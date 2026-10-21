ETV Bharat / technology

Orionid Meteor Shower Peaks On Night Of October 21-22: How To Catch The Spectacular View Of Halley's Comet

FILE - This photo provided by NASA shows a meteor from the Orionid shower on Oct. 13, 2015. ( Image Credit: Jet Propulsion Laboratory/NASA via AP, File )

Hyderabad: Skywatchers are in for a treat this week as the yearly Orionid meteor shower reaches its peak. It offers a chance to view real pieces of the famous Halley's Comet burning up in the sky.

The show happens every October, when Earth passes through a huge trail of space dust and debris left by Halley's Comet as it travelled through the inner solar system. When these tiny bits enter the atmosphere at high speed, they burn up in fiery streaks of light, known as shooting stars. According to scientists, the Orionids are considered among the fastest and brightest meteors of the year, travelling at speeds of approximately 66 to 70 kilometres per second.

When and how many shooting stars will be visible? According to the American Meteor Society, the Orionids are expected to be active from October 2 until November 7. However, their peak is expected to be between October 21 and 22, which is today and tomorrow.