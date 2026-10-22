ETV Bharat / technology

Oppo Pad Mini, Enco X4, 10,000mAh Power Bank Launched In India: Price, Specifications

Hyderabad: Oppo has launched the Pad Mini, Enco X4, and a 10,000mAh power bank in India. The Pad Mini features a 144Hz 2.5K AMOLED flexible display, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, an 8,000mAh battery and a 13MP rear camera. It runs Oppo's native ColorOS 16.0 operating system (OS).

The Enco X4 sports 11mm dual drivers, Bluetooth 6.1 connectivity, a 65mAh battery in each earbud, and an earbud case with a 576mAh battery.

Oppo says the new power bank packs a "High Capacity, Long-Lasting" 10,000mAh power bank, supporting 22.5W fast wireless charging. It is worth noting that these products have been launched alongside Oppo's camera-centric flagship lineup, the Find X10 Series.

Oppo Pad Mini, Enco X4, 10,000mAh Power Bank: Price and availability

The Oppo Pad Mini is priced at Rs 94,999 for the sole 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. It is offered in a single Lavender colour.

The Oppo Enco X4 is priced at Rs 19,999. It comes in Aurora Violet and Glacier White colours. The power bank comes in a single Black shade, priced at Rs 2,199.

Pre-orders of all these products are available via Oppo's official website. They will go on sale on October 29, 2026, the same date when the Find X10 Series will also be available for sale.

Oppo Pad Mini, Enco X4, 10,000mAh Power Bank: Specifications