Oppo Reno 16 5G And 16c 5G With 50MP Rear Camera Setups Launched In India: Price, Specifications, Offers
Oppo Reno 16 5G and 16c 5G come in Stellar Purple, Twilight Violet, and Starry White colour options.
Published : July 2, 2026 at 1:51 PM IST
Hyderabad: Oppo has expanded its Reno Series, launching the Reno 16 5G and Reno 16c 5G in India. Both devices feature a 120Hz FHD+ AMOLED display, up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, and a triple rear camera setup led by a 50MP sensor.
The difference between these phones is their processors and battery capacities. Oppo Reno 16 5G features a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset and carries a 6,700mAh battery, while the Reno 16c 5G has a MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Energy processor and packs a 7,000mAh battery. All models support 80W SUPERVOCC wired charging.
It is worth noting that the Oppo Reno 16 Series made its debut in China this May.
Prices revealed! OPPO Bubble: ₹7,999 | Reno16c: 8+128GB - ₹46,999, 8+256GB - ₹49,999, 12+256GB - ₹55,999 | Reno16: 8+256GB - ₹61,999, 12+256GB - ₹67,999. #OPPORenoLand #OPPOReno16Series #LiveInTheMoment #LiveItYourWay pic.twitter.com/umFsgH0ucJ— OPPO India (@OPPOIndia) July 2, 2026
Oppo Reno 16 Series: Price, availability, offers
The Oppo Reno 15 5G comes in two RAM and storage options. The 8GB RAM + 256GB storage is priced at Rs 61,999, and the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage costs Rs 67,999.
Meanwhile, the Oppo Reno 16c 5G comes in three RAM and storage configurations. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 46,999, the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model costs Rs 49,999, and the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage is priced at Rs 55,999. All models include three colours: Starry White, Twilight Violet, and Stellar Purple.
The Oppo Reno 16 Series will be available for sale on July 9 via Oppo’s official India website (oppo.com/in), Amazon, and Flipkart.
As part of the launch offers, Oppo provides an instant cashback of 10 per cent with credit cards of SBI, HDFC Bank, and other banks.
|Model
|Variant
|Price
|First Sale Date and Availability
|Reno 16 5G
|8GB + 256GB
|Rs 61,999
First Sale Date: July 9, 2026
Available on: Oppo India website | Amazon | Flipkart
|12GB + 256GB
|Rs 67,999
|Reno 16c 5G
|8GB + 128GB
|Rs 46,999
|8GB + 256GB
|Rs 49,999
|12GB + 256GB
|Rs 55,999
Oppo Reno 16 Series: Specifications
The Oppo Reno 16 5G measures 151.2mm in length and 72.4mm in width. Based on the colour option, the handset has different thickness and weight. The Starry White model has a thickness of 8.4mm and 193 grams of weight, while the Twilight Violet and Stellar Purple variants have 8.2mm of thickness and 182 grams of weight.
It has a 6.3-inch FHD+ ( 2640×1216 Pixels) AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz, 1800 nits of peak brightness, 240Hz of touch sampling rate, and more.
Creativity goes further with OPPO's partnership with Meta. Together, we're empowering creators with new challenges, mentorship opportunities and the Trendy Shoot Contest.#OPPORenoLand #OPPOReno16Series #LiveInTheMoment #LiveItYourWay pic.twitter.com/WimChDqxRP— OPPO India (@OPPOIndia) July 2, 2026
The phone features an octa-core Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 SoC with Adreno 722 GPU. The CPU is paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.
It boasts a triple rear camera setup featuring a 50MP main camera with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS), a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and a 50MP telephoto camera. The handset has a 50MP front-facing camera. Both front and rear cameras can record 4K videos at 60 fps.
It carries a 6,700mAh battery with 80W fast wired charging.
|Oppo Reno 16 5G - Specifications
|Display
|120Hz | 6.3-inch FHD+ AMOLED
|Processor
|Snapdragon 7 Gen 4
|Rear camera
|50MP (main) | 50MP (ultra-wide) | 50MP (telephoto)
|Front camera
|50MP
|Battery
|6,700mAh
|Charging capacity
|80W
|Operating system (OS)
|ColorOS 16 based on Android 16
The Oppo Reno 16c 5G measures 158.2mm in length and 74.9mm in width. Same as the Reno 16 5G, the handset has different thickness and weight based on colour options. The Starry White model has a thickness of 8.6mm and 197 grams of weight, while the Twilight Violet and Stellar Purple variants have 8.4mm of thickness and 195 grams of weight.
It features a 6.5-inch FHD+ ( 2372×1080 Pixels) AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz, 1400 nits of peak brightness, 397 PPI of pixel density, and more.
The phone features an octa-core Mediatek Dimensity 7300-Energy with Arm Mali-G615 GPU. The CPU is paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.
It boasts a triple rear camera setup featuring a 50MP main camera with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS), an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 50MP telephoto camera. The handset has a 50MP front-facing camera. Similar to the Reno 16 5G, the Reno 16c 5G also records 4K videos at 60 fps from both front and rear cameras.
It carries a 7,000mAh battery with 80W fast wired charging.
Both Reno 16 5G and 16c 5G run on ColorOS 16 based on Android 16 out of the box.
|Oppo Reno 16c 5G - Specifications
|Display
|120Hz | 6.5-inch FHD+ AMOLED
|Processor
|Mediatek Dimensity 7300-Energy
|Rear camera
|50MP (main) | 8MP (ultra-wide) | 50MP (telephoto)
|Front camera
|50MP
|Battery
|7,000mAh
|Charging capacity
|80W
|Operating system (OS)
|ColorOS 16 based on Android 16