Oppo Pad Mini, Enco X4, 10,000mAh Power Bank Launched In India: Price, Specifications
Alongside the flagship Find X10 Series, Oppo also launched a tablet, True Wireless Stereo (TWS) earbuds, and a 10,000mAh power bank in India.
Published : October 22, 2026 at 9:10 PM IST
Hyderabad: Oppo has launched the Pad Mini, Enco X4, and a 10,000mAh power bank in India. The Pad Mini features a 144Hz 2.5K AMOLED flexible display, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, an 8,000mAh battery and a 13MP rear camera. It runs Oppo's native ColorOS 16.0 operating system (OS).
The Enco X4 sports 11mm dual drivers, Bluetooth 6.1 connectivity, a 65mAh battery in each earbud, and an earbud case with a 576mAh battery.
Oppo says the new power bank packs a "High Capacity, Long-Lasting" 10,000mAh power bank, supporting 22.5W fast wireless charging. It is worth noting that these products have been launched alongside Oppo's camera-centric flagship lineup, the Find X10 Series.
Power up your day, wherever it takes you! 🔋 The OPPO 22.5W 10,000 mAh Power Bank is here with a built-in cable for effortless charging on the go. Available from 29th Oct- ₹2,199 #OPPOFindX10Series #TrueToTheMoment https://t.co/D50s9vuPwP— OPPO India (@OPPOIndia) October 22, 2026
Oppo Pad Mini, Enco X4, 10,000mAh Power Bank: Price and availability
The Oppo Pad Mini is priced at Rs 94,999 for the sole 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. It is offered in a single Lavender colour.
The Oppo Enco X4 is priced at Rs 19,999. It comes in Aurora Violet and Glacier White colours. The power bank comes in a single Black shade, priced at Rs 2,199.
Pre-orders of all these products are available via Oppo's official website. They will go on sale on October 29, 2026, the same date when the Find X10 Series will also be available for sale.
Oppo Pad Mini, Enco X4, 10,000mAh Power Bank: Specifications
The Oppo Pad Mini features an 8.8-inch 2.5K (2520×1680 Pixels) AMOLED display with up to 144Hz refresh rate, 1600 nits HBM peak brightness, 10-bit colour depth, and 344 PPI pixel density. It is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset paired with 8GB LPDDR5X of RAM and 256GB UFS 4.1 of storage.
Built for Studios, Tuned for You. Introducing the #OPPOEncoX4, co-created with Dynaudio to deliver a truly premium flagship listening experience. Pre-Order now: https://t.co/7XYFDEnuXr #OPPOPadMini #CreateinOneFlow #OPPOFindX10Series #TrueToTheMoment https://t.co/N3t2S7N45m— OPPO India (@OPPOIndia) October 22, 2026
The tablet boasts a 13MP camera at the rear and an 8MP front-facing sensor for selfies and video calls. It carries an 8,000mAh battery with 67W SUPERVOOC wired charging support. The tablet runs ColorOS 16.0 based on Android 16 out of the box.
The Oppo Enco X4 sports 11mm dual drivers with 6mm tweeters. It has a frequency response range of 10Hz to 40Hz. The earbuds carry Bluetooth 6.1 connectivity with 10 metres of range. It supports AAC, SBC, LHDC, and LC3 Bluetooth codecs.
Each earbud carries a 65mAh battery. The charging case features a 576mAh battery. It has a USB Type-C port for charging.
Mini Sized, Big ideas. Your new canvas for big ideas is here! Pre-Order now: https://t.co/hoHUZ5Y3Y6 #OPPOPadMini #CreateinOneFlow #OPPOFindX10Series #TrueToTheMoment https://t.co/IIiHCBiw2E— OPPO India (@OPPOIndia) October 22, 2026
The Enco X4 sports an IP55 rating for dust and water resistance.
Oppo's new 10,000 power bank has a built-in wire for charging devices. It supports 22.5W wireless charging. Oppo claims that the power bank, on a single full charge, can charge an iPhone 16 two times. It is said to be lightweight and portable, with 15.9mm thickness and a weight of approximately 185 grams.
The power bank features a USB-A, USB-C, and its USB-C cable, allowing three devices to charge simultaneously. It also carries 4-level LED indicator for knowing the battery level of the power bank.