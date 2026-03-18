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Oppo Launches A6s 5G in India With MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, 6,500mAh Battery, 120Hz Display: Price, Specifications, Offers

Oppo A6s 5G comes with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage options. It is available in Aurora Gold and Plum Purple shades.

Oppo Launches A6s 5G in India With MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, 6,500mAh Battery, 120Hz Display: Price, Specifications, Offers
Oppo A6s 5G in two colours. (Image Credit: Oppo)
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By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : March 18, 2026 at 1:19 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Hyderabad: Oppo has launched the A6s 5G in India. It features a 120Hz HD+ LCD display, a MediaTek Dimensity 6300, up to 6GB RAM, 128GB storage, a 50MP dual rear camera setup, and a 6,500mAh battery with 45W fast wired charging support. The handset runs ColorOS 15. It comes with an IP rating and Artificial Intelligence (AI) features. The phone comes in two colour options.

The Oppo A6s 5G is the latest iteration in the company’s A Series in India, which includes Oppo A6 5G, Oppo A6x, Oppo A6 Pro 5G, Oppo A6x 5G, Oppo A5x, Oppo A5 5G, Oppo A5x 5G, Oppo A5 Pro 5G, Oppo A3 Pro 5G, Oppo A3x 5G, Oppo A3 5G, and Oppo A3x.

Oppo A6s 5G: Price, availability, offers

The Oppo A6s 5G comes in two RAM and storage configurations. The 4GB RAM + 128GB storage is priced at Rs 18,999, and the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant costs Rs 20,999. It comes in Aurora Gold and Plum Purple colour options.

The Oppo A6s 5G is available for purchase today, March 18, 2026, via the company’s official website (oppo.com/in), Amazon, Flipkart, and authorised retail outlets.

As part of the launch offers, Oppo is providing an instant cashback of Rs 1,000. Apart from this, the Chinese phone maker is offering three months of No Cost EMI on select credit cards from SBI, Kotak Mahindra Bank, IDFC First Bank, Bank of Baroda (BOB), YES Bank, Federal Bank, DBS, and others.

VariantPriceColourAvailability
4GB + 128GBRs 18,999

Aurora Gold | Plum Purple

Oppo Online Store | Amazon | Flipkart | Authorised Retail Outlets

6GB + 128GBRs 20,999

(This is a developing article.)

Also Read: Oppo K14 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, 7,000mAh Battery Launched In India: Price, Specifications

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