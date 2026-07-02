ETV Bharat / technology

Oppo Reno 16 5G And 16c 5G With 50MP Rear Camera Setups Launched In India: Price, Specifications, Offers

Hyderabad: Oppo has expanded its Reno Series, launching the Reno 16 5G and Reno 16c 5G in India. Both devices feature a 120Hz FHD+ AMOLED display, up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, and a triple rear camera setup led by a 50MP sensor.

The difference between these phones is their processors and battery capacities. Oppo Reno 16 5G features a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset and carries a 6,700mAh battery, while the Reno 16c 5G has a MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Energy processor and packs a 7,000mAh battery. All models support 80W SUPERVOCC wired charging.

It is worth noting that the Oppo Reno 16 Series made its debut in China this May.

Oppo Reno 16 Series: Price, availability, offers

The Oppo Reno 15 5G comes in two RAM and storage options. The 8GB RAM + 256GB storage is priced at Rs 61,999, and the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage costs Rs 67,999.

Meanwhile, the Oppo Reno 16c 5G comes in three RAM and storage configurations. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 46,999, the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model costs Rs 49,999, and the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage is priced at Rs 55,999. All models include three colours: Starry White, Twilight Violet, and Stellar Purple.

The Oppo Reno 16 Series will be available for sale on July 9 via Oppo’s official India website (oppo.com/in), Amazon, and Flipkart.

As part of the launch offers, Oppo provides an instant cashback of 10 per cent with credit cards of SBI, HDFC Bank, and other banks.