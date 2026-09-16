Oppo Launches K14 Lite In India With Unisoc T7250 SoC, 7,000mAh Battery, 120Hz LCD Display
Oppo has launched the K14 Lite in India. It comes in a single 4GB RAM + 64 GB storage configuration.
Published : September 16, 2026 at 3:52 PM IST
Hyderabad: Oppo has expanded the budget-focused K Series and launched the K14 Lite in India. It features a 120Hz HD+ LCD screen, Unisoc T7250 chipset, 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, a 13MP rear camera, and a 7,000mAh battery with 15W wired charging support. The device runs Oppo's native operating system (OS), ColorOS, based on Android 16 out of the box.
It is worth noting that the Oppo K14 Lite joins other smartphones in the lineup, including the K14 5G and the K14x 5G.
Oppo K14 Lite: Price and availability
The Oppo K14 Lite comes in a single 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model, priced at Rs 16,999. It is offered in two attractive colours, named Stone Brown and Feather Purple.
The new OPPO K14 Lite is now available on Flipkart, starting at ₹15,999*. Experience smooth performance and durable design, built to keep up with whatever comes your way.— OPPO India (@OPPOIndia) September 16, 2026
Order now: https://t.co/ZcZyL1bRe4#OPPOK14Series #OPPOK14Lite #SmoothAndDurable
*TnCs Apply pic.twitter.com/gLu2dhj5NF
The handset is available for purchase via Oppo's official website and Flipkart, starting today, September 16, 2026.
As part of launch offers, the Chinese phone maker provides an instant discount of Rs 1,000 with select banks. This brings down the effective price of the device to Rs 15,999.
|Model
|Original Price
|Discounted Price
|4GB + 64GB
|Rs 16,999
|Rs 15,999
Oppo K14 Lite: Specifications
The Oppo K145 Lite measures 166.5 x 78.2 x 9mm in dimensions and weighs 215 grams. It features a 6.75-inch HD+ (1,570 x 720 resolution) display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, 900 nits (HBM) of peak brightness, 240Hz touch sampling rate, 8-bit (16.7 million colours) colour depth, and more.
The phone is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T7250 processor, paired with a Mali-G57 GPU. The CPU is coupled with 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 64GB of UFS 2.2 storage. Oppo says the device supports storage expansion using a memory card.
The handset features a 13MP main rear camera with an f/2.2 aperture. It has a 5MP front-facing camera with an f/2.2 aperture.
The device carries a 7,000mAh battery with 15W wired charging support, claimed to offer six years of durability. In terms of sensors, the K14 Lite features a proximity sensor, Ambient light sensor, E-compass, Accelerometer, and Side fingerprint sensor for user privacy.
For connectivity, the phone includes WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5.2, USB Type-C, a 3.5mm jack, Beidou, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, and more.
It has an IP64 rating for protection against dust and water ingress. The device runs ColorOS based on Android 16.
|Features
|Details
|Display
|120Hz | 6.75-inch HD+ LCD
|Processor
|Unisoc T7250
|RAM and Storage
|4GB + 64GB
|Rear camera
|13MP
|Front camera
|5MP
|Battery
|7,000mAh
|Charging capacity
|15W (wired)
|IP rating
|IP64
|Operating System (OS)
|ColorOS based on Android 16