Orbit Rupay Prepaid Card: Meet The Metro And Bus Mobility Card That Can Also Handle Digital Payments

The Orbit Wallet Rupay Card is available for Rs 149 and is delivered directly to the customer's doorstep ( Image Credits: Orbit Wallet )

Bengaluru: To encourage tech professionals and corporates to switch from personal vehicles and promote sustainable commuting in Bengaluru, Orbit Wallet, a fintech startup, has launched a RuPay Prepaid Card, which can also be used for online shopping and to make payments.

Priced at Rs 149, the Orbit Wallet Card is delivered directly to the customer’s doorstep. It works with multiple issuing banks and operates on the National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) framework developed by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI). This card enables seamless, cashless travel across metros, buses, and other public transport—serving as a replacement to QR codes and apps.

Available for every commuter, the initiative is a collaboration between Electronics City Industries Association (ELCIA), Toyota Mobility Foundation (TMF), and World Resources Institute (WRI) India. By integrating digital payments with public transport, the card simplifies commuting, reduces traffic congestion, and supports greener urban mobility with sustainable daily travel. The initiative includes incentives and rewards for employees who consistently use public transport.

Orbit Wallet is live in over 24 metro networks and major cities (Image Credits: Orbit Wallet)

Founded by Harshvardhan Zaveri, Aman Bisht, and Shikha Chouksey, the Orbit Wallet card is part of the STAMP – Nudging Commuter Behaviour project, supported by BMRCL and BMTC, which uses behavioural science and technology interventions to encourage metro usage, especially along Bengaluru's new Yellow Line.

How the card works

In addition to being a mobility card, the Orbit Wallet Card functions like a regular prepaid card. This means it can be used for online shopping and everyday payments, while allowing usage across public transit systems pan-India. Complementing the card, the Orbit Wallet mobile app provides commuters with a simple, seamless platform to manage travel and payments in one place.

Orbit Wallet Card: Key Features

Rs 1,500 pre-loaded for ELCIA employees: Rs 750 upfront + Rs 750 cashback based on metro usage

Flat 1 per cent Cashback on retail and online spends

Metro discounts: 10 per cent off non-peak travel, 5 per cent off peak travel

An additional 10 per cent cashback for metro users under the Nudge program

Integrates transport, shopping, and digital payments on a single platform

Shikha Chouksey, co-founder of Orbit Wallet, said, “Many companies currently incentivise personal vehicle use through fuel reimbursements and parking benefits. With Orbit Wallet, corporates can now reward employees for using metros and buses, promoting sustainable commuting.”

In a conversation with ETV Bharat, Harshvardhan Zaveri, CEO of Orbit Wallet, discussed the organisation’s vision, operations, and the significance of the Orbit Wallet card in promoting seamless urban mobility.

Idea behind the launch

Discussing the idea behind launching the Orbit Wallet RuPay card, Zaveri said that the card was launched to provide a single, interoperable payment solution for public transport across India. Urban commuters often juggle multiple QR codes, apps, and ticketing systems, making multi-modal travel inconvenient. Initially introduced for Electronics City Industries Association (ELCIA) members, the card is now available to all commuters through the Orbit Wallet app.