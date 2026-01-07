Smartphone-Like Software Updates In Cars: Game-Changer Or Risky Business?
According to EV expert Amuthan, India is aligning its automotive software standards with global benchmarks to ensure cybersecurity, update integrity, and regulatory compliance in vehicles.
Published : January 7, 2026 at 5:50 PM IST
By S Sivakumar
Chennai: Automobiles today aren't just a marvel of mechanical engineering; they are a lot more. Vehicles are now loaded with features—designed for comfort, leisure, and safety—controlled via a software interface, just like smartphones. While the importance of mechanical components has not diminished, many vehicle functions today operate under software-based control.
When it comes to electric vehicles, the role of software increases further as it controls all the electronics in the car, to the point where it appears as important as the mechanical components. Sometimes, manufacturers enable new features in their vehicles via OTA (over-the-air) software updates, making them more capable than when they came out of the factory.
With the advancement of technology, the quality, security and update practices of automotive software have become very important. In India, the security and functional standards related to software used in vehicles are defined through frameworks like AIS - Automotive Industry Standards. They are tested and certified by an organisation called ARAI - Automotive Research Association of India.
Just like smartphones, vehicle software is also prone to technical issues and thus needs regular software updates to overcome the problem. To manage this process effectively, frameworks such as the Software Update Management System (SUMS) have been introduced. India is actively developing and implementing its own standards for vehicle software security and development, aligning them with global benchmarks set by organisations like ISO and UNECE.
In this context, Valavan Amuthan, a public transport and electric vehicle expert from Chennai, talked to ETV Bharat, discussing the standards for vehicles manufactured in India, global benchmarks, existing regulations in India, current standards, and how they align with international norms. Following is an excerpt of the interview:
Question: What kind of safety and cybersecurity do AIS standards provide? How do they compare to global standards?
Amuthan: AIS standards ensure not only the physical security of vehicles but also digital and cyber security. AIS-189 (Cyber Security Management System – CSMS) provides a comprehensive framework to prevent cyber threats such as hacking, unauthorised access, and data modification in vehicles. Along with this, AIS-190 (Software Update Management System – SUMS) sets the rules for ensuring that software updates in vehicles are secure, unmodified, verified, and protected from cyber attacks. Both AIS standards are designed to be compatible with global standards such as UNECE R155 and R156.
Question: Who is responsible if a vehicle software update causes issues—the vehicle manufacturer, the original equipment manufacturer (OEM), the vehicle dealer, or the national or state vehicle regulatory authority?
Amuthan: The ultimate legal and regulatory responsibility for a vehicle software update failure lies with the vehicle manufacturer. Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) may develop the software components, and vehicle dealers may assist in implementing the update process, but the responsibility for integration, testing, validation, release, and communication of the software update to customers rests with the vehicle manufacturer. National and state vehicle regulatory authorities are responsible only for setting and monitoring regulations; they are not directly accountable for individual vehicle software update failures.
Question: Are Indian vehicle manufacturers ready for Vehicle Software Update?
Amuthan: Some of India’s leading vehicle manufacturers are making notable progress in preparing for vehicle software updates in line with global standards. However, the level of readiness varies across companies. Several manufacturers have already established dedicated software teams, implemented cybersecurity practices, and developed structured documentation systems to comply with international regulations such as UNECE R155 and R156.
At the same time, many Indian manufacturers are still navigating this phase of digital and regulatory transformation. To achieve full readiness, the Indian automotive industry requires sustained capacity building, access to advanced technological tools, infrastructure development, and adequate time for implementation.
Question: How will AIS-190 be implemented in India?
Amuthan: Creating a standard like AIS-190 is relatively straightforward, but the real challenge lies in its effective implementation and enforcement. For AIS-190 to function as intended, automakers must establish a robust and approved Software Update Management System (SUMS). While the standard does not require individual approval for each software update, it mandates that the overall update management framework—including procedures for testing, validation, release, and record-keeping—be reviewed and approved by regulatory authorities.
To ensure compliance, regulatory bodies will conduct periodic or random audits, inspect documentation, and monitor updated records. However, without strict enforcement and meaningful penalties for non-compliance, there is a significant risk that AIS-190 could remain a nominal standard with little real-world impact.
Question: How can software update errors in vehicles be prevented from leading to accidents?
Amuthan: Before releasing a software update, thorough testing, simulation, and secure “rollback” facilities should be mandatory. After the update, the initial operations of the vehicle should be closely monitored. Fail-safe or fail-operational systems should be designed so that even if any software part fails, the basic safety functions of the vehicle are not affected. Vehicle manufacturers should realise that safety is not a technical requirement; it is a responsibility that must be upheld with every software update.
Question: Can customers clearly understand what the software update does?
Amuthan: It is crucial that vehicle software updates are described clearly and transparently. Vague statements like “improvements made” are insufficient. Customers deserve to know: What issues were fixed? What new features or changes were introduced? How has the vehicle’s performance or safety been enhanced? These details should be communicated in simple, easy-to-understand language. Clear communication like this is key to building and maintaining customer trust.
Question: How can we prevent cyber threats like 'hacking' when performing a software update?
Amuthan: Strong cybersecurity is essential during OTA software updates. Modern security methods such as Encryption, Digital Signatures, Secure Servers and Access Control should be mandatory. Before installing the update, its authenticity and completeness should be verified by the vehicle itself. Along with this, continuous monitoring, threat detection and rapid vulnerability management practices are also essential.
Question: Will the software age bring an end to traditional mechanical skills?
Amuthan: No... SUMS does not replace traditional mechanical skills; it adds a new expertise to them. Mechanical knowledge is always necessary for basic aspects of a vehicle, such as safety, repair, and reliability. However, with the increase in software-based vehicles, there is a need to add engineers with skills such as cybersecurity and software update management. It will be a hybrid development of both worlds: Spanner + Software.