Oppo Reno 15 Series Launched In India With A New Pro Mini Model: Everything To Know

Oppo Reno 15 Pro Mini 5G in Glacier White colour option ( Oppo )

Hyderabad: Chinese smartphone manufacturer Oppo has announced the launch of the Oppo Reno 15 Series in India. The lineup includes the Reno 15c 5G, Reno 15 5G, Reno 15 Pro Mini 5G, and Reno 15 Pro 5G smartphones, priced at Rs 34,999, Rs 34,999, Rs 59,999, and Rs 67,999 for the starting variants, respectively. The Pro Mini model is a new entrant to the Reno series, featuring a compact build. Let's take a detailed look at the specifications, pricing, and availability of the new lineup in India. Oppo Reno 15 Series: Prices in India The Oppo Reno 15 Series will go on sale in India via Flipkart, Amazon, and Oppo India online store. The Reno 15c 5G will be available to buy in February, whereas the other three models will be available to purchase on January 13, 2026. The following table lists the price of all four models: Model Configuration Price OPPO Reno15c 5G 8GB + 256GB Rs 34,999 12GB + 256GB Rs 37,999 OPPO Reno15 5G 8GB + 256GB Rs 45,999 12GB + 256GB Rs 48,999 12GB + 512GB Rs 53,999 OPPO Reno15 Pro Mini 5G 12GB + 256GB Rs 59,999 12GB + 512GB Rs 64,999 OPPO Reno15 Pro 5G 12GB + 256GB Rs 67,999 12GB + 512GB Rs 72,999 The Reno 15c 5G and Reno 15 Pro 5G will be available in two distinct colours, whereas the standard and Pro Mini models will be available in three colourways. Top Left - Reno 15c | Bottom Left - Reno 15 | Top Right - Reno 15 Pro Mini | Bottom Right - Reno 15 Pro (Oppo)