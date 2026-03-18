ETV Bharat / technology

Oppo Launches A6s 5G in India With MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, 6,500mAh Battery, 120Hz Display: Price, Specifications, Offers

Hyderabad: Oppo has launched the A6s 5G in India. It features a 120Hz HD+ LCD display, a MediaTek Dimensity 6300, up to 6GB RAM, 128GB storage, a 50MP dual rear camera setup, and a 6,500mAh battery with 45W fast wired charging support. The handset runs ColorOS 15. It comes with an IP rating and Artificial Intelligence (AI) features. The phone comes in two colour options.

The Oppo A6s 5G is the latest iteration in the company’s A Series in India, which includes Oppo A6 5G, Oppo A6x, Oppo A6 Pro 5G, Oppo A6x 5G, Oppo A5x, Oppo A5 5G, Oppo A5x 5G, Oppo A5 Pro 5G, Oppo A3 Pro 5G, Oppo A3x 5G, Oppo A3 5G, and Oppo A3x.

Oppo A6s 5G: Price, availability, offers

The Oppo A6s 5G comes in two RAM and storage configurations. The 4GB RAM + 128GB storage is priced at Rs 18,999, and the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant costs Rs 20,999. It comes in Aurora Gold and Plum Purple colour options.