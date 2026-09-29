ETV Bharat / technology

Oppo K14 Plus 5G Launched In India With 144Hz AMOLED Display, MediaTek Dimensity 7360 MAX SoC, 8,000mAh Battery

Oppo K14 PLus 5G in Solar Orange colour. ( Image Credit: Oppo )

Hyderabad: Oppo has expanded its K14 Series lineup by launching the K14 Plus 5G in India. It features a 144Hz AMOLED display, a MediaTek Dimensity 7360 MAX chipset, up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, a 50MP dual rear camera setup, and an 8,000mAh battery with 45W SUPERVOOC wired charging support. The handset runs ColorOS 16.5 based on Android 16 out of the box.

In India, the Oppo K14 Plus 5G joins other smartphones in the K14 Series, including the K14 Lite, K14 5G, and K14x 5G. Oppo K14 Plus 5G: Price and availability Oppo K14 Plus 5G comes in three RAM and storage configurations. The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model is priced at Rs 29,999, the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model at Rs 32,999, and the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant at Rs 35,999. It is offered in two colours: Star White and Solar Orange. The Oppo K14 Plus 5G will be available for sale on October 8 at 12 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) via Oppo's online store and Flipkart.