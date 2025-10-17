Orionid Meteor Shower 2025 To Peak On October 21-22 In Indian Skies: Best Viewing Tips
The Orionid meteor shower is known for being fast, bright, and often leaving behind glowing trails that are visible for a few seconds.
Published : October 17, 2025 at 6:05 PM IST
Hyderabad: Indian stargazers can embrace themselves this October to witness the Orionid meteor shower in the night sky. This annual celestial event will be at its peak on the night of October 21 to the early morning of October 22, as per Indian Standard Time. The peak timing for nightwatchers in the US is on the night of October 20 to the early morning of October 21.
In the clear dark skies and with a bit of patience, skywatchers can witness up to 20 meteors per hour and enjoy this astronomical occurrence. It is worth noting that the Orionids are known for being fast, bright, and often leave behind glowing trails that are visible for a few seconds.
The Orionid Meteor shower is an annual celestial event that occurs when Earth passes through the trail of space dust left behind by Halley’s Comet. These dust grains collide with Earth’s atmosphere at high speed, burn up and create bright streaks of light known as meteors or shooting stars.
Orionid meteor shower 2025: Main dates and best times to watch
According to NASA, the Orionid meteor shower started on September 26 this year and will be active till November 22, 2025. It will be at its peak on the night of October 21 (October 20 for the US) and will continue to create glowing trails in the early hours of October 22 (October 21 for the US).
It is expected that the Orionid meteor shower will show around 10 to 20 meteors per hour under ideal conditions. The best time to view this astronomical event is after midnight until dawn, when the radiant point near the Orion constellation is at its highest in the sky.
Orionid meteor shower 2025: Tips for the best viewing experience
Here are a few tips to view the Orionid meteor shower 2025 and enjoy it in the best possible manner:
- Dark spot: To get the best view of the Orionid meteor shower, it is highly recommended to go away from city lights and find clearer skies.
- Adjust your eyes: Spend at least 30 minutes in the darkness to adapt to the absence of light before observing the event.
- Do not look directly at the meteor: It is recommended to look slightly away from the radiant for a longer meteor trail.
- Be comfortable: Enjoy the Orionid meteor shower comfortably by viewing it while sitting in a chair, or wearing a jacket or sweater if the night feels a bit chill.
Orionid meteor shower 2025: How to capture the Orionids on camera
Astro photographers can properly capture the Orionid meteor shower using a professional camera. It is recommended that they have a wide-angle lens to cover more sky, long exposure settings to record the glowing trail of the passing meteor, and a tripod to keep the camera steady. Viewers with smartphones can also capture a meteor in the sky if it is clear and free of pollution.