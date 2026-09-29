Oppo K14 Plus 5G Launched In India With 144Hz AMOLED Display, MediaTek Dimensity 7360 MAX SoC, 8,000mAh Battery
The Oppo K14 Plus 5G is available in three RAM and storage configurations and in two vibrant colours: Star White and Solar Orange.
Published : September 29, 2026 at 1:14 PM IST
Hyderabad: Oppo has expanded its K14 Series lineup by launching the K14 Plus 5G in India. It features a 144Hz AMOLED display, a MediaTek Dimensity 7360 MAX chipset, up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, a 50MP dual rear camera setup, and an 8,000mAh battery with 45W SUPERVOOC wired charging support. The handset runs ColorOS 16.5 based on Android 16 out of the box.
In India, the Oppo K14 Plus 5G joins other smartphones in the K14 Series, including the K14 Lite, K14 5G, and K14x 5G.
Oppo K14 Plus 5G: Price and availability
Oppo K14 Plus 5G comes in three RAM and storage configurations. The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model is priced at Rs 29,999, the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model at Rs 32,999, and the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant at Rs 35,999. It is offered in two colours: Star White and Solar Orange.
Get ready to experience the power of the new OPPO K14 Plus!— OPPO India (@OPPOIndia) September 29, 2026
Sale on Flipkart, 8th Oct 12PM. Starting from ₹25,999*.
Make your next upgrade a powerful one.
Know more on Flipkart - https://t.co/K0JVOUDVQF#OPPOK14Plus #PoweredToPerformBuiltToLast #OPPOK14Series
*T&C Apply pic.twitter.com/yqlkTa4Du1
The Oppo K14 Plus 5G will be available for sale on October 8 at 12 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) via Oppo's online store and Flipkart.
As part of the launch offers, the Chinese phone maker provides an instant discount of Rs 4,000 for select banks on the first day. Moreover, a six-month no-cost Equated Monthly Instalment (EMI) option will also be available.
|Variant
|Original Price
|Discounted Price (for eligible customers)
|6GB + 128GB
|Rs 29,999
|Rs 25,999
|8GB + 128GB
|Rs 32,999
|Rs 28,999
|8GB + 256GB
|Rs 35,999
|Rs 31,999
Oppo K14 Plus 5G: Specifications
Oppo K14 Plus 5G measures 162.6 x 77.6 x 8.4mm in dimensions and weighs about 207 grams. It features a 6.7-inch 1.5K FHD+ (2772 x 1272 pixels) AMOLED flexible display with a 144Hz refresh rate, 1800 nits peak brightness, 10-bit colour depth, 450 PPI pixel density, and more.
The phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7360 MAX processor, paired with an Arm Mali-G615 GPU. The CPU is coupled with up to 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB UFS 3.1 storage.
It boasts a dual rear camera featuring a 50MP main sensor with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) support and a 2MP monochrome lens. The device has a 16MP front-facing camera for taking selfies and video calls. It is worth noting that the rear camera of the K14 Plus 5G supports 4K video recording at 30 fps.
The handset has an IP69K/IP69/IP68/IP66 rating for dust and water resistance. It packs an 8,000mAh battery with 45W wired fast charging support. The phone runs ColorOS 16.5 based on Android 16.
|Features
|Details
|Display
|144Hz | 6.7-inch 1.5L FHD+ AMOLED
|Processor
|MediaTek Dimensity 7360 MAX
|RAM + Storage
|6GB + 128GB
|8GB + 128GB
|8GB + 256GB
|Rear camera
|50MP (main) + 2MP (monochrome)
|Front camera
|16MP
|Battery
|8,000mAh
|Charging capacity
|45W SUPERVOOC (wired)
|IP rating
|IP69K/IP69/IP68/IP66
|Operating System (OS)
|ColorOS 16.5 based on Android 16