Oppo Launched F33 Series 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 6360 MAX, 7,000mAh Battery In India: Price, Specifications, Offers
Oppo F33 Series 5G includes F33 5G and F33 Pro 5G handsets. They feature an IP66/IP68/IP69/IP69K rating and come in various colours.
Published : April 15, 2026 at 2:06 PM IST
Hyderabad: Oppo has launched the F33 Series 5G in India. It includes the F33 5G and F33 Pro 5G handsets. Both handsets feature a 120Hz FHD+ AMOLED display, a MediaTek Dimensity 6360 MAX chipset, 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage, a 50MP dual rear camera setup, and a 7,000mAh battery with 80W SUPERVOOC wired charging support. They run on ColorOS 16 based on Android 16. It is worth noting that the Oppo F33 Series 5G is the latest addition in the F Series, which includes the F31 Pro Series 5G, F31 5G, F29 Series 5G, F27 5G and F27 Pro+ 5G in India.
Oppo F33 Series 5G: Price, availability, offers
The Oppo F33 Pro 5G comes in two RAM and storage variants. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage is priced at Rs 37,999, and the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage costs Rs 40,999. It will be available in Misty Forest, Starry Blue, and Passion Red colour options.
The Oppo F33 5G comes in two RAM and storage configurations. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage is priced at Rs 34,999, and the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant costs Rs 37,999. It is offered in Pearl White and Forest Green shades.
Make space for bigger moments with the #OPPOF33Series 5G, now available for pre-order! Choose your match - OPPO F33 5G starting at ₹31,999 and OPPO F33 Pro 5G starting at ₹37,999.— OPPO India (@OPPOIndia) April 15, 2026
Pre-order now: https://t.co/LYEacv3qVL#WideForBigMoments #UltraWideSelfieCamera pic.twitter.com/ylQFcZEpZM
Customers can pre-book the models of the F33 Series 5G via Oppo’s official website. The new smartphone series will be available for purchase via the company’s official website, Flipkart, and Amazon.
Oppo is providing an instant bank discount of 10 per cent up to Rs 3,799 for both models, as part of launch offers. Apart from this, the Chinese phone maker is also offering a no-cost Equated Monthly Instalment (EMI) of Rs 6,333 per month.
|Model
|RAM + Storage
|Price
|Colours
|F33 Pro 5G
|8GB + 128GB
|Rs 37,999
|Misty Forest | Starry Blue | Passion Red
|8GB + 256GB
|Rs 40,999
|F33 5G
|8GB + 128GB
|Rs 34,999
|Pearl White | Forest Green
|8GB + 256GB
|Rs 37,999
Oppo F33 Series 5G: Specifications
The Oppo F33 Pro 5G measures 158.4mm in length, 75.2mm in width, and 8.3mm in thickness. It weighs 194 grams. The handset features a 6.5-inch (2372×1080p resolution) AMOLED display with 120Hz of refresh rate, 1,400 nits of peak brightness, 397 PPI pixel density, 100 per cent DCI-P3 colour gamut in vivid mode, and AGC DT-STAR D+ cover glass protection.
It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6360 MAX processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU. The CPU is paired with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage.
It boasts a dual rear camera setup featuring a 50MP main camera with an f/1.8 aperture and a 2MP monochrome sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. The device has a 50MP front-facing camera with an f/2.0 aperture.
It packs a 7,000mAh battery with 80W wired SUPERVOOC charging support. The phone has an IP66/IP68/IP69/IP69K rating for dust and water resistance. It has an ultra-drop-resistant diamond structure for shock resistance to protect the device from accidental drops. The F33 Pro 5G runs ColorOS 16 based on Android 16.
|Features
|Details
|Display
|120Hz | 6.5-inch FHD+ AMOLED
|Processor
|MediaTek Dimensity 6360 MAX
|RAM + storage
|8GB + 128GB
|8GB + 256GB
|Rear camera
|50MP (main) + 2MP (monochrome)
|Front camera
|50MP
|Battery
|7,000mAh
|Charing capacity
|80W SUPERVOOC (wired)
|IP rating
|IP66/IP68/IP69/IP69K
|Operating system (OS)
|ColorOS 16 based on Android 16
The Oppo F33 5G measures 158.2mm in length, 75mm in width, and 8mm in thickness. It weighs 189 grams. The handset features a 6.5-inch (2372×1080p resolution) AMOLED display with 120Hz of refresh rate, 1,400 nits of peak brightness, 397 PPI pixel density, 100 per cent DCI-P3 colour gamut in vivid mode, and AGC DT-STAR D+ cover glass protection.
It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6360 MAX processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU. The CPU is paired with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage.
It boasts a dual rear camera setup featuring a 50MP main camera with an f/1.8 aperture and a 2MP monochrome sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. The device has a 16MP front-facing camera with an f/2.4 aperture.
It packs a 7,000mAh battery with 80W wired SUPERVOOC charging support. The phone has an IP66/IP68/IP69/IP69K rating for dust and water resistance, and a military-grade shock-resistance for protection against accidental drops. The F33 5G runs ColorOS 16 based on Android 16.
|Features
|Details
|Display
|120Hz | 6.5-inch FHD+ AMOLED
|Processor
|MediaTek Dimensity 6360 MAX
|RAM + storage
|8GB + 128GB
|8GB + 256GB
|Rear camera
|50MP (main) + 2MP (monochrome)
|Front camera
|16MP
|Battery
|7,000mAh
|Charing capacity
|80W SUPERVOOC (wired)
|IP rating
|IP66/IP68/IP69/IP69K
|Operating system (OS)
|ColorOS 16 based on Android 16