1 kg motor achieved a power density of 42 kW per kg with a peak power output of 738 bhp. Meanwhile, the new axial flux motor prototype, which weighs just 12.7 kg, achieved a power density of 59 kW per kg with a peak power output of over 1,000 bhp, making it 40 per cent more advanced.
This is approximately equal to the combined output of two Tesla Model 3 Performance variant cars or four individual Tesla motors. YASA also estimates that the new motor will be able to supply a steady and uninterrupted power output within the range of 469 bhp - 536 bhp, meaning it is much more than just short bursts of power.
Every aspect of the #VisionAMG is developed from scratch, from the AMG.EA platform to the high-performance high-voltage battery and drive technology. Developed by YASA, the innovative Axial Flux Motor is the powerful heart of the vehicle. pic.twitter.com/m9PNxVtUdC— Mercedes-Benz (@MercedesBenz) January 2, 2024
Why is this important?
With the help of the new axial flux motor, EV automakers will be able to achieve the following:
- Higher power density: As the new electric motor produces 59 kW per kg, this makes it significantly more efficient than other electric motors.
- Light-weight and compact: The new axial flux motor weighs only 12.7 kg, which is light and compact and thus allows vehicles to have less weight and perform better.
- Scalability: YASA’s new motor is designed to be scalable and can be used in various industries.