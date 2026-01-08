Oppo Reno 15 Series Launched In India With A New Pro Mini Model: Everything To Know
The new Oppo Reno 15 Series includes the Reno 15c 5G, Reno 15 5G, Reno 15 Pro Mini 5G, and Reno 15 Pro 5G smartphones.
Published : January 8, 2026 at 2:08 PM IST|
Updated : January 8, 2026 at 2:29 PM IST
Hyderabad: Chinese smartphone manufacturer Oppo has announced the launch of the Oppo Reno 15 Series in India. The lineup includes the Reno 15c 5G, Reno 15 5G, Reno 15 Pro Mini 5G, and Reno 15 Pro 5G smartphones, priced at Rs 34,999, Rs 34,999, Rs 59,999, and Rs 67,999 for the starting variants, respectively. The Pro Mini model is a new entrant to the Reno series, featuring a compact build. Let's take a detailed look at the specifications, pricing, and availability of the new lineup in India.
Oppo Reno 15 Series: Prices in India
The Oppo Reno 15 Series will go on sale in India via Flipkart, Amazon, and Oppo India online store. The Reno 15c 5G will be available to buy in February, whereas the other three models will be available to purchase on January 13, 2026. The following table lists the price of all four models:
|Model
|Configuration
|Price
|OPPO Reno15c 5G
|8GB + 256GB
|Rs 34,999
|12GB + 256GB
|Rs 37,999
|OPPO Reno15 5G
|8GB + 256GB
|Rs 45,999
|12GB + 256GB
|Rs 48,999
|12GB + 512GB
|Rs 53,999
|OPPO Reno15 Pro Mini 5G
|12GB + 256GB
|Rs 59,999
|12GB + 512GB
|Rs 64,999
|OPPO Reno15 Pro 5G
|12GB + 256GB
|Rs 67,999
|12GB + 512GB
|Rs 72,999
The Reno 15c 5G and Reno 15 Pro 5G will be available in two distinct colours, whereas the standard and Pro Mini models will be available in three colourways.
- Reno 15c 5G - Afterglow Pink and Twilight Blue
- Reno 15 5G - Glacier White, Aurora Blue, and Twilight Blue
- Reno 15 Pro Mini 5G - Glacier White, Crystal Pink, and Cocoa Brown
- Reno 15 Pro 5G - Sunset Gold and Cocoa Brown
Oppo Reno 15 Series Specifications and Features
The Oppo Reno 15 Pro features a 6.78-inch Full HD+ OLED display, which supports 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, HDR10+ certification, Splash Touch, and Glove Touch. The phone sports ultra-thin screen bezels and a flat form factor. It is backed by a 6,500 mAh battery with support for 80W SuperVOOC Flash wired charging and 50W AirVOOC Flash wireless charging.
The Pro model sports a triple rear camera setup, which includes a 200MP primary camera, a 50MP 3.5x telephoto portrait camera, and a 50MP ultrawide camera. On the front, the device sports a 50MP ultrawide selfie camera. The device comes equipped with lots of photography features, including PureTone Technology to capture the right skin tone.
It is powered by a 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 8450 chipset, paired with up to 12GB RAM and up to 512GB storage. The device sports AI HyperBoost 2.0 to ensure smooth high-FPS gameplay. The phone also sports a NetworkBoost Chip S1 and a custom X1 chip for better network and WiFi connectivity, respectively.
The Oppo Reno 15 Pro 5G runs ColorOS 16 and sports features like AI Mind Space, AI Translate, and AI Call Translator. The device is IP69 rated for protection against dust and water.
The Oppo Reno 15 Pro Mini 5G sports the same specifications as the Pro variant, except for the screen and battery size. To be more compact, the Pro Mini variant sports a 6.31-inch display and a 6,200 mAh battery.
The Oppo Reno 15 5G sports a similar 6.59-inch display and a 6,500 mAh battery similar to the Pro variant. However, it lacks a wireless charging option while retaining the same 80W wired charging speed. This model draws power from a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor. The standard variant also replaces the 200MP primary camera with a 50MP primary camera.