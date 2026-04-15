ETV Bharat / technology

Oppo Launched F33 Series 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 6360 MAX, 7,000mAh Battery In India: Price, Specifications, Offers

Hyderabad: Oppo has launched the F33 Series 5G in India. It includes the F33 5G and F33 Pro 5G handsets. Both handsets feature a 120Hz FHD+ AMOLED display, a MediaTek Dimensity 6360 MAX chipset, 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage, a 50MP dual rear camera setup, and a 7,000mAh battery with 80W SUPERVOOC wired charging support. They run on ColorOS 16 based on Android 16. It is worth noting that the Oppo F33 Series 5G is the latest addition in the F Series, which includes the F31 Pro Series 5G, F31 5G, F29 Series 5G, F27 5G and F27 Pro+ 5G in India.

Oppo F33 Series 5G: Price, availability, offers

The Oppo F33 Pro 5G comes in two RAM and storage variants. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage is priced at Rs 37,999, and the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage costs Rs 40,999. It will be available in Misty Forest, Starry Blue, and Passion Red colour options.

The Oppo F33 5G comes in two RAM and storage configurations. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage is priced at Rs 34,999, and the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant costs Rs 37,999. It is offered in Pearl White and Forest Green shades.

Customers can pre-book the models of the F33 Series 5G via Oppo’s official website. The new smartphone series will be available for purchase via the company’s official website, Flipkart, and Amazon.

Oppo is providing an instant bank discount of 10 per cent up to Rs 3,799 for both models, as part of launch offers. Apart from this, the Chinese phone maker is also offering a no-cost Equated Monthly Instalment (EMI) of Rs 6,333 per month.