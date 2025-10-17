ETV Bharat / technology

Orionid Meteor Shower 2025 To Peak On October 21-22 In Indian Skies: Best Viewing Tips

This celestial event will be at its peak from October 20's night to October 21 morning in India ( Getty Images )

Hyderabad: Indian stargazers can embrace themselves this October to witness the Orionid meteor shower in the night sky. This annual celestial event will be at its peak on the night of October 21 to the early morning of October 22, as per Indian Standard Time. The peak timing for nightwatchers in the US is on the night of October 20 to the early morning of October 21.

In the clear dark skies and with a bit of patience, skywatchers can witness up to 20 meteors per hour and enjoy this astronomical occurrence. It is worth noting that the Orionids are known for being fast, bright, and often leave behind glowing trails that are visible for a few seconds.

The Orionid Meteor shower is an annual celestial event that occurs when Earth passes through the trail of space dust left behind by Halley’s Comet. These dust grains collide with Earth’s atmosphere at high speed, burn up and create bright streaks of light known as meteors or shooting stars.

Orionid meteor shower 2025: Main dates and best times to watch