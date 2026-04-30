ETV Bharat / technology

Optical Tornadoes: In A Quantum Breakthrough Scientists Swirl Beams Of Light That Twist Like Miniature Whirlwinds

Hyderabad: Scientists have demonstrated for the first time that light can spin like a whirlwind inside an extremely small structure. According to the University of Warsaw’s report, it is a breakthrough event that could reshape the development of miniature light sources for optical communication and quantum technologies.

The research was carried out by scientists from the Faculty of Physics at the University of Warsaw, the Military University of Technology, and the Institut Pascal CNRS at Université Clermont Auvergne. The findings highlight a new approach for building compact photonic devices that are simpler and more scalable than current systems.

What Is an Optical Vortex?

According to the researchers, the phenomenon at the core of the discovery is known as an optical vortex. Dr Marcin Muszyński, author of the study, describes it as a state in which a light wave twists around its own axis, with its phase changing in a spiral manner and even the polarisation of the electric field beginning to rotate.

The report notes that the optical vortex has long been of interest for applications including quantum communication and the manipulation of microscopic objects. However, producing them has traditionally required either complicated nanostructures or large experimental setups.

Liquid Crystals emerge as a Simpler Solution

The team opted for a different strategy and chose to use liquid crystals, a material with semi-solid or viscous consistency. The University of Warsaw’s report explains that within this material, special defects known as torons can form. These are described as tightly twisted spiral structures, similar to DNA, which close into a ring resembling a doughnut shape. Joanna Mędrzycka, a nanotechnology student at the Faculty of Physics, University of Warsaw, mentions that torons act as microscopic traps for light. They are created by a synthetic magnetic field for photons, which is a critical step involved in creating torons. She explained that although light does not respond to magnetic fields as electrons do, its spatially variable birefringence within the liquid crystal produces a mathematically similar effect, causing light to bend in a manner comparable to electrons moving in cyclotron orbits.

To amplify this effect, the researchers placed the toron inside an optical microcavity, a mirror-based structure that repeatedly reflects light and keeps it confined for longer periods. The report mentions that the size of the trap, and therefore the properties of the light, can be adjusted using an external electric voltage.

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