Orionid Meteor Shower Peaks On Night Of October 21-22: How To Catch The Spectacular View Of Halley's Comet
The Orionid meteor shower peaks October 21-22, giving skywatchers a chance to see fragments of Halley's Comet burn up in the sky as shooting stars.
Published : October 21, 2026 at 7:56 PM IST
Hyderabad: Skywatchers are in for a treat this week as the yearly Orionid meteor shower reaches its peak. It offers a chance to view real pieces of the famous Halley's Comet burning up in the sky.
The show happens every October, when Earth passes through a huge trail of space dust and debris left by Halley's Comet as it travelled through the inner solar system. When these tiny bits enter the atmosphere at high speed, they burn up in fiery streaks of light, known as shooting stars. According to scientists, the Orionids are considered among the fastest and brightest meteors of the year, travelling at speeds of approximately 66 to 70 kilometres per second.
When and how many shooting stars will be visible?
According to the American Meteor Society, the Orionids are expected to be active from October 2 until November 7. However, their peak is expected to be between October 21 and 22, which is today and tomorrow.
This October, you can look forward to these sights in the night sky: - A good look at Saturn - The Orionid meteor shower peaks mid-month - The Moon passes by the Seven Sisters Learn the tricks to spotting these celestial treats: https://t.co/9N1h9v848G https://t.co/tV9cZfzSBP— NASA (@NASA) October 2, 2026
Forbes report states that during the peak time, around 10 to 20 shooting stars can be seen in about an hour. Some larger fragments can also create bright and long-lasting fireballs. According to EarthSky, the peak time is expected to be around 18:00 UTC or 11:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). However, reports suggest that it may be best viewed in Indian skies between 2 AM and 5 AM tonight. This is because a bright Moon in the evening sky may make it harder to spot the faintest streaks early on.
Viewing tips
Forbes says that viewers do not require a telescope or any special tools to enjoy the show. Simply go outside to a dark spot away from bright city lights. Let viewers' eyes adjust to the dark for about 20 minutes.
Halley's Comet is officially named 10/Halley. It is so fascinating that scientists want to send a spacecraft to it. They have planned a path that could allow a launch in the 2030s and a meeting with the comet in 2060, ahead of its next closest approach to the Sun in 2061.