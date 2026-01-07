ETV Bharat / technology

Smartphone-Like Software Updates In Cars: Game-Changer Or Risky Business?

By S Sivakumar

Chennai: Automobiles today aren't just a marvel of mechanical engineering; they are a lot more. Vehicles are now loaded with features—designed for comfort, leisure, and safety—controlled via a software interface, just like smartphones. While the importance of mechanical components has not diminished, many vehicle functions today operate under software-based control.

When it comes to electric vehicles, the role of software increases further as it controls all the electronics in the car, to the point where it appears as important as the mechanical components. Sometimes, manufacturers enable new features in their vehicles via OTA (over-the-air) software updates, making them more capable than when they came out of the factory.

With the advancement of technology, the quality, security and update practices of automotive software have become very important. In India, the security and functional standards related to software used in vehicles are defined through frameworks like AIS - Automotive Industry Standards. They are tested and certified by an organisation called ARAI - Automotive Research Association of India.

Representational image of a man using the car's touchscreen control system (Image Credits: Getty Images)

Just like smartphones, vehicle software is also prone to technical issues and thus needs regular software updates to overcome the problem. To manage this process effectively, frameworks such as the Software Update Management System (SUMS) have been introduced. India is actively developing and implementing its own standards for vehicle software security and development, aligning them with global benchmarks set by organisations like ISO and UNECE.

In this context, Valavan Amuthan, a public transport and electric vehicle expert from Chennai, talked to ETV Bharat, discussing the standards for vehicles manufactured in India, global benchmarks, existing regulations in India, current standards, and how they align with international norms. Following is an excerpt of the interview:

Question: What kind of safety and cybersecurity do AIS standards provide? How do they compare to global standards?

Amuthan: AIS standards ensure not only the physical security of vehicles but also digital and cyber security. AIS-189 (Cyber ​​Security Management System – CSMS) provides a comprehensive framework to prevent cyber threats such as hacking, unauthorised access, and data modification in vehicles. Along with this, AIS-190 (Software Update Management System – SUMS) sets the rules for ensuring that software updates in vehicles are secure, unmodified, verified, and protected from cyber attacks. Both AIS standards are designed to be compatible with global standards such as UNECE R155 and R156.

Question: Who is responsible if a vehicle software update causes issues—the vehicle manufacturer, the original equipment manufacturer (OEM), the vehicle dealer, or the national or state vehicle regulatory authority?

Amuthan: The ultimate legal and regulatory responsibility for a vehicle software update failure lies with the vehicle manufacturer. Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) may develop the software components, and vehicle dealers may assist in implementing the update process, but the responsibility for integration, testing, validation, release, and communication of the software update to customers rests with the vehicle manufacturer. National and state vehicle regulatory authorities are responsible only for setting and monitoring regulations; they are not directly accountable for individual vehicle software update failures.

Question: Are Indian vehicle manufacturers ready for Vehicle Software Update?