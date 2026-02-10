Oppo K14x 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, 6500mAh Battery Launched In India: Price, Specifications
The Oppo K14x 5G comes in two colourways: Ice Blue and Prism Violet. It will go on sale on February 16, 2026.
Published : February 10, 2026 at 12:54 PM IST
Hyderabad: Oppo has launched the K14x 5G handset in India. It features a 120Hz LCD display, a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, up to 6GB RAM, 128GB storage, a50MP dual rear camera, and a 6,500mAh battery with 45W fast charging support. The device runs on ColorOS 15.0. It is worth noting that the Oppo K14x 5G is the latest iteration in the company’s K Series and the successor of the K13x 5G in India. The new smartphone falls under the budget segment.
Oppo K14x 5G: Price, availability, offers
The Oppo K14x 5G comes in two RAM and storage configurations. The 4GB RAM + 128GB storage is priced at Rs 14,999, and the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant costs Rs 16,999. It is available in the Ice Blue and Prism Violet colourways.
The Oppo K14x 5G will go on sale in India on February 16, 2026, via Oppo’s online store and Flipkart.
As part of the launch offers, Oppo has provided an instant bank discount of Rs 1,500 for SBI, HDFC Bank, and ICICI Bank credit card holders. This brings down the prices of the latest K14x 5G to Rs 13,499 for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and Rs 15,499 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model.
|Variant
|Original Price
|Discounted Price
|4GB + 128GB
|Rs 14,999
|Rs 13,499
|6GB + 128GB
|Rs 16,999
|Rs 15,499
