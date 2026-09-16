ETV Bharat / technology

Oppo Launches K14 Lite In India With Unisoc T7250 SoC, 7,000mAh Battery, 120Hz LCD Display

The Oppo K14 Lite comes in Feather Purple (left) and Stone Brown (right) colours. ( Image Credit: Oppo )

Hyderabad: Oppo has expanded the budget-focused K Series and launched the K14 Lite in India. It features a 120Hz HD+ LCD screen, Unisoc T7250 chipset, 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, a 13MP rear camera, and a 7,000mAh battery with 15W wired charging support. The device runs Oppo's native operating system (OS), ColorOS, based on Android 16 out of the box.

It is worth noting that the Oppo K14 Lite joins other smartphones in the lineup, including the K14 5G and the K14x 5G.

Oppo K14 Lite: Price and availability

The Oppo K14 Lite comes in a single 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model, priced at Rs 16,999. It is offered in two attractive colours, named Stone Brown and Feather Purple.

The handset is available for purchase via Oppo's official website and Flipkart, starting today, September 16, 2026.

As part of launch offers, the Chinese phone maker provides an instant discount of Rs 1,000 with select banks. This brings down the effective price of the device to Rs 15,999.