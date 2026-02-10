ETV Bharat / technology

Oppo K14x 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, 6500mAh Battery Launched In India: Price, Specifications

Hyderabad: Oppo has launched the K14x 5G handset in India. It features a 120Hz LCD display, a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, up to 6GB RAM, 128GB storage, a50MP dual rear camera, and a 6,500mAh battery with 45W fast charging support. The device runs on ColorOS 15.0. It is worth noting that the Oppo K14x 5G is the latest iteration in the company’s K Series and the successor of the K13x 5G in India. The new smartphone falls under the budget segment.

Oppo K14x 5G: Price, availability, offers

The Oppo K14x 5G comes in two RAM and storage configurations. The 4GB RAM + 128GB storage is priced at Rs 14,999, and the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant costs Rs 16,999. It is available in the Ice Blue and Prism Violet colourways.